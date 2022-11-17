UNC Football releases uniform combination vs. Georgia Tech

There are just two games left in the regular season for the North Carolina Tar Heels as their push for a big bowl game continues on. After beating Wake Forest a week ago , the Tar Heels clinched the coastal division and a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

But the No. 13-ranked Tar Heels need to avoid being upset if they want to make a run at a New Year’s Six bowl. And Saturday is a game they can’t overlook.

The Tar Heels are set to host Georgia Tech on Saturday night, the first of two remaining home games left. And when UNC does hit the field they will do so in the uniform combination of a blue helmet, blue jersey, and white pants :

It’s a classic uniform combination for the Tar Heels as they look to continue their win streak on Saturday.

