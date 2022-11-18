Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Here’s the Air Force’s plan to train armed overwatch pilots
Four months after military officials picked a modified crop duster as America’s newest counterterror plane, Air Force Special Operations Command is working to answer a crucial question: How do you fly it?. “We’re going to have to pay a lot of attention to training on this,” AFSOC boss Lt....
MilitaryTimes
Two US aircraft carriers team with three allied carriers in 6th Fleet
U.S. Navy aircraft carriers George H.W. Bush and Gerald R. Ford are teaming up with three other allied aircraft carriers in U.S. 6th Fleet this month to bolster interoperability between NATO allies. The goal is to evaluate NATO’s Deter and Defend concept in the Mediterranean and North Seas with the...
MilitaryTimes
Marine 3-star ‘myth-busts’ notions about Force Design 2030
ARLINGTON, Virginia — Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney came to the Army Navy Country Club with a mission: bust some Force Design 2030 myths. “You ever seen that show ‘MythBusters’?” the deputy commandant for programs and resources, and a former fighter pilot, asked the audience at a Marine Corps Association luncheon Thursday. “The dude with the funny hat, and they say, ‘Hey, can you shoot a guy off a hangman’s rope with one round?’ and they bust the myths.”
MilitaryTimes
US to send anti-drone machine guns, air defense ammunition to Ukraine
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon said it will send Ukraine up to $400 million in artillery ammunition, weapons and supplies in its latest drawdown package to help the nation defend itself against Russia. The security assistance package announced Wednesday includes more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy condemns ‘energy terror’ at UN meeting after 10 die in latest mass strikes
Ukraine president calls on security council to take action against Russia; EU negotiations fail to agree price cap on Russian oil
MilitaryTimes
Iranian drone struck Israeli-linked tanker, US Navy says
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Investigators have concluded that an Iranian drone was used to bomb an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire last week, the U.S. Navy said on Tuesday. The drone attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon last Tuesday off the coast of Oman...
MilitaryTimes
Space Force opens first regional command headquarters in Indo-Pacific
The Space Force on Tuesday opened a regional command center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to manage military space operations across the Indo-Pacific. U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific is the first in a string of new component commands that will become the service’s main touchpoints around the world. Brig....
Israeli-Palestinian conflict catches up with Qatar World Cup
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has become the latest political flash point at the first World Cup in the Arab world — never mind that neither Israeli or Palestinian national teams are competing in the tournament
MilitaryTimes
Users of the F-35 huddle in Italy to tout joint maintenance plans
AMENDOLA AIR BASE, Italy — Air force chiefs from around the world who flew into southern Italy this week to discuss getting the best out of their F-35s gathered in front of journalists to watch a mechanic working on an Italian jet. The scene at Amendola air base would...
MilitaryTimes
A-10C pilot earns top flying award for combat successes in Afghanistan
Maj. Kyle Adkison, an A-10C Thunderbolt II test pilot with the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron, on Tuesday accepted the Distinguished Flying Cross at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, for his combat achievements in Afghanistan in 2019. Adkison and his wingman, Capt. Erin Fullam, drove away enemy forces — likely...
Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘clearly weaponising winter’ as Zelensky asks UN to punish Russia
Vladimir Putin is “clearly weaponising winter” in his war against Ukraine to inflict immense suffering on millions of Ukrainians in the war-torn country, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the security council today.The Russian president "will try to freeze the country into submission," she added.Millions in Ukraine are enduring the war and harsh winter without any electricity and warm water as the Russian forces have knocked out the country’s power grid, forcing a shutdown of power plants in several regions, including Kyiv.Volodymyr Zelensky has sought punishment and reaction on “Russian terror” from the world leaders at the...
MilitaryTimes
USS Gerald R Ford slated to wrap up first deployment
Aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford is slated to return to Naval Station Norfolk from its inaugural deployment Saturday. The carrier, which got underway Oct. 4, and its strike group focused on air defense, anti-subsurface warfare, distributed maritime operations, and conducted a transfer of authority with NATO during their time underway.
Reformist leader Anwar close to becoming Malaysia’s next PM
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister on Thursday, ending days of uncertainties after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Anwar will be sworn in later Thurday. Anwar’s Alliance...
China COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported a record high number of COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns and other curbs that are darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
