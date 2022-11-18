Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Rain...heavy at times forecast for the Thanksgiving holiday
SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system located over the western US as of Wednesday evening is forecast to bring two rounds of rain which could be heavy at times for Thanksgiving and possibly on Saturday. Here is the forecast timeline:. Rain is projected to spread southeast across the area on...
KTBS
Rainy weather forecast for the Thanksgiving holiday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The next storm system is expected to move in the ArkLaTex as early as Wednesday evening and bring rain starting early Thanksgiving day. Then, wet weather could spread across the ArkLaTex from northwest to southeast during Thanksgiving day. The rain may let up early Friday and then...
KTBS
Truck destroyed by fire overnight near downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire crews raced to the scene of a big rig fire north of downtown Shreveport early Wednesday. It happened just before 3 a.m. near Airport Drive and North Common. Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that an 18 wheeler next to a building caught...
KTBS
Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
KTBS
Busiest travel day of the year at Shreveport Regional Airport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The day before Thanksgiving is always the busiest day of the year. TSA has reported over 4.5 million people going through the check point over the last two days. At Shreveport Regional Airport there are 17 flights departing and 17 coming into Shreveport. Due to high demand,...
KTBS
Man shot, killed in front of Shreveport convenience store identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in front of the In and Out convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. Police said Rodrick Robinson was shot in the upper body and died a short time later at Ochsner LSU Health. Another victim...
KTBS
What's open on Thanksgiving Day
SHREVEPORT, La. - With last minute food preparations gone wrong and many forgotten items, it's difficult to find places that keep the lights on during Thanksgiving. Many major supermarkets will be closed all day tomorrow including Walmart and Target. Here's a list of local grocery stores that will remain open...
KTBS
Marshall comes alive with Wonderland of Lights and so much more
MARSHALL, Texas - Make your holiday magical with a trip to the famed Wonderland of Lights in Marshall, Texas. It's all part of the Spirit of Christmas. Conceived in 1987, Wonderland of Lights rivals the best Christmas lighting events in the country. Millions of white lights illuminate the historic Harrison County Courthouse as downtown Marshall is transformed into a Winter Wonderland.
KTBS
Missing Greenwood juvenile located
GREENWOOD, La. - The search is on early Monday for a runaway juvenile from Greenwood, Louisiana. Police tell KTBS 3 News it was just after midnight when Greenwood officers were called to a home regarding a missing child. Totianna White is 5 feet tall. She has long, curly brown hair...
KTBS
Woman killed in Caddo Parish crash
CADDO PARISH - A woman was killed in a head-on collision in the north part of Caddo Parish on Sunday. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said Minnie White, 66, was injured in a wreck occurring just before 1:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of Blanchard-Latex Road. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
KTBS
Shreveport outreach ministry offers toys with community help
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport organization is helping parents and their children who otherwise wouldn't get toys this holiday season. While some organizations closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, one got a helping hand. Guy and Drena Dodson volunteered at Changing Directions Ministry in late 2019 and then took it over in 2020.
KTBS
Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued
ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
KTBS
Your home security camera can be jammed by crooks
SHREVEPORT, La. - Are you thinking about buying a security camera for Christmas? Or do already have one?. Security cameras are everywhere these days giving many a sense of safety. But as has been seen so many times, crooks will use technology and find ways around the security cameras -- specifically cameras connected to Wi-Fi.
KTBS
2 Shreveport women arrested for defrauding veterans out of over a million dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport women are in custody after being accused of defrauding veterans of more than a million dollars. Police were conducting an investigation Tuesday in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard in a case they've been working on since September. Multiple veterans were targeted and...
KTBS
How to avoid being a victim of porch pirates this holiday season
SHREVEPORT, La. - As we move into the holiday season the number of packages delivered to our homes will increase. Unfortunately, the criminals are aware of this too. Porch pirates can be found just about anywhere. But there are some things you can do to avoid having your packages stolen...
KTBS
Fire marshal: Haynesville man accused of setting fires lived next door to church
HAYNESVILLE, La. -- A Haynesville man is charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to three vacant buildings, two of which spread to neighboring structures with people inside, the state Fire Marshal's Office said Tuesday. Lorenzo Henderson, 28, was booked into the Claiborne Parish Detention Center Monday on two counts...
KTBS
Police seeking information regarding stolen bell from police and fire memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit are investigating the theft of the memorial bell from the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial. The bell was taken between 8:00 a.m. November 21, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. November 23, 2022. Over the past several months there...
KTBS
Late community leader honored with highway memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Caddo Parish commissioner and longtime community leader Carl A. Pierson Sr. was honored Sunday with a street dedicated to his memory at the intersection of Highway 173 (Ford Street) and Earnest B. Miller streets. Caddo Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree addressed the crowd that gathered to honor...
KTBS
5 new vehicles stolen from Union Pacific railyard part of a growing trend
SHREVEPORT, La. – Five new vehicles were stolen in the middle of the night from a railroad yard in west Shreveport. By late Monday afternoon one car had been recovered after OnStar located and disabled the vehicle. That 2023 grey Chevrolet Camaro was located by Caddo sheriff's deputies at...
KTBS
Bossier City man convicted of concealed gun charge
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Bossier City man with past felony convictions, including a 1989 manslaughter for which he received a 21-year prison sentence, has been found guilty in Caddo District Court of attempting to unlawfully possess a firearm. Kenneth Wayne Owens, 54, was found guilty Thursday of attempted possession of...
