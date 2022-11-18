Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-six; White Balls: ten, twelve) (eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. 13-23-24-25-43, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3. (thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-three; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Top Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta will miss Nebraska game
Seven points, six, three and three. That’s how close the last four Iowa-Nebraska football games have been. The Hawkeyes have won them all, but coach Kirk Ferentz knows each one has gone down to the wire. “Typically, nothing is easy for us,” Ferentz said Tuesday at his weekly press...
North Platte Telegraph
Lance Leipold extends contract with Kansas football to end Nebraska coaching speculation
One of the football coaches long speculated to be a top contender for the Nebraska job is reportedly re-upping with his current school. Kansas coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks have extended their pact two additional seasons through 2029 according to ESPN and other national outlets. This comes after he and KU added a year to his contract in September.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's task: focusing on Black Friday – not Uncertainty Saturday
LINCOLN — Time and again Tuesday, the Huskers got ahead of themselves. If ever there was a challenge to stay in the moment, Nebraska players agreed, it’s now. Questions from classmates, friends and media members about the future surely don’t help. Neither does human nature in wondering about who their head coach will be by Christmas.
North Platte Telegraph
A November to remember (or forget): Nebraska and Iowa are opposites again
Kirk Ferentz was just warming up. Literally, as the Iowa coach began shaking off arctic-level temperatures late Saturday afternoon underneath Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium. But perhaps more satisfyingly with a 15-minute chat with local media discussing a four-week Hawkeyes transformation from beleaguered to beguiled. Ferentz and multiple players reflected...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: How Nebraska’s 2023 class stands one month from early signing day
In the two months since Nebraska parted ways with head coach Scott Frost, NU’s 2023 recruiting class has hardly changed. Only one player — four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt — decommitted from the program, while Nebraska also picked up commitments from key in-state talent Malachi Coleman and running back Arnold Barnes III.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: The definitive ranking of Nebraska’s wild, weird and wonderful Black Friday games
LINCOLN — It started with a game that left Tom Osborne openly embarrassed, on the wrong end of one of the worst losses in his career, but it grew to such importance in the Nebraska football tradition that, when an athletic director tried to end it, he had to reverse course two days later.
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph and Huskers address Nebraska's coaching search ahead of Iowa game
LINCOLN — Colton Feist laughed. Of course the question has trickled to him. Inquiring minds want to know who the next Nebraska football coach will be, and some figure Feist, as a Husker defensive lineman, has a pretty good idea. So they ask him. “Too much,” Feist said. “Too...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's 'iron men' - Caleb Tannor and Quinton Newsome - holding defense together
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s iron men will make it to the finish line. A bundled-up Quinton Newsome didn’t appear any the worse for wear as he chatted with a few media members Tuesday. Neither did edge rusher Caleb Tannor, who cracked jokes while making the interview rounds in the Memorial Stadium press box.
North Platte Telegraph
Chatelain: Who is Nebraska this season? We might find out in Orlando
In a critical season for an embattled head coach, Nebraska men's basketball is going to DisneyWorld for a Thanksgiving tournament while its athletic director completes the long-awaited search for a new football coach. The last time this happened, 2017, Husker hoops actually spent a week in the backyard of the...
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph says Huskers are 'a better team' since he took over as interim coach
With one more game left on the schedule, Mickey Joseph took the podium one more time Tuesday afternoon for his weekly media availability session. Although Nebraska finds itself at 3-8 and with a long winter ahead, the Huskers want to close out the 2022 season on a high note. "We've...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Madi Kubik named Big Ten Player of the Week
Nebraska volleyball's Madi Kubik was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. The outside hitter averaged 5.17 kills per set on .347 hitting in the Huskers sweeps of Iowa and No. 19 Purdue last week. She recorded a season-high 17 kills with 11 digs while hitting .311 in...
North Platte Telegraph
Everything you need to know as the Nebraska women face Tarleton
Tarleton (3-1) C –Nyajah Mitchels 6-4 Jr. 10.3. The Texans, who play in the WAC and are based in Stephenville, Texas, have added key pieces – including Jackson and Da Silva –from the transfer portal. Of its three wins, only one – 82-72 over College of Charleston on Friday – qualifies as a victory over a recognizable team. TSU lost 84-48 at Vanderbilt last week, and generally plays a risk/reward defense that goes for steals. The Texans battle well on the boards – outrebounding foes 41.3-33 so far this season and have enough interior defense to provide some resistance to Markowski and Bourne in the post. Nebraska should win by double digits, but perhaps not by 20.
North Platte Telegraph
How NU's Mickey Joseph offered Tristan Alvano after his huge kicking performance
The last 12 hours for Tristan Alvano have included a lot of excitement — and just a little bit of sleep. The Omaha Westside kicker was the standout performer of Monday night’s Class A championship game as he made five field goals, including the 45-yard game-winner in a victory over Gretna. And after a few hours of sleep, Alvano had another big moment waiting for him in the morning — a scholarship offer from Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Jewelry inspired by the Nebraska prairie
Riding horses up to 30 miles throughout the Nebraska Prairie with her father was a typical day growing up on their ranch for jewelry designer Kerri Votaw Kliewer. Little did she know, those were the days that would inspire her career in jewelry design. One day while riding horses with...
North Platte Telegraph
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 19, 2022. Editorial: Burst pipe will force quick action from Legislature. Two weeks ago, a pipe burst at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, forcing the closure of a housing unit and displacing 134 men incarcerated there. A majority of those displaced by the leak – a population...
North Platte Telegraph
UNL to change its fee policy after Christian group sues
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will consider changing its policy on the way student fees are distributed after being sued by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The changes the Board of Regents will consider at its meeting next month are...
North Platte Telegraph
In addressing Nebraska prison overcrowding, panel participants point to staffing and job training shortfalls
With some of the most overcrowded prisons in the country, Nebraska’s correctional system is at a crossroads as the possibility of the construction of a new prison looms. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosted the Flatwater Free Press this week at a forum titled “Nebraska’s prisons at a crossroads.” Four speakers, each representing a different aspect of the state's prison system, spoke on the lack of support for incarcerated people, which they primarily attributed to overcrowding and understaffing.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman killed in South Dakota crash
A Lincoln woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Nov. 16 south of Brookings, South Dakota. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2020 Chevy Equinox she was driving stalled on Interstate 29 and was rear-ended by a semi-truck pulling a tanker. The Chevy...
