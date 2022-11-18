Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-six; White Balls: ten, twelve) (eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. 13-23-24-25-43, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3. (thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-three; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Top Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta will miss Nebraska game
Seven points, six, three and three. That’s how close the last four Iowa-Nebraska football games have been. The Hawkeyes have won them all, but coach Kirk Ferentz knows each one has gone down to the wire. “Typically, nothing is easy for us,” Ferentz said Tuesday at his weekly press...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's task: focusing on Black Friday – not Uncertainty Saturday
LINCOLN — Time and again Tuesday, the Huskers got ahead of themselves. If ever there was a challenge to stay in the moment, Nebraska players agreed, it’s now. Questions from classmates, friends and media members about the future surely don’t help. Neither does human nature in wondering about who their head coach will be by Christmas.
North Platte Telegraph
A November to remember (or forget): Nebraska and Iowa are opposites again
Kirk Ferentz was just warming up. Literally, as the Iowa coach began shaking off arctic-level temperatures late Saturday afternoon underneath Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium. But perhaps more satisfyingly with a 15-minute chat with local media discussing a four-week Hawkeyes transformation from beleaguered to beguiled. Ferentz and multiple players reflected...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: How Nebraska’s 2023 class stands one month from early signing day
In the two months since Nebraska parted ways with head coach Scott Frost, NU’s 2023 recruiting class has hardly changed. Only one player — four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt — decommitted from the program, while Nebraska also picked up commitments from key in-state talent Malachi Coleman and running back Arnold Barnes III.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's 'iron men' - Caleb Tannor and Quinton Newsome - holding defense together
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s iron men will make it to the finish line. A bundled-up Quinton Newsome didn’t appear any the worse for wear as he chatted with a few media members Tuesday. Neither did edge rusher Caleb Tannor, who cracked jokes while making the interview rounds in the Memorial Stadium press box.
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph and Huskers address Nebraska's coaching search ahead of Iowa game
LINCOLN — Colton Feist laughed. Of course the question has trickled to him. Inquiring minds want to know who the next Nebraska football coach will be, and some figure Feist, as a Husker defensive lineman, has a pretty good idea. So they ask him. “Too much,” Feist said. “Too...
North Platte Telegraph
Chatelain: Who is Nebraska this season? We might find out in Orlando
In a critical season for an embattled head coach, Nebraska men's basketball is going to DisneyWorld for a Thanksgiving tournament while its athletic director completes the long-awaited search for a new football coach. The last time this happened, 2017, Husker hoops actually spent a week in the backyard of the...
North Platte Telegraph
Class B: Bennington runs winning streak to 26, pulls away from Gross to win title
The No. 1-ranked Badgers scored twice on fourth down in the first half, including Nick Colvert's 1-yard plunge three seconds before halftime to open up a 21-7 lead, and eventually rolled to a 38-14 win over No. 3 Omaha Gross at Memorial Stadium. The Badgers (13-0) have won 26 straight...
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph says Huskers are 'a better team' since he took over as interim coach
With one more game left on the schedule, Mickey Joseph took the podium one more time Tuesday afternoon for his weekly media availability session. Although Nebraska finds itself at 3-8 and with a long winter ahead, the Huskers want to close out the 2022 season on a high note. "We've...
North Platte Telegraph
After injury to Nebraska's Marques Buford, Isaac Gifford set to start at safety
A planned one-week stint at safety has now grown into a three-week outing for Nebraska's Isaac Gifford. Gifford, who has played most of the season as Nebraska's starting nickel back, initially filled in at safety for the suspended Myles Farmer against Michigan. However, an injury to Marques Buford Jr. early in Nebraska's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday forced Gifford back to safety — a role he's set to continue in against Iowa.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Madi Kubik named Big Ten Player of the Week
Nebraska volleyball's Madi Kubik was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. The outside hitter averaged 5.17 kills per set on .347 hitting in the Huskers sweeps of Iowa and No. 19 Purdue last week. She recorded a season-high 17 kills with 11 digs while hitting .311 in...
North Platte Telegraph
How NU's Mickey Joseph offered Tristan Alvano after his huge kicking performance
The last 12 hours for Tristan Alvano have included a lot of excitement — and just a little bit of sleep. The Omaha Westside kicker was the standout performer of Monday night’s Class A championship game as he made five field goals, including the 45-yard game-winner in a victory over Gretna. And after a few hours of sleep, Alvano had another big moment waiting for him in the morning — a scholarship offer from Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Everything you need to know as the Nebraska women face Tarleton
Tarleton (3-1) C –Nyajah Mitchels 6-4 Jr. 10.3. The Texans, who play in the WAC and are based in Stephenville, Texas, have added key pieces – including Jackson and Da Silva –from the transfer portal. Of its three wins, only one – 82-72 over College of Charleston on Friday – qualifies as a victory over a recognizable team. TSU lost 84-48 at Vanderbilt last week, and generally plays a risk/reward defense that goes for steals. The Texans battle well on the boards – outrebounding foes 41.3-33 so far this season and have enough interior defense to provide some resistance to Markowski and Bourne in the post. Nebraska should win by double digits, but perhaps not by 20.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds
LINCOLN — The troubled pension fund for Omaha teachers has shown improvement over the past five years, going from 53% fully funded to about 63%, a state legislative committee was told Tuesday. That’s because the state’s largest school district has contributed more than the amount recommended by actuaries to...
North Platte Telegraph
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska deer season: Three hunters shot in three days
Three Nebraska deer hunters were shot by members of their own hunting parties over the weekend, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported. On Sunday, the last day of Nebraska’s rifle-deer season, a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured -- and flown to Bryan’s trauma center in Lincoln -- when he was accidentally shot by another hunter in Red Willow County who was following him up an embankment.
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 19, 2022. Editorial: Burst pipe will force quick action from Legislature. Two weeks ago, a pipe burst at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, forcing the closure of a housing unit and displacing 134 men incarcerated there. A majority of those displaced by the leak – a population...
North Platte Telegraph
UNL to change its fee policy after Christian group sues
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will consider changing its policy on the way student fees are distributed after being sued by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The changes the Board of Regents will consider at its meeting next month are...
North Platte Telegraph
In addressing Nebraska prison overcrowding, panel participants point to staffing and job training shortfalls
With some of the most overcrowded prisons in the country, Nebraska’s correctional system is at a crossroads as the possibility of the construction of a new prison looms. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosted the Flatwater Free Press this week at a forum titled “Nebraska’s prisons at a crossroads.” Four speakers, each representing a different aspect of the state's prison system, spoke on the lack of support for incarcerated people, which they primarily attributed to overcrowding and understaffing.
Comments / 0