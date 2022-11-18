ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leslie Jordan Went to See Dolly Parton Perform in Her High School Auditorium Decades Before They Worked Together

The recent death of actor Leslie Jordan has gutted fans around the world. Jordan, who was well-known for his bright and effervescent personality, was always willing to try new things and tackle unexpected projects — and he did it all with joy and humor. Jordan was never shy about praising people and projects that he loved. In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live , Jordan opened up about one particular singer he had a great affinity for, admitting that he saw Dolly Parton perform in her high school auditorium decades before the two collaborated on his 2021 gospel album.

What did Leslie Jordan say about seeing Dolly Parton perform?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yukud_0jFCXms400
L: Leslie Jordan | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, R: Dolly Parton | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Jordan was a frequent guest on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live . Several years before his death, the actor paid a visit to the show to talk about his love for Dolly Parton. In the interview, Jordan, who also grew up in Tennessee, admitted that he once drove for several hours to watch Parton perform in her high school auditorium before she reached the level of superstardom that she would later achieve.

Jordan said that when he saw Parton in 1973 at the Sevierville show, he “fell in love with her.” He developed a deep affection not just for Parton’s music , but for the singer herself. Decades later, when the two had a chance to work together, he told Parton about the time that he had watched her perform in the auditorium. While Parton initially didn’t believe him, Jordan told her “I was, I was there!” and proved it to her with some details about the performance.

Leslie Jordan and Dolly Parton sang a song together in 2021

Decades later, in 2001, Jordan would have a chance to work with his idol, on his 2021 album Company’s Comin . The album, which featured songs inspired by the actor’s country roots, included a collaboration between Jordan and Parton, a song titled “Where the Soul Never Dies.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times , Jordan dished on working with the icon, admitting, “I couldn’t even breathe. I went over there and she was all dolled up for a Christmas special that she did. And we sat there and even though we were masked and socially distant, we just glommed on to one another.”

He went on to note “And people said, ‘What’s she like?’ Well, you know exactly what she’s like. You don’t have to meet her to know what she’s like. I just adored her.” It’s clear that Parton didn’t disappoint, meeting all of Jordan’s expectations — a rare thing in the entertainment industry.

Dolly Parton expressed her condolences after Leslie Jordan’s death

Sadly, Jordan died in October 2022 at the age of 67. The diminutive comedian touched many lives, including Parton’s. The singer took to social after the news of Jordan’s death went public, posting, “Well, I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member. Leslie and I had a special bond; I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say, ‘Oh, they will be missed,’ but in this case, that could not be more true.”

Parton ended her post by writing, “He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace, lil’ brother.” Certainly, with the world still mourning the loss of Jordan, Parton’s words provide some comfort and solace.

