dcnewsnow.com
Virginia man accused of stabbing, setting woman on fire will face grand jury, judge decides
New details in a gruesome murder case in Virginia came out in a Fairfax County courtroom on Tuesday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/virginia-man-accused-of-stabbing-setting-woman-on-fire-will-face-grand-jury-judge-decides/. Virginia man accused of stabbing, setting woman on …. New details in a gruesome murder case in Virginia came out in a Fairfax County courtroom on Tuesday. Read...
dcnewsnow.com
Hit and run crashes plague DC roadway
Neighbors living on one D.C. road said that speeding is leading to repeated hit-and-run accidents out front of their homes. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/hit-and-run-crashes-plague-dc-roadway/. Hit and run crashes plague DC roadway. Neighbors living on one D.C. road said that speeding is leading to repeated hit-and-run accidents out front of their...
dcnewsnow.com
High school student shot, killed inside hotel room in Northeast
The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images showing someone that investigators described as a person of interest in the case. High school student shot, killed inside hotel room …. The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images showing someone that investigators described as a person of interest in the case. Top...
dcnewsnow.com
Police in Fairfax County Close Rape Case After 34 Years
The Fairfax County Police Department said DNA evidence connected two brothers to a rape that took place in 1988. One of the brothers died in 2009. The other is facing charges. Police in Fairfax County Close Rape Case After 34 …. The Fairfax County Police Department said DNA evidence connected...
dcnewsnow.com
D.C. vigil held for LGBTQ victims killed in Colorado shooting
Dozens of people in D.C. took part in a vigil to remember those killed in the Colorado massacre. D.C. vigil held for LGBTQ victims killed in Colorado …. Dozens of people in D.C. took part in a vigil to remember those killed in the Colorado massacre. DC News Now @...
dcnewsnow.com
One dead after Virginia house fire
First responders were called to a fire in Fairfax County on Monday evening. They said that one resident was unaccounted for as of 11 p.m. First responders were called to a fire in Fairfax County on Monday evening. They said that one resident was unaccounted for as of 11 p.m.
dcnewsnow.com
3 injured after car crashes into marijuana dispensary
Three people were injured after a car crashed into a marijuana dispensary on Middlebrook Road on Monday afternoon. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/3-injured-after-car-crashes-into-marijuana-dispensary/. 3 injured after car crashes into marijuana dispensary. Three people were injured after a car crashed into a marijuana dispensary on Middlebrook Road on Monday afternoon. Read more...
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
Trio Busted With Pot, Semiautomatic Guns, Rifle During Stop In Charles County, Sheriff Says
Three 20-somethings in Maryland are facing drug and weapon charges after being busted during a routine traffic stop for a blown stop sign in Charles County, officials announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Jalonni La Monte Agee, 20, of Indian Head, Dontre Marquise Bryant, 23, of Suitland, and Shaniya Monet Hutchins,...
fox5dc.com
Elderly man carjacked at gunpoint in downtown Ocean City; several teens and 12-year-old arrested
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Authorities arrested several teens and a 12-year-old after an elderly man was carjacked in downtown Ocean City early Friday morning. Police say they were responding to reports of possible vehicle break-ins when they got the call for an armed carjacking in the 300 block of Dorchester Street.
fox5dc.com
18-year-old woman shot, killed in hotel room was DC high school student: officials
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed in a hotel room in the District was a D.C. high school student, school officials say. D.C. police say they responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1st Street where they found Akira Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.
Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
NBC Washington
Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources
The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
Police In Prince George's County Seek Killer After Missing Teen Girl's Skeletal Remains Located
Police in Maryland are attempting to identify the killer of a teen girl whose skeletal remains were found after she was reported missing earlier this year in Prince George’s County. Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt, was last seen on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22 on her way to...
NBC Washington
‘She Loved Everybody': Family Calls For Justice After Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in District Heights
The family of a woman struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in District Heights, Maryland, gathered for a vigil Monday to remember her, and also to call for action in the cases of “all the hit-and-run victims.”. Marcia Turner, 54, died on Nov. 14, when at around 7...
foxbaltimore.com
The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
