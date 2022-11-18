Read full article on original website
Crews respond to Middletown house fire
According to Butler Couty Sheriff's Office Dispatch, crews were called to 6780 Howe Rd. on Wednesday morning for a fire.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Moffett Road in Morning View
MORNING VIEW, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Moffett Road in Morning View. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of shots fired on 4th Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police responding to reports of shots fired on 4th Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Main Street and Edgewood Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main Street and Edgewood Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoonheadlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Accident on Interstate 75 south, north of Buttermilk Pike in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — There is an accident on Interstate 75 south, north of Buttermilk Pike, in Crescent Springs, involving a semi and a car, right lane blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Field fire reported on Morgan Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Field fire reported on Morgan Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville with a car in the roadway, traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Medical services requested for a reported crash with injuries on Pearl Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Medical services requested for a reported crash with injuries on Pearl Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injury, entrapment on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injury and possible entrapment on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Rumpke recycling facility partially closed after fire
A large fire temporarily shut down Rumpke's largest recycling facility in the Cincinnati area. The fire started around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the company's Vine Street facility in St. Bernard.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in Morrow
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in Morrow. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash at 8465 Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township, with unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Brush fire reported on Weaver Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Brush fire reported on Weaver Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on West North Bend in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with unknown injuries at 2568 West North Bend in Westwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Report of a three-vehicle crash on Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills, unknown injuries, traffic disrupted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
1017thepoint.com
SCANNER TRAFFIC: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK IN LIBERTY
(Liberty, IN)--Union County officials are not releasing any information about what came across scanners Tuesday night as a pedestrian strike. Scanner traffic indicated that a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Main and Seminary Street in Liberty. The victim – again, according to scanner traffic – was flown to Miami Valley Hospital and a suspect was taken to Reid Health Connersville for a blood draw. Union County officials said Wednesday morning that no one had been booked into jail in connection with the incident.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a reported crash into a building with injuries on Wayne Avenue in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Crews respond to a reported crash into a building with injuries on Wayne Avenue in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Oxford police investigating after Lions Club Christmas trees damaged
OXFORD, Ohio — On Wednesday, the Oxford Police Department reported that Christmas trees at the Lions Club have been damaged. The Lions Club is a philanthropic and generous community service organization that sells trees to raise money for a number of efforts — the main one being assisting those who are blind and visually impaired.
