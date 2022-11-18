ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Seemingly Takes Shots At The Lakers When Talking About The Packers

LeBron James hinted to the Los Angeles Lakers that it's time they trade their draft picks to surround their generational star.

LeBron James is seeing out the end of his career on a Los Angeles Lakers squad that doesn't have a single hope of contending in the NBA this season. They are currently 3-10 and have a hole to climb out of before they can even realistically enter the playoff race. LeBron has been injured for their last 2 games, though the Lakers pulled off an impressive win over the Brooklyn Nets the last time they played.

While doing a watch-along for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video, LeBron spoke about the Green Bay Packers not surrounding their generational quarterback Aaron Rodgers with enough supporting talent. He also proceeded to talk about how the Packers should trade their picks to support Rodgers, possibly hinting at his own situation in LA.

“I don't feel like it's a discredit. When you have a transcendent franchise player like Aaron Rodgers, we know the quarterback position in the NFL, besides having a monster defensive end or tackle like Aaron Donald, that's the most important position in the NFL. Why won’t you surround that when you got the picks to maximize what you do? It definitely translates to basketball.”

Rob Pelinka better have watched this, as LeBron re-signed with the Lakers to compete and not waste his career away. Could he be inching closer to forcing the Lakers' hand in a trade?

Will The Lakers Make A Move This Season?

Over the summer, fans were begging LA to make a trade so that they could send Russell Westbrook away for roster depth and contend this season. Even though Westbrook has become a Sixth Man of the Year candidate on the Lakers this season, he would be the one to get traded by virtue of his massive contract.

A Westbrook trade that sends out picks is only valuable if the Lakers can get multiple players that can contribute on the court right now. Fans keep holding their breath for the Indiana Pacers to make a deal with the Lakers, but Pelinka's reluctance to move draft picks has been the issue.

With LeBron picking a side very evidently, the Lakers will have to decide whether they can keep upsetting the star player that signed an extension with them or if they'll finally make a trade for this roster's sake.

