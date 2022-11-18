lol I work with felons and they have more access to guns and knives then I do .... so the only thing going on is it making it harder for law biden citizens to protect themselves
this is the worst state!!! I cant wait to get out of here. Tennessee here we come. im done feeding the mouths of the rich here in now york.
if you want to feel safe and stand by your rights then you don't need any thing to own or carry your firearm. who cares. everyone needs to stop listening to our slave masters and be free. real freedom. I'll never get any permits or anything. don't need em. cause the life on the other side of your firearm is not gonna care if you have all your paperwork in order. stop listening to law stop with all govt bs. stop giving another person control of your life.
