‘She’s been trashing the show for years’: Andy Cohen explains surprise at Bethenny Frankel podcast
Andy Cohen has explained why he was so shocked at Bethenny Frankel’s new Real Housewives rewatch podcast, ReWives.Frankel previously starred in The Real Housewives of New York City, but left the show for the second time back in 2019.Cohen is the executive producer of the show and previously said he was “shocked” that Frankel had started ReWives in an interview with PageSix.Following the news, Cohen discussed his reaction while presenting his Sirius XM talk show Radio Andy, with co-host John Hill on Wednesday (16 November).Asked why he was surprised he said: “I was surprised at that because she’s been...
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to quit his show after executives asked him to tamp down Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he told ABC that he’d quit his show after they expressed apprehension over him telling jokes about Donald Trump. “There was one time, right around the beginning of this whole Trump thing… maybe not quite [eight years ago],” Kimmel told the hosts of Naked Lunch podcast.
Andy Cohen says he and Anderson Cooper will still drink amid reports of ‘sober’ CNN New Year’s broadcast
Andy Cohen has assured fans that he and Anderson Cooper will be drinking during their 2022 New Year’s Eve coverage, and plan to party “harder than ever,” after it was reported that CNN planned to end the alcohol-fueled segments.On Wednesday, Variety reported that the network was making a change to its annual New Year’s Eve coverage, during which hosts were known for throwing back alcoholic beverages, in an article titled: “CNN Plans to Sober Up Boozy New Year’s Eve Coverage.”In the article, the outlet said CNN’s coverage of the festive night came up during a town hall discussion on...
‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Reveals Andy Cohen Told Her About Her Brother and Sister-in-Law Were Cast on the Show
The Gorgas joined 'RHONJ' in Season 3, with their sister Teresa Guidice saying she was unaware her family would be on the show. Joe and Melissa Gorga deny Giudice didn't know.
Melinda Gates is dating a former Fox News correspondent, because money can’t buy taste
Where do you go after you were married to the one of the richest men in the world? Apparently to Fox News. Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is dating a former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. Melinda Gates and her ex-husband were married for 27...
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV
Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Is CNN Anchor Dana Bash Married? Details on the Journalist's Family Life
Many of us know Dana Bash to be the chief political correspondent on CNN. Dana also serves as the co-anchor of the Sunday morning news show, State of the Union, with co-anchor Jake Tapper. While Dana has been in the public eye for quite some time, the correspondent has done...
'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air
Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
“Remember when Trump called your wife ugly?”: Ted Cruz brutally heckled at Yankee Stadium
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited Yankee Stadium in New York City on Sunday to cheer for the Houston Astros, who routed the Yankees 6-5 for a spot in the upcoming World Series. But the baseball rivalry paled in comparison to the jeers that Cruz received from gamegoers in the Bronx.
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’
Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another
Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
CNN Makes Major Announcement About Suspended Star Anchor
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Star CNN anchor Jim Sciutto has returned to air at the cable news network following a month-long suspension that was handed down by network executives in October, CNN has announced.
Chris Cuomo Reportedly "Fuming" at Ratings, Making Demands
Reports are coming out of cable news startup NewsNation that their new star anchor, Chris Cuomo, is demanding to be moved to a new timeslot amid shrinking ratings, according to the reports.
Anchor Brianna Keilar Has a Bright Future Despite CNN Replacing 'New Day'
If you tuned in to watch CNN’s New Day on Nov. 1, 2022, you may have noticed the time slot was taken by a new show, CNN This Morning. Hosted by co-anchors Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, CNN This Morning serves as a replacement for New Day and will air on its same schedule, weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. So, what happened to New Day anchors Brianna Keilar and John Berman?
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Cutting Ties: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals The Reason Why Lisa Rinna & Her Publicist Parted Ways
Teddi Mellencamp got a direct answer as to why Lisa Rinna and her publicist parted ways. During the Tuesday, October 26, episode of her "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished on why the Rinna Beauty founder cut ties with longtime publicist Jill Fritzo. “I did see a lot of things recently that Lisa Rinna was fired by her publicist and I was like, you know what, I just want to get to the bottom of this right now. And I just texted her, I’m like, ‘Is it true that you got...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
