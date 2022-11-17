ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans' Dereon Seabron puts up fourth 20-point game in G League

By Cody Taylor
 6 days ago
Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Dereon Seabron on Thursday produced his fourth 20-point game of the season on assignment in the NBA G League with the Birmingham Squadron.

Seabron recorded a team-high 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in the 103-85 win over the Austin Spurs. He finished by shooting 9-of-16 from the field in nearly 37 minutes of work as the Squadron (1-4) picked up their first win of the season.

It was his first double-double of the season.

He flashed his lightning-quick speed throughout the contest, which helped him get into the paint. He had a number of strong finishes at the rim to draw contact and get to the free-throw line. Seabron also found great success crashing the glass en route to his season-high 12 rebounds.

With the performance, Seabron is now averaging 21 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals in five games on 50.6% shooting from the field. He ranks 27th in the G League among all players in scoring and 30th in assists per game.

He has logged only three minutes in two appearances with the Pelicans. He will likely spend the majority of the season in a developmental role with the Squadron on his two-way contract but has had a great start to the year in the early going.

Birmingham returns to action on Friday versus the Texas Legends.

