Rain...heavy at times forecast for the Thanksgiving holiday

SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system located over the western US as of Wednesday evening is forecast to bring two rounds of rain which could be heavy at times for Thanksgiving and possibly on Saturday. Here is the forecast timeline:. Rain is projected to spread southeast across the area on...
Rainy weather forecast for the Thanksgiving holiday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The next storm system is expected to move in the ArkLaTex as early as Wednesday evening and bring rain starting early Thanksgiving day. Then, wet weather could spread across the ArkLaTex from northwest to southeast during Thanksgiving day. The rain may let up early Friday and then...
Truck destroyed by fire overnight near downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire crews raced to the scene of a big rig fire north of downtown Shreveport early Wednesday. It happened just before 3 a.m. near Airport Drive and North Common. Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that an 18 wheeler next to a building caught...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
Busiest travel day of the year at Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. - The day before Thanksgiving is always the busiest day of the year. TSA has reported over 4.5 million people going through the check point over the last two days. At Shreveport Regional Airport there are 17 flights departing and 17 coming into Shreveport. Due to high demand,...
What's open on Thanksgiving Day

SHREVEPORT, La. - With last minute food preparations gone wrong and many forgotten items, it's difficult to find places that keep the lights on during Thanksgiving. Many major supermarkets will be closed all day tomorrow including Walmart and Target. Here's a list of local grocery stores that will remain open...
Marshall comes alive with Wonderland of Lights and so much more

MARSHALL, Texas - Make your holiday magical with a trip to the famed Wonderland of Lights in Marshall, Texas. It's all part of the Spirit of Christmas. Conceived in 1987, Wonderland of Lights rivals the best Christmas lighting events in the country. Millions of white lights illuminate the historic Harrison County Courthouse as downtown Marshall is transformed into a Winter Wonderland.
Missing Greenwood juvenile located

GREENWOOD, La. - The search is on early Monday for a runaway juvenile from Greenwood, Louisiana. Police tell KTBS 3 News it was just after midnight when Greenwood officers were called to a home regarding a missing child. Totianna White is 5 feet tall. She has long, curly brown hair...
Woman killed in Caddo Parish crash

CADDO PARISH - A woman was killed in a head-on collision in the north part of Caddo Parish on Sunday. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said Minnie White, 66, was injured in a wreck occurring just before 1:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of Blanchard-Latex Road. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
Shreveport outreach ministry offers toys with community help

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport organization is helping parents and their children who otherwise wouldn't get toys this holiday season. While some organizations closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, one got a helping hand. Guy and Drena Dodson volunteered at Changing Directions Ministry in late 2019 and then took it over in 2020.
Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued

ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
Your home security camera can be jammed by crooks

SHREVEPORT, La. - Are you thinking about buying a security camera for Christmas? Or do already have one?. Security cameras are everywhere these days giving many a sense of safety. But as has been seen so many times, crooks will use technology and find ways around the security cameras -- specifically cameras connected to Wi-Fi.
How to avoid being a victim of porch pirates this holiday season

SHREVEPORT, La. - As we move into the holiday season the number of packages delivered to our homes will increase. Unfortunately, the criminals are aware of this too. Porch pirates can be found just about anywhere. But there are some things you can do to avoid having your packages stolen...
Late community leader honored with highway memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Caddo Parish commissioner and longtime community leader Carl A. Pierson Sr. was honored Sunday with a street dedicated to his memory at the intersection of Highway 173 (Ford Street) and Earnest B. Miller streets. Caddo Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree addressed the crowd that gathered to honor...
Bossier City man convicted of concealed gun charge

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Bossier City man with past felony convictions, including a 1989 manslaughter for which he received a 21-year prison sentence, has been found guilty in Caddo District Court of attempting to unlawfully possess a firearm. Kenneth Wayne Owens, 54, was found guilty Thursday of attempted possession of...
