Pistons 91, Clippers 96: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (3-13) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (7-7) at Crypto.com Arena

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Thursday November 17, 2022

Detroit Pistons 91, Los Angeles Clippers 96 (Final)

Saying the recovery from a torn ACL is a “two-year process,” Kawhi Leonard returned to the court and would not go into detail about what kept him out of 12 straight games: “I’m not going to explain it because I’m not a doctor, and nobody in here is one” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:02 AM

Reggie Jackson, lyrically, on Kawhi:

“When you got him on your team you know you gotta elevate your game. The whole team’s elevating, you dream bigger, better dreams; you really feel like you got a shot and hope. So having him definitely, like I said, elevates our team.” – 3:01 AM

The last time Kawhi Leonard had a +/- of at least +25 in a single-digit win was when the Clippers won 119-112 at Minnesota in February 2021.

Leonard was a +25 and led all scorers with 36 points. That’s the game Terance Mann was surprised Leonard could catch the lob he threw him. – 2:49 AM

Pistons have some young OKC in them, back when they had baby KD and all that. They ran “better” vet teams off the floor with Russ, Harden, Ibaka, etc. Don’t think DET has that level of transcendent talent but I like the direction… And that’s without Cade, Stewart, etc tonight – 2:48 AM

Reggie Jackson felt Kawhi’s impact: “I don’t know if a lot of people knew it, but how he took over the fourth and just a calm demeanor, the way he wanted the ball, the way that he got us in positions … So whenever you got big dog out there, it’s amazing.” – 2:42 AM

A complete team performance.

A complete team performance.

The second act of the Clippers season began Thursday:

latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:32 AM

Updated 📰 @TheAthletic

Clippers overcome 12-point first quarter deficit to beat Pistons, Kawhi Leonard returns with +26 in 5-point win despite only 6 points.

theathletic.com/3908121/2022/1… – 2:23 AM

John Wall is hosting a fan meet and greet. Asked his favorite TV show of all time, Wall answered "Kim Possible."

Paul George on Kawhi’s first game since Oct. 23: pic.twitter.com/0luAuiByuM – 2:18 AM

It's a brotherhood.

📸 @CarMax Photo of the Night pic.twitter.com/klL0dmua1H – 2:03 AM

Reggie Jackson said having Kawhi back as a starter “resettles everything” for him because of the familiarity the starting group has with one another. – 2:01 AM

Kawhi Leonard: “It’s going to be a long journey. They say recovery isn’t just one year. Everybody thinks that. But it’s a two-year process.” – 2:00 AM

When did Reggie Jackson know when Kawhi Leonard was coming back?

“When I heard ‘6-7’ from IE…”

Said he didn’t want to get his hopes up.

But later said that he told Leonard before they all came in together during 4thQ that they’re riding with him down the stretch. – 1:58 AM

Clippers coach Ty Lue pleased with Kawhi Leonard’s movement pic.twitter.com/irCFNkdXpL – 1:39 AM

Kawhi says he understands that his recovery is a “two-year process.” But he said now that he’s back, “this is the easy part now because I’m able to get in the game and play.” – 1:37 AM

Kawhi Leonard on starting instead of coming off the bench as well as managing the unknown trajectory of his injury pic.twitter.com/Ed240GLOCx – 1:37 AM

Kawhi: “I feel like we need to be better at everything. Out of timeouts, defensive rotations, definitely the offensive end, we’ve got to start getting better shots. Just everything. I feel like we’re behind and we to start focusing up.” – 1:36 AM

Kawhi Leonard says that the team needs to be better at everything… pardon the paraphrase. Says team has catching up to do. – 1:35 AM

Kawhi Leonard on his knee stiffness said managing it was a group decision and part of a long process that he understands.

“I’m not going to explain it because I’m not a doctor and nobody in here is one. Just getting ready to get back on the floor.” – 1:32 AM

Casey’s message to the team after loss to the Clippers: “Closing the deal. We just gotta get a rhythm from the 3-point line. We’re better than 19%.” – 1:31 AM

How Leonard helps when his shot isn’t falling:

He had a team-high 4 assists tonight. John Wall had 4 assists, but 6 TOs. Jackson/George had 6 assists, 6 turnovers.

Leonard had ZERO turnovers, the only player with multiple assists for the Clippers without a giveaway tonight. – 1:29 AM

Huge second-half for Marcus Morris Sr.

14 points, 5/7 FGs, 3/5 3s.

He hit more 3s after halftime than entire Pistons team (2/14) – 1:26 AM

With Cade out, Ivey said he’s been trying to step into more of a leadership role on the floor – 1:23 AM

Ivey on the Pistons’ outside shooting struggles: “Sometimes it’s like that, the ball just doesn’t go in the hoop … our effort was there tonight and that’s all we can ask for.” – 1:20 AM

The last time Kawhi Leonard didn’t score in double-figures was December 18, 2017 vs Clippers.

That was Leonard’s season debut in 2017. He played 16 minutes that night, none in 2nd half, and it ended a 110-game double-digit scoring streak. He would be traded to Toronto in 2018. – 1:19 AM

Jaden Ivey: “Coach talked about execution when we walked in the locker room. We didn’t do that in the fourth quarter.” – 1:19 AM

#Pistons Web Editor shares his observations as we opened our west coast road trip tonight.

🔗: nba.com/pistons/news/p… – 1:17 AM

Final in LA.

🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 26 PTS / 3 AST / 2 STL

🔹@Jaden Ivey: 18 PTS / 5 AST / 4 REB

🔹@SaddiqBey: 11 PTS / 8 REB / 1 STL

🔹@Jalen Duren: 8 PTS / 9 REB / 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/nMEpnIQ2bP – 1:13 AM

In 74 minutes, Clippers have outscored opponents by 32 points in Kawhi Leonard’s minutes this season. – 1:13 AM

Clippers are 9-7, just like last season, after a 96-91 win over the Pistons.

Unlike last season, Kawhi Leonard is here. He did not score in double figures in his return. The Clippers DID outscore the Pistons by 26 points in his minutes tonight.

Next up here in LA: Spurs on Sat. – 1:12 AM

Clippers improve to 9-7 after a 96-91 win against Detroit.

Kawhi Leonard shoots 2-8 in 24 minutes. – 1:11 AM

Kawhi finished +26 in 24 mins. He had 6 pts, 5 rebs, 4 asts, snapping 177 straight regular-season games in double figures, 3rd-longest active streak behind LeBron (1,106) and Luka (180). Last time Kawhi failed to reach 10 points was Dec. 18, 2017 against Clips per @ESPNStatsInfo – 1:11 AM

FINAL: Clippers 96, Pistons 91. Detroit (3-13 overall) started strong defensively, but couldn’t find a second gear on offense after the Clippers found their groove in the second half.

Bogdanovic: 26 points

Ivey: 18 points

Bey: 11 points – 1:11 AM

FINAL: Clippers 96, Pistons 91.

Pistons plugged one hole — best defensive game of the season — and then another hole opened — the worst offensive game of the season.

Detroit’s shooting splits: 37/19/79.

Pistons vs. Lakers tomorrow night here at Staples. – 1:10 AM

Kawhi was +26 in 25 minutes tonight.

No other Clipper had +/- higher than +15. pic.twitter.com/c59A6MiRQq – 1:08 AM

George fouls Burks almost immediately after the inbound.

It’s George’s 5th foul. We’re gonna be here a while with the free throw/turnover game. – 1:04 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Norman Powell saves his best dunking for the fourth quarter. His baseline finish gives Clippers 93-87 lead with 22.9 left.

Pistons are out of timeouts after this ATO. – 1:03 AM

Pistons are down by four with 57.9 seconds left. Need two stops. – 1:00 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ivica Zubac ties career-high with 18 rebounds, and on a rough finishing night, he handles a lob from Paul George to put LA up 91-83 with 104 seconds to play. Dwane Casey uses one of his timeouts. – 12:58 AM

That’s OD: Episode 8 is live. @Ohm Youngmisuk and I look at the Lakers’ treacherous road ahead, Kawhi’s comeback for the Clippers and pick our favorite Thanksgiving item on our plates bit.ly/3tEdcif – 12:57 AM

Kawhi Leonard appears to have reached his limit. Season-high 24:31. Norman Powell in to close. – 12:56 AM

Kawhi Leonard checks out after 24 minutes. Clippers are up 88-81 with 2:43 to play. – 12:55 AM

Reggie Jackson’s defense was really good on that last possession. Got a deflection to force a reset, then bothered Saddiq Bey enough so that George could come in for a scoop and score.

LA up 85-79 in what is now a clutch time game with the Pistons. 4:55 left to play. – 12:50 AM

Clippers 85, Pistons 79 with 4:55 to play. Clippers are shooting 51.7% overall in the 2nd half, Pistons are shooting 32.4%. Outside of Bogdanovic, no one else has been able to get going offensively – 12:50 AM

Clippers lead by six with 4:55 left. – 12:49 AM

Jaden Ivey appears to be limping on his left leg after running into Ivica Zubac on a screen – 12:47 AM

Now both the Clippers (Paul George) and Pistons (Jaden Ivey) have impressive missed dunks this game. – 12:46 AM

Killian Hayes has 5 fouls – 12:45 AM

Too smooth with the stepback

“Marcus morris campaigning for a whistle, he gets one! It’s a T!” – 12:40 AM

Good Marcus Morris Sr.: Go-ahead FG through contact

Bad Marcus Morris Sr.: Technical foul for not getting the foul

Timeout Pistons. LA up 75-73 with 8:35 left. – 12:40 AM

Checking in for the Clippers with 9::45 to play, trailing Detroit by 3, is the lineup of Zubac, Morris, George, Leonard and Jackson. – 12:37 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue calls timeout as Norman Powell was hit into Detroit’s bench. No foul called.

Pistons up 71-70 with 10:46 left to play. – 12:34 AM

📊Q3📊

🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 22 PTS / 3 AST / 2 STL

🔹@Jaden Ivey: 14 PTS / 4 AST / 2 REB

🔹@SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 7 REB / 1 STL

🔹@Jalen Duren: 8 PTS / 8 REB / 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/Mdm1GjsJoK – 12:33 AM

Livers just scored a reverse layup in transition to give the Pistons a 71-70 lead with 10:52 left. – 12:33 AM

Tough finish in transition by Livers. Pistons retake the lead. – 12:33 AM

An 8-0 run fueled by Moses Brown gives Clippers a 68-67 lead through three quarters.

Ivica Zubac up to 15 rebounds already. His career-high is 18, set earlier this season.

Both teams under 40% FGs — Pistons at 35.8%, LA at 39.3%. – 12:31 AM

One more to go, #ClipperNation!!

End of 3: Clippers 68, Pistons 67. Livers hit middy right before the buzzer. Not a great period for the Pistons, who were outscored 26-17 and shot 7-24 overall and 2-10 from 3 in the 3rd.

Bogdanovic: 22 points

Ivey: 14 points – 12:30 AM

END OF 3Q: Clippers 68, Pistons 67. Isaiah Livers hit a fallaway 2 just before the clock expired.

Bogey: 22 points

Ivey: 12 points

Detroit’s shooting splits: 35/23/81

Clippers’ shooting splits: 37/33/77 – 12:30 AM

End of the 3rd quarter: #Clippers 68, #Pistons 67.

Bogdanovic: 22 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts

Ivey: 14 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts

Bey: 9 pts, 7 rebs, 2 asts – 12:29 AM

Clippers take a 67-65 after TMann completes a 3-point play with 1:06 left in the 3rd – 12:25 AM

Mann just gave the Clippers the lead on a sick reverse. He makes the FT to complete the 3-point play. – 12:24 AM

Clippers take the lead, 67-65, after a 3-point play by Mann – 12:24 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

A series of missed shots from Ivey and now the Clippers lead. – 12:24 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It was George’s 4th foul. Struggling to score inside the arc (1/7 FGs on 2s) and with a 2:4 assist-TO ratio.

Pistons up 63-59. – 12:16 AM

Detroit is going to go from 30th in defense to 15th off this game alone because I’m not sure the Clippers get to 75. – 12:15 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Killian Hayes is in foul trouble – 12:11 AM

Bojan (20 points) has been good offensively tonight. Can’t really say the same for anyone else on the roster, though Ivey is trying. The rookie has 12 points (5-14 shooting) and is Detroit’s only other player in double figures – 12:11 AM

Jaden Ivey just tried to end the Clippers’ defense like Elon is trying to end Twitter – 12:09 AM

Clippers have cut six points off of the halftime deficit and trail 55-53 with 6:04 left.

Leonard up to a +15, game-best for both teams.

But that’s not the story of the game yet. For now, It’s how well the Pistons have played when Leonard isn’t on the floor. – 12:07 AM

Here's your latest LA basketball fix as Dave McMenamin and I discuss the Lakers getting whole and keeping LeBron engaged, Kawhi's return, AD and Russ and Luka vs Clippers

Pistons lead the Clippers, 55-53, with 6:04 left in the 3Q.

Yup. – 12:05 AM

Pistons 55, Clippers 53 with 6:04 to play in the 3rd. This game has 2006 energy – 12:05 AM

Whichever team can string together a 8-2 or 10-0 run should win.

Pistons up 8 now.

Just not shots being made from either side. – 12:02 AM

Kawhi Leonard starts the third quarter, just as he started the first and second, as well. – 11:57 PM

Clippers outscored Pistons by 9 points in Kawhi Leonard’s first half minutes … and were outscored by 17 points with him on the bench. – 11:53 PM

Clippers also getting outscored 11-0 on fast break points in a game that is 8 points apart at half. – 11:50 PM

Marvin Bagley’s foul trouble has helped contribute to a major Clippers problem: The presence of Jalen Duren.

Clippers are outscoring Pistons by 5 points in Bagley’s minutes. But Pistons outscoring Clippers by team-best 13 in Duren’s (8 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block). – 11:49 PM

📊Q2📊

🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 17 PTS / 2 AST / 2 STL

🔹@Jaden Ivey: 9 PTS / 2 AST / 2 REB

🔹@Jalen Duren: 8 PTS / 8 REB / 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/LzCbaRfWRq – 11:46 PM

⭐ The stars are out tonight. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/X6cr3NxYRh – 11:45 PM

The Clippers entered tonight 0-4 when they failed to score more than 50 points by halftime. They get an opportunity to snap that streak tonight.

Pistons lead 50-42. Bojan Bogdanovic has 17 points to lead all scorers. Reggie Jackson has 16. No other players in double figures. – 11:45 PM

Fresh 24 after the break. pic.twitter.com/sQtV7PP2BA – 11:45 PM

Halftime: Pistons 50, Clippers 42. Both teams were on track to finish with fewer than 80 points on the night before a 2nd quarter surge.

Bogdanovic: 17 points

Ivey: 9 points

Duren: 8 points, 8 rebounds – 11:42 PM

Halftime: Pistons 50, Clippers 42

Kawhi Leonard has made 1 of his 3 shots, missing both free throws he took, to get 2 points, 2 assists and 1 rebound in 12 minutes. – 11:42 PM

Halftime: #Pistons 50, #Clippers 42.

Bogdanovic: 17 pts

Ivey: 9 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts

Duren: 8 pts, 8 rebs

Former Detroit guard Reggie Jackson has 17 points. – 11:42 PM

We’re nearing the end of first half, and Robert Covington is not in tonight’s rotation – 11:40 PM

As we all expected, this game has become the Bojan Bogdanovic vs. Reggie Jackson show. – 11:40 PM

Reggie Jackson has 16 points on 5-6 shooting. Cooking the Pistons – 11:38 PM

Bey knocks down Detroit’s second 3 of the night. – 11:38 PM

With 2:38 left in first half

Jackson/Powell: 7/11 FGs

Rest of Clippers: 6/25 FGs – 11:37 PM

While there's a quick lull: Greg Brown put up 19 points on 7-8 shooting from the field and 3-3 shooting from three, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals in 23 minutes off the bench in the Ontario Clippers' 117-107 victory today versus the Salt Lake City Stars.

That Bojan 3 was Detroit’s first make of the night, at the 3:44 mark of the 2nd. Pistons missed their first 11 attempts – 11:35 PM

Pistons are 0-for-11 from 3 and lead the Clippers by 5 late 1H. Terrible – 11:35 PM

Paul George with a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul for grabbing Detroit’s net during a rebound attempt.

Come to Clippers games to see EVERYTHING (except points by either team) – 11:31 PM

Paul George just picked up a tech for hanging on the net. – 11:31 PM

Clippers are warming up and the Pistons can’t score. 30-30. – 11:26 PM

Bagley got his third foul. Then, as he was walking to the bench, he got a tech. No one knows why he got a tech. – 11:26 PM

Bagley just picked up a tech. – 11:26 PM

Bagley just got whistled for a tech – 11:26 PM

Marvin Bagley has 3 fouls in seven minutes of action. Duren checks back in. – 11:25 PM

Marvin Bagley remains in foul trouble – 11:25 PM

If the Pistons could hit any jump shots this would be a 15-to-20-point lead. Detroit is 0-9 from 3. Mid-range shots haven’t really gone down either. – 11:24 PM

The struggle is deep and pronounced for both of these teams mannnnn

Pistons lead 30-24 despite shooting 35.7% and missing all nine 3s.

That’s because LA is shooting 33.3% FGs and have seven turnovers. – 11:23 PM

…Kawhi is having a tough go being defended by Killian Hayes. He’s making him really work. – 11:20 PM

I just saw one of those Reggie Jackson possessions that be driving @_bnice11 crazy 😂😂 – 11:19 PM

John Wall hit a 3 and had a couple of nice dimes in his first shift. But also had four turnovers in less than seven minutes. – 11:15 PM

The Pistons are like LOCKING up LOCKING up – 11:14 PM

📊Q1📊

🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 9 PTS / 1 REB / 2 STL

🔹@Jalen Duren: 6 PTS / 5 REB / 1 BLK

🔹@Jaden Ivey: 6 PTS / 2 REB pic.twitter.com/5GDaYK6pCW – 11:12 PM

Pregame Tyronn Lue said he wanted the Clippers to take more 3-pointers. First quarter, Clippers 0-3 from deep. – 11:12 PM

Clippers took a 4:15 break from scoring, as they are wont to do, with Pistons scoring 13 unanswered points in that time.

That’s difference in game so far, with Pistons leading 23-15 at end of one quarter of play.

Another poor start for George: 0 points, 0/5 FGs, 2 TOs, 2 fouls. – 11:11 PM

End of 1: Pistons 23, Clippers 15. Detroit scored 13 unanswered to take a 23-11 lead before LA scored the last two buckets. Clippers shot 6-21 (28.6%) overall. Great defensive start for Detroit

Bogdanovic: 9 points

Duren: 6 points, 5 rebounds

Ivey: 6 points – 11:09 PM

Clippers trail the 3-12 Pistons, 23-15, after one quarter. Clips shooting 28.6% and PG’s opening quarter struggles continue. He is 0 for 5 from FG. – 11:09 PM

End of the the 1st quarter: #Pistons 23, #Clippers 15.

Bogdanovic: 9 pts, 1 reb

Duren: 6 pts, 5 rebs, 1 blk

Ivey: 6 pts, 2 rebs – 11:09 PM

The first quarter is over and the Clippers creak to 15 points, trailing Detroit by 8, after 6-of-21 shooting, including 0-3 from three. Ty Lue said before tipoff he wants LAC to shoot much, much more often from 3. – 11:09 PM

END OF 1Q: Pistons 23, Clippers 15. Yes, the Pistons held a team to 15 points in a quarter. That LA weather hits different.

Bogey: 9 points

Duren: 6 points and 5 rebounds

Ivey: 6 points – 11:09 PM

Jalen Duren is doing what Jalen Duren does.

#Pistons Jalen Duren. Just so athletic. Michigan hoops. Just so… not.. athletic. – 11:09 PM

That was a grown man slam by Duren, as he’s fouled by Paul George. – 11:07 PM

Pistons have scored nine straight and are up 19-11 with 1:38 left in the 1st. Clippers are shooting 4-17 overall and 0-1 from 3. – 11:03 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

When you thought Kawhi Leonard returning meant relief for the scoring droughts, yet Pistons go on 9-0 run that sees Clippers go nearly 4 minutes without a point pic.twitter.com/zpfEcZxU53 – 11:03 PM

The #Pistons have built a 19-11 lead over the #Clippers with 1:38 left in the first quarter. – 11:03 PM

I’ve only watched him live for less than a quarter, but Jalen Duren is a #%$*&(% beast. – 11:03 PM

Just a great opening stint for Jalen Duren. Two points, three rebounds and a block in five minutes. – 11:02 PM

Jaden Ivey is sooooooo fast. Can kick it into fifth gear on a moment’s notice. – 11:02 PM

Kawhi Leonard’s first stint was five minutes long. He had two points, shot 1-for-2 and missed both of his free-throw attempts. – 11:02 PM

Y’all have been waiting for Detroit to defend all season and it does when everyone back home is sleeping lol – 11:02 PM

The @Killian Hayes x @Jaden Ivey backcourt is in full effect to start things off👏 pic.twitter.com/5kqY3XF0EJ – 11:01 PM

Bojan has nine of Detroit’s 15 points. 3-4 overall and 3-4 at the line. Pistons are up 15-11 – 11:00 PM

Pistons in bonus last 3:40 of opening quarter – 11:00 PM

Your Detroit Pistons are on pace to only give up 16 points in the first quarter. – 10:59 PM

It's Zu. Hi. He's a problem, it's Zu.

Mann is already in foul trouble – 10:58 PM

Kawhi Leonard’s first shift: 2 points (1/2 FGs, 0/2 FTs) in 5:47 – 10:57 PM

Bogey is now carrying the offense. Six points on 3-of-4 shooting. Detroit leads the Clippers by one with 4:43 left in the 1Q. – 10:56 PM

Bagley has two early fouls so Duren checks in for the first time. – 10:55 PM

Clippers up 9-8 mid first quarter. It’s Black Panther Wakanda Forever Night here, btw. That’s the real reason Kawhi is here pic.twitter.com/G5EnIbk7sT – 10:53 PM

If this is my last tweet on this app, I wanted to go out letting everyone know that Kawhi’s season high in minutes this season is 21:17 and it’s something to note as his return gets under way, as Ty Lue was mum pregame on whether Kawhi could play more minutes. – 10:53 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hasn’t been the prettiest game, but Detroit’s defense hasn’t been atrocious. Clippers do look rusty.

Not a ton of traction for the Pistons on offense unless Ivey is going downhill. – 10:52 PM

The #Clippers lead 9-8 with 6:13 left in the first quarter. – 10:52 PM

Kawhi’s first basket comes on a turnaround fadeaway over Killian Hayes to give the Clippers a 9-6 lead. – 10:51 PM

After missing his first shot and a pair of free throws, Kawhi Leonard nails a baseline fadeaway. – 10:51 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard has already drawn two fouls, and the Clippers are in the bonus for the last 8:51 of the opening quarter – 10:47 PM

Pistons Twitter seemed a little quieter than usual tonight. Forgot it’s 10:30 back home – 10:45 PM

Nice crossover and dish by Ivey to get Bagley to the line. – 10:43 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

What began today as a whisper is announced at ear-splitting decibels tonight: Kawhi is back (again). pic.twitter.com/p6am6UjLwr – 10:40 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Some starting five changes tonight: Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley III, Jalen Duren. Jaden Ivey will come off of the bench, and Casey will start two bigs after all. – 10:16 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Starters for Pistons-Clippers:

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Reggie Jackson

DET

Bojan Bogdanovic

Saddiq Bey

Marvin Bagley III

Jalen Duren

Killian Hayes – 10:07 PM

Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/x99nwONDQq – 10:04 PM

Bling, bling! If you’re heading to the Warriors game on Wednesday vs the Clippers, you’ll get one of these replicas of the 2022 NBA Championship ring. 💍 pic.twitter.com/DC40v2bTJM – 10:03 PM

Clippers coach Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard’s return: “It’ll take Kawhi a little time to get back to the Kawhi we know. As great a player he is, he has to understand there are going to be some ups and downs.” – 9:51 PM

We have arrived 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VuFMmptq65 – 9:44 PM

Twitter since the last time Kawhi played a basketball game:

— Wasn’t owned by Elon Musk

— Still had 7,500 employees

— Had no Twitter Blue check

— Employees still can go in offices

That was 3 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/0QWK4kUwzt – 9:35 PM

Some Pistons players are just now arriving to the arena. One of the busses was stuck in traffic. A lot of y’all can relate – 9:16 PM

We never go out of style. pic.twitter.com/JR6eVc1l6a – 9:16 PM

The Thunder list Darius Bazley (ankle), Tre Mann (back) as OUT for tomorrows game in Memphis.

Also still without Eugene Omoruyi and Ousmane Dieng who are on G-League assignment.

And Of course Chet Hopmgren who is out for the season. – 9:16 PM

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star returns to lineup vs. Pistons Thursday in first game since Oct. 23

cbssports.com/nba/news/kawhi… – 9:15 PM

On Bogdanovic’s recent turnover issues, Casey said he talked to him about it. Thinks he’s handling the ball more since Cade is out. “He’s a pro, he’ll figure it out. I’m not worried about him.” – 9:09 PM

Casey on the Pistons playing the Lakers and Clippers back-to-back and spending the week in LA: “I always tell the guys don’t let the city beat you before you play the game. We have so many young guys who can’t get into bars. That’s a good thing.” – 9:06 PM

Dwane Casey said spacing-wise, he’ll likely have to rotate his bigs rather than play two bigs together with Isaiah Stewart out. – 9:06 PM

Dwane Casey when asked what he expects from Kawhi Leonard tonight:

“I don’t know. I don’t even think the Clippers know what to expect…We’ll see how he comes out. It’s good that he’s back in the game.” – 9:05 PM

What is the greatest moment in #NBATwitter history?

I’ll go with Rockets-Clippers in the tunnel. – 9:04 PM

Dwane Casey on Isaiah Livers coming into the league as a steady presence: Said he’s the epitome of why it’s ok to draft four-year players. Added that he came in ready to play once healthy. Said he’s reliable. – 9:04 PM

Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. Ty Lue says Kawhi will be monitored during the game when asked about a minutes restriction. – 8:52 PM

The Clippers brought Kawhi off the bench this season b/c they wanted him to finish games and were wary of how long he would be sitting in real time between his stints if he started. Will he be available to finish tonight? “We’ll see,” Ty Lue said. – 8:50 PM

Tyronn Lue acknowledged that Kawhi off the bench was “nasty” as far as his rotations were concerned. TBD what kind of rotations we shall see tonight. – 8:50 PM

Paul George (hand contusion) is good to go tonight, as well. – 8:47 PM

Paul George also will play tonight despite a hand contusion. – 8:47 PM

Kawhi Leonard will start for the Clippers tonight, coach Lue confirmed. – 8:47 PM

We are quickly discovering why Watson and Burks were right at the top of the Packers’ receivers draft board. – 8:47 PM

Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will start tonight. – 8:46 PM

Kawhi Leonard is starting – 8:46 PM

Kawhi Leonard will return in a starting role. – 8:46 PM

Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will play tonight vs the Detroit Pistons – 8:46 PM

Kawhi Leonard will play tonight vs. Detroit, Ty Lue says. – 8:46 PM

Kawhi Leonard is officially back – 8:46 PM

Kawhi Leonard is playing tonight. – 8:46 PM

Kawhi Leonard has begun his pregame warmups. He’s questionable to play tonight against the #Pistons. pic.twitter.com/TCiRjbFyP9 – 8:45 PM

Kawhi Leonard out on the court doing some post work pic.twitter.com/7obbif5TdM – 8:36 PM

Kings rookie Keegan Murray has been ruled out of tonight’s game with the lower back soreness. Kings will have two days before hosting Detroit on Sunday. – 8:36 PM

I sat down in LA with Pistons’ Isaiah Livers, who has been nothing but reliable for Detroit on both sides, and we watched film.

The good and bad from a guy still putting things together (SUB $1): https://t.co/ucGGlt6Tti pic.twitter.com/dNm0YTVtrR – 6:18 PM

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could be back together on the court tonight for the Clippers. They’re both officially listed as “questionable.” The current all-in get-in price on @TickPick if you want to see this game live at Crypto Arena is $12 (taxes and fees included). – 6:12 PM

LeBron James injury update: Lakers star updated to questionable vs. Pistons on Friday

cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 6:08 PM

The #Clippers have upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable for tonight’s game against the Pistons

🏀@adaniels33 is curious how long Kawhi Leonard will stay healthy for #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/J4aYt7L5Wv – 6:00 PM

The Lakers better enjoy this four-day break in the schedule while they can. Friday’s game against the Pistons marks the start of a treacherous stretch: 24 games in 46 days, with 16 of them coming on the road. pic.twitter.com/WbL7LP4pmN – 5:35 PM

The Lakers say they have officially upgraded LeBron James (left adductor strain) to questionable for Friday’s home game against Detroit. The injury has sidelined James for the Lakers’ last two games.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:16 PM

Phx Mem Den DAL NOP POR LAC I believe are locks for playoffs , who do y’all have for 8th seed and who r y’all locks for playoffs in western conference – 4:54 PM

LeBron James has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against the Pistons, per the Lakers. – 4:48 PM

#Pistons Owner @TomGores is the executive producer of ‘The Cave of Adullam’, an award-winning @ESPN documentary highlighting the impact @mrjasonowilson has on Detroit youth through @cave313. Gores hosted a red carpet ceremony to recognize the story.

🔗: nba.com/pistons/news/w… – 4:37 PM

It was a no contact practice today — Darvin Ham says LeBron James looked “great” and was running and jumping. Not sure of his status yet. Ham adds that Schröder and Bryant will likely see floor time tomorrow against Detroit. – 4:34 PM

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Pistons. Ham liked how LeBron looked and moved, but todays practice only consisted of non-contact drills. – 4:33 PM