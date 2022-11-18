Karol G Brings Her Energetic Live Show to the Latin Grammys Stage

Karol G brought all her big hits of the year the 2022 Latin Grammys stage. The Colombian superstar performed her latest bangers, including “Cairo,” “Provenza,” and “Gatúbela,” letting the audience at the award show see the electric energy she’s brought to her recent tour.

Karol G opened her performance bathed in red light while performing “Gatúbela.” She writhed onstage with her dancers, capturing the vibe of the song’s sultry music video. She then danced through the audience while performing her euphoric anthem “Provenza.” For the grand finale, she transformed the stage into an Egyptian-themed set while performing “Cairo.” She channeled Cleopatra while turning the awards into a full-on dance party. She was joined onstage by her longtime producer, Ovy on the Drums, for the incredible pop performance.

This year, Karol G received three Latin Grammy Awards nominations. “Provenza” is nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year category. Karol G is also nominated for Best Urban Song for her breakup anthem “Mamiii” with Becky G .