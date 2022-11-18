ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Explain why Utah’s lowest price point for gas has a lower octane than surrounding states? This forces you to buy the more expensive 88 octane in Utah when it’s the cheapest gas in other states.

ksl.com

7 reasons Utah residents could be the nation's biggest suckers for fraud

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. While the holidays are known for festive cheer it's also the busiest time of year for something not so joyous: fraud. "Scammers can rob you of hard-earned money, personal information, and, at the very least, a festive mood," warns the FBI website. And unfortunately, residents of the Beehive State seem to be more vulnerable than most.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation signs Utah hunting, fishing agreement

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation recently came to an agreement on fishing and hunting rights. The agreement covers combination licenses, as well as big game and other permits. It also takes into account treaties the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, which occupies parts of northern Utah and southern Idaho, had before Utah became a state.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

A weekend chill with a side of haze

Expect sunny skies but temperatures topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the state, with St. George acting as the hot spot and hitting the low 50s yet again. Seasonal norms are in St. George, this time of year in the low 60s, and in Salt Lake City, it's 49 degrees.
UTAH STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Utah Valley, UT

Utah Valley is situated within Utah County in the state of Utah, the second most populated county in the United States. Utah Valley is more commonly known as the "Happy Valley." It is beautifully surrounded by four geographic borders. On its northern side lie the Traverse Mountains and West Traverse...
UTAH STATE
castlecountryradio.com

$450K allocated to enhance some of Utah’s best fishing spots through Blue Ribbon Fisheries program

Blue Ribbon Fisheries are waterbodies that provide some of Utah’s most exceptional, high-quality fishing experiences. This year, the program that designates and helps fund these fisheries allocated $450,000 toward 16 projects aimed at enhancing these waterbodies so they retain their elite status. There are currently 44 waterbodies and two...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah Highway Patrol ask motorists to stop hitting troopers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s a different world standing on the shoulder of a major interstate these days, one most of us haven’t experienced, except for maybe back in college days, driving used cars prone to breaking down on a freeway. But today, with increased speeds and traffic volumes, literally thousands of vehicles barreling along at 80 mph, it’s become a dangerous slice of life.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah man discovers supernova

TOOELE — When most people are heading home after a long day at work, Patrick Wiggins is just starting. He spends most nights at his Tooele County home or the Stansbury Park observatory looking up. Wiggins, NASA's solar system ambassador to Utah, wants to see if anything has changed.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT

