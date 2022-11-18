ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
dcnewsnow.com

Virginia man accused of stabbing, setting woman on fire will face grand jury, judge decides

New details in a gruesome murder case in Virginia came out in a Fairfax County courtroom on Tuesday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/virginia-man-accused-of-stabbing-setting-woman-on-fire-will-face-grand-jury-judge-decides/. Virginia man accused of stabbing, setting woman on …. New details in a gruesome murder case in Virginia came out in a Fairfax County courtroom on Tuesday. Read...
VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Hit and run crashes plague DC roadway

Neighbors living on one D.C. road said that speeding is leading to repeated hit-and-run accidents out front of their homes. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/hit-and-run-crashes-plague-dc-roadway/. Hit and run crashes plague DC roadway. Neighbors living on one D.C. road said that speeding is leading to repeated hit-and-run accidents out front of their...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

High school student shot, killed inside hotel room in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images showing someone that investigators described as a person of interest in the case. High school student shot, killed inside hotel room …. The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images showing someone that investigators described as a person of interest in the case. Top...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Police in Fairfax County Close Rape Case After 34 Years

The Fairfax County Police Department said DNA evidence connected two brothers to a rape that took place in 1988. One of the brothers died in 2009. The other is facing charges. Police in Fairfax County Close Rape Case After 34 …. The Fairfax County Police Department said DNA evidence connected...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
dcnewsnow.com

D.C. vigil held for LGBTQ victims killed in Colorado shooting

Dozens of people in D.C. took part in a vigil to remember those killed in the Colorado massacre. D.C. vigil held for LGBTQ victims killed in Colorado …. Dozens of people in D.C. took part in a vigil to remember those killed in the Colorado massacre. DC News Now @...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

One dead after Virginia house fire

First responders were called to a fire in Fairfax County on Monday evening. They said that one resident was unaccounted for as of 11 p.m. First responders were called to a fire in Fairfax County on Monday evening. They said that one resident was unaccounted for as of 11 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
dcnewsnow.com

3 injured after car crashes into marijuana dispensary

Three people were injured after a car crashed into a marijuana dispensary on Middlebrook Road on Monday afternoon. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/3-injured-after-car-crashes-into-marijuana-dispensary/. 3 injured after car crashes into marijuana dispensary. Three people were injured after a car crashed into a marijuana dispensary on Middlebrook Road on Monday afternoon. Read more...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
WSOC Charlotte

Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources

The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy