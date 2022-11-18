ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-six; White Balls: ten, twelve) (eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. 13-23-24-25-43, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3. (thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-three; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Top Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta will miss Nebraska game

Seven points, six, three and three. That’s how close the last four Iowa-Nebraska football games have been. The Hawkeyes have won them all, but coach Kirk Ferentz knows each one has gone down to the wire. “Typically, nothing is easy for us,” Ferentz said Tuesday at his weekly press...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lance Leipold extends contract with Kansas football to end Nebraska coaching speculation

One of the football coaches long speculated to be a top contender for the Nebraska job is reportedly re-upping with his current school. Kansas coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks have extended their pact two additional seasons through 2029 according to ESPN and other national outlets. This comes after he and KU added a year to his contract in September.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's task: focusing on Black Friday – not Uncertainty Saturday

LINCOLN — Time and again Tuesday, the Huskers got ahead of themselves. If ever there was a challenge to stay in the moment, Nebraska players agreed, it’s now. Questions from classmates, friends and media members about the future surely don’t help. Neither does human nature in wondering about who their head coach will be by Christmas.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

A November to remember (or forget): Nebraska and Iowa are opposites again

Kirk Ferentz was just warming up. Literally, as the Iowa coach began shaking off arctic-level temperatures late Saturday afternoon underneath Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium. But perhaps more satisfyingly with a 15-minute chat with local media discussing a four-week Hawkeyes transformation from beleaguered to beguiled. Ferentz and multiple players reflected...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Chatelain: Who is Nebraska this season? We might find out in Orlando

In a critical season for an embattled head coach, Nebraska men's basketball is going to DisneyWorld for a Thanksgiving tournament while its athletic director completes the long-awaited search for a new football coach. The last time this happened, 2017, Husker hoops actually spent a week in the backyard of the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Madi Kubik named Big Ten Player of the Week

Nebraska volleyball's Madi Kubik was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. The outside hitter averaged 5.17 kills per set on .347 hitting in the Huskers sweeps of Iowa and No. 19 Purdue last week. She recorded a season-high 17 kills with 11 digs while hitting .311 in...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Everything you need to know as the Nebraska women face Tarleton

Tarleton (3-1) C –Nyajah Mitchels 6-4 Jr. 10.3. The Texans, who play in the WAC and are based in Stephenville, Texas, have added key pieces – including Jackson and Da Silva –from the transfer portal. Of its three wins, only one – 82-72 over College of Charleston on Friday – qualifies as a victory over a recognizable team. TSU lost 84-48 at Vanderbilt last week, and generally plays a risk/reward defense that goes for steals. The Texans battle well on the boards – outrebounding foes 41.3-33 so far this season and have enough interior defense to provide some resistance to Markowski and Bourne in the post. Nebraska should win by double digits, but perhaps not by 20.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

How NU's Mickey Joseph offered Tristan Alvano after his huge kicking performance

The last 12 hours for Tristan Alvano have included a lot of excitement — and just a little bit of sleep. The Omaha Westside kicker was the standout performer of Monday night’s Class A championship game as he made five field goals, including the 45-yard game-winner in a victory over Gretna. And after a few hours of sleep, Alvano had another big moment waiting for him in the morning — a scholarship offer from Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Jewelry inspired by the Nebraska prairie

Riding horses up to 30 miles throughout the Nebraska Prairie with her father was a typical day growing up on their ranch for jewelry designer Kerri Votaw Kliewer. Little did she know, those were the days that would inspire her career in jewelry design. One day while riding horses with...
YORK, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. November 19, 2022. Editorial: Burst pipe will force quick action from Legislature. Two weeks ago, a pipe burst at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, forcing the closure of a housing unit and displacing 134 men incarcerated there. A majority of those displaced by the leak – a population...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

UNL to change its fee policy after Christian group sues

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will consider changing its policy on the way student fees are distributed after being sued by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The changes the Board of Regents will consider at its meeting next month are...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

In addressing Nebraska prison overcrowding, panel participants point to staffing and job training shortfalls

With some of the most overcrowded prisons in the country, Nebraska’s correctional system is at a crossroads as the possibility of the construction of a new prison looms. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosted the Flatwater Free Press this week at a forum titled “Nebraska’s prisons at a crossroads.” Four speakers, each representing a different aspect of the state's prison system, spoke on the lack of support for incarcerated people, which they primarily attributed to overcrowding and understaffing.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln woman killed in South Dakota crash

A Lincoln woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Nov. 16 south of Brookings, South Dakota. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2020 Chevy Equinox she was driving stalled on Interstate 29 and was rear-ended by a semi-truck pulling a tanker. The Chevy...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy