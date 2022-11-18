ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

North Korea tests missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, according to Japan's defense minister.The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take "all necessary measures" to guarantee the safety of its own mainland and of allies South Korea and Japan.At the regional APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Vice President Kamala Harris called Friday's launch a "brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security resolutions" that "destabilizes security in the region, and...
CBS News

North Korea launches ICBM that could reach entire U.S. mainland, Japan says

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, Japan's defense minister said. The United States quickly condemned the launch and...
104.1 WIKY

North Korea: U.S. and South Korea air drills terrible mistake

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills, and that the two countries will come to know what a terrible mistake they have made, the North’s KCNA news agency said.
Post Register

Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was...
TheDailyBeast

North Korea Fires Missile After Warning It’s About to Be ‘More Unpredictable’

North Korea fired a short-range missile into the ocean just off the coast of South Korea Thursday, escalating tensions just hours after threatening “fiercer” retaliation following a summit between U.S. leaders and their South Korean and Japanese counterparts. Though it was North Korea’s first launch in 8 days, the country has fired a record number in the past few weeks, including one suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staffs said in a statement that Thursday's missile was fired from the North’s eastern coastal Wonsan area at 10:48 a.m. It came after North Korean Foreign Minister Choe...
AOL Corp

US flies supersonic bombers in response to North Korea's new ICBM launch

The U.S. military on Saturday responded to recent missile launches from North Korea by flying two supersonic bombers alongside South Korean and Japanese warplanes. North Korea on Friday drew international ire after it test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable (ICBM) of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and with a range that could reach anywhere on the U.S.’s mainland.
CBS News

White House condemns North Korea's latest long-range missile launch

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic that, Japanese officials said, had enough range to reach the mainland United States. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on the Biden administration's response to Pyongyang's latest missile tests and details on White House's decision to give Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman immunity in a lawsuit over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
msn.com

US Condemns Apparent Failed ICBM Test by North Korea

(Bloomberg) -- The US condemned what it said was the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday, as Pyongyang continued a barrage of weapons tests to protest allied military drills. Most Read from Bloomberg. The US urged North Korea to halt further “destabilizing” tests and return...
WASHINGTON STATE
KESQ

World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table

The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage. Putin, whose attack on Ukraine over the past nine months has devastated the European country and roiled the global economy, declined to attend any of the diplomatic gatherings — and instead found himself subject to significant censure as international opposition to his war appeared to harden.

Comments / 0

Community Policy