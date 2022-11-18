Read full article on original website
Heart Ministry Center in North Omaha hands out free turkeys before Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. — This year's Thanksgiving holiday is a lot tougher for some families to put together. Food pantries across the metro are trying to help out right now. With inflation driving those prices up, the Heart Ministry Center says the need is greater now than even during the height of the pandemic. That is one big reason for their turkey giveaway on Wednesday.
KETV.com
Catholic Charities' 18th year feeding Omaha families on Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving is only three days away and Catholic Charities is helping Omaha families in need. The lines for the holiday food pickup stretched around the block — boxes of food included turkeys, vegetables, bread, all of the essentials to make a good Thanksgiving meal. "It's...
KETV.com
Behind the Scenes: Decorating the tree at The Durham Museum
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV Newswatch 7's Waverle Monroe goes behind the scenes to see what all goes into decorating the massive tree at The Durham Museum. "Mangelson's has been decorating for 30 years. I've been doing it for five years," decorator Mikal Jones said. "These are not your traditional Christmas ornament."
KETV.com
Prairie Queen Elementary Students design Thanksgiving parade balloons
PAPILLION, Neb. — Papillion La Vista students put their S.T.E.A.M. skills to the test for a Thanksgiving challenge — that stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Prairie Queen Elementary Students were tasked with designing parade balloons for the Thanksgiving Day route. Students had to make it...
KETV.com
UNMC opening outdoor ice skating rink for 2022 season
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Medical Center is getting ready to open its outdoor ice skating rink for the 2022 season. It'll be open from Dec. 3 to Feb. 5. Admission for the public is $7, which includes skates. You can only pay with cash or credit...
KETV.com
Omaha security company offers safety training to LGBTQ+ organizations
OMAHA, Neb. — The mass shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ+ club that killed five people and wounded several more has shattered a sense of security for LGBTQ+ communities across the country. "You're having fun, you're not thinking about what if something goes wrong," said Nick Lemek, co-founder of Elite...
KETV.com
Nebraska Furniture Mart preparations underway for Black Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — Black Friday is three days away, and Nebraska Furniture Mart is preparing to roll out the deals. The company said they're preparing for big crowds at their stores. On the electronic side they'll be offering deals and steals of the day — this year, items will...
KETV.com
Husker football resumes holiday tradition visiting Lincoln hospital patients
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln football team returned to their holiday tradition of visiting patients at Lincoln hospitals Wednesday. This is the first time in three years because of the pandemic. KETV caught up with some of the team at CHI Health Saint Elizabeth hospital this morning.
KETV.com
Omaha Airport Authority offers helpful holiday travel tips
OMAHA, Neb. — The holiday travel season is ramping up as Thanksgiving approaches — Tuesday was the third busiest travel day at Eppley Airfield. Kristi Gassman arrived for her flight two hours earlier. "We packed last night, and this morning my husband is a last-minute laundry kind of...
KETV.com
Nebraska LGBTQ+ community concerned after Colorado shootings
Advocates and allies from Nebraska's LGBTQ+ community say they feel they've come under attack. They're speaking on the heels of the deadly mass shooting in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and at least 17 others hurt. "It does scare me. It feels close to home," said Jenn Dunn,...
KETV.com
Thanksgiving Day closures: Grocery stores, food and retail
OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving is upon us, and that means different store hours for shoppers. Big-box retailers including Target and Best Buy, and grocery stores including Costco, Walmart and Hy-Vee will all be closed Thanksgiving day. Most retail stores will be closed, but limited offerings are available at grocery...
KETV.com
Weather Now extra: Weather of Thanksgivings' past
OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving week is upon is, and thankfully the weather forecast is looking fairly mild. In this week's Weather Now extra, meteorologist Caitlin Harvey takes a look at the weather of Thanksgivings' past. Here's a look at the warmest, coldest, rainiest and snowiest Thanksgivings in history.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County looking for ski, snowboard instructors
As workers fill the slopes at Mount Crescent with fresh powder, Pottawattamie County looks for a lift. The county recently purchased the ski area and now hopes to slide into the season fully staffed. Mt. Crescent Ski Area is looking to hire more ski and snowboard instructors as they complete...
KETV.com
Kenny Chesney's 2023 tour stopping at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena
OMAHA, Neb. — Country music star Kenny Chesney is making a stop in Lincoln for his 2023 "I Go Back" tour. Chesney will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. He'll be joined by three-time Grammy nominee special guest, Kelsea Ballerini. Tickets go on...
KETV.com
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office preparing for busy Thanksgiving roads
OMAHA, Neb. — AAA said this year’s Turkey Day is expected to be the third busiest in history. “We usually try to have as full a shift as we can. Our traffic unit is obviously out, trying to keep the roads safe as best we can,” said Capt. Chris Culler with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.
KETV.com
Different industries in the metro struggle with lack of workers
OMAHA, Neb. — Weekly jobless claims hit a three-month high in the U.S., rising to 240,000 last week. That's up 17,000 from the week before. But even though they're the highest numbers since summer, they're still low by historic standards. Right now, there are almost two openings for every...
KETV.com
Iowa wedding vendor allegedly burgled a couple's home in the middle of their wedding
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man who is alleged to have stolen items from a couple's home during the middle of their wedding. Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, 40, of Tabor, Iowa, was arrested for two counts of third-degree burglary (a class D felony), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (a class B felony., and one count of fifth-degree theft (a simple misdemeanor).
KETV.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office debuts 'Cancer Awareness Cruiser'
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Department is debuting a new look for one of its cruisers. On Monday, they showed KETV the "Cancer Awareness Cruiser." The colorful display is a way to recognize all of the types of cancer among those in the Omaha community. "We have...
KETV.com
Flames engulf Sarpy County home early Tuesday
GRETNA, Neb. — Firefighters battled back flames at a Gretna home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded around 12:30 a.m. to a home near 218th Street and Jansen Road. They found heavy fire on approach and rushed to put it out. Fire investigators said the family of four along with...
KETV.com
Douglas County presents workplace culture findings
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County workers aren't being treated fairly and opinions aren't valued. Those are just a couple of the findings from a year-long research project in the county. Monday's findings laid out an action plan that will be implemented over the next year. It also had...
