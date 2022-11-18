ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Heart Ministry Center in North Omaha hands out free turkeys before Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. — This year's Thanksgiving holiday is a lot tougher for some families to put together. Food pantries across the metro are trying to help out right now. With inflation driving those prices up, the Heart Ministry Center says the need is greater now than even during the height of the pandemic. That is one big reason for their turkey giveaway on Wednesday.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Catholic Charities' 18th year feeding Omaha families on Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving is only three days away and Catholic Charities is helping Omaha families in need. The lines for the holiday food pickup stretched around the block — boxes of food included turkeys, vegetables, bread, all of the essentials to make a good Thanksgiving meal. "It's...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Behind the Scenes: Decorating the tree at The Durham Museum

OMAHA, Neb. — KETV Newswatch 7's Waverle Monroe goes behind the scenes to see what all goes into decorating the massive tree at The Durham Museum. "Mangelson's has been decorating for 30 years. I've been doing it for five years," decorator Mikal Jones said. "These are not your traditional Christmas ornament."
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Prairie Queen Elementary Students design Thanksgiving parade balloons

PAPILLION, Neb. — Papillion La Vista students put their S.T.E.A.M. skills to the test for a Thanksgiving challenge — that stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Prairie Queen Elementary Students were tasked with designing parade balloons for the Thanksgiving Day route. Students had to make it...
PAPILLION, NE
KETV.com

UNMC opening outdoor ice skating rink for 2022 season

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Medical Center is getting ready to open its outdoor ice skating rink for the 2022 season. It'll be open from Dec. 3 to Feb. 5. Admission for the public is $7, which includes skates. You can only pay with cash or credit...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha security company offers safety training to LGBTQ+ organizations

OMAHA, Neb. — The mass shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ+ club that killed five people and wounded several more has shattered a sense of security for LGBTQ+ communities across the country. "You're having fun, you're not thinking about what if something goes wrong," said Nick Lemek, co-founder of Elite...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Furniture Mart preparations underway for Black Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — Black Friday is three days away, and Nebraska Furniture Mart is preparing to roll out the deals. The company said they're preparing for big crowds at their stores. On the electronic side they'll be offering deals and steals of the day — this year, items will...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Airport Authority offers helpful holiday travel tips

OMAHA, Neb. — The holiday travel season is ramping up as Thanksgiving approaches — Tuesday was the third busiest travel day at Eppley Airfield. Kristi Gassman arrived for her flight two hours earlier. "We packed last night, and this morning my husband is a last-minute laundry kind of...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska LGBTQ+ community concerned after Colorado shootings

Advocates and allies from Nebraska's LGBTQ+ community say they feel they've come under attack. They're speaking on the heels of the deadly mass shooting in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and at least 17 others hurt. "It does scare me. It feels close to home," said Jenn Dunn,...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Thanksgiving Day closures: Grocery stores, food and retail

OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving is upon us, and that means different store hours for shoppers. Big-box retailers including Target and Best Buy, and grocery stores including Costco, Walmart and Hy-Vee will all be closed Thanksgiving day. Most retail stores will be closed, but limited offerings are available at grocery...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Weather Now extra: Weather of Thanksgivings' past

OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving week is upon is, and thankfully the weather forecast is looking fairly mild. In this week's Weather Now extra, meteorologist Caitlin Harvey takes a look at the weather of Thanksgivings' past. Here's a look at the warmest, coldest, rainiest and snowiest Thanksgivings in history.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Kenny Chesney's 2023 tour stopping at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena

OMAHA, Neb. — Country music star Kenny Chesney is making a stop in Lincoln for his 2023 "I Go Back" tour. Chesney will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. He'll be joined by three-time Grammy nominee special guest, Kelsea Ballerini. Tickets go on...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office preparing for busy Thanksgiving roads

OMAHA, Neb. — AAA said this year’s Turkey Day is expected to be the third busiest in history. “We usually try to have as full a shift as we can. Our traffic unit is obviously out, trying to keep the roads safe as best we can,” said Capt. Chris Culler with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Different industries in the metro struggle with lack of workers

OMAHA, Neb. — Weekly jobless claims hit a three-month high in the U.S., rising to 240,000 last week. That's up 17,000 from the week before. But even though they're the highest numbers since summer, they're still low by historic standards. Right now, there are almost two openings for every...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Iowa wedding vendor allegedly burgled a couple's home in the middle of their wedding

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man who is alleged to have stolen items from a couple's home during the middle of their wedding. Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, 40, of Tabor, Iowa, was arrested for two counts of third-degree burglary (a class D felony), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (a class B felony., and one count of fifth-degree theft (a simple misdemeanor).
TABOR, IA
KETV.com

Flames engulf Sarpy County home early Tuesday

GRETNA, Neb. — Firefighters battled back flames at a Gretna home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded around 12:30 a.m. to a home near 218th Street and Jansen Road. They found heavy fire on approach and rushed to put it out. Fire investigators said the family of four along with...
GRETNA, NE
KETV.com

Douglas County presents workplace culture findings

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County workers aren't being treated fairly and opinions aren't valued. Those are just a couple of the findings from a year-long research project in the county. Monday's findings laid out an action plan that will be implemented over the next year. It also had...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

