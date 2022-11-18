Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
KFVS12
Missouri: 197,724 deer harvested in November portion of Firearms season
Hunters got more than 52,000 deer in the first weekend of Illinois's firearm season. Governor Parson named his general counsel Andrew Bailey to be State Attorney General. Governor Mike Parson named a new Missouri attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/23. Updated: 11 hours ago.
KFVS12
Parson announces $23M matching grant to create law enforcement complex in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced a matching grant for St. Louis County to create a law enforcement complex. The $23 million matching grant will go towards establishing a regional intelligence and information center and law enforcement training complex. In addition, Parson said that St. Louis County has agreed to also invest at least $23 million for the law enforcement complex.
KFVS12
Mo. Gov. Parson names new attorney general
Shawnna Rhine, with S7HD, explains how to receive a free at-home FIT kit to screen for colorectal cancer. Southern Ill. retailers gear up for busiest shopping time of the year. Small business owners in Marion, Ill. are hoping shoppers will flock to their stores during the busy holiday season. Mo....
ksgf.com
Gas Prices Keep Falling In Missouri
(KTTS News) — AAA Missouri says gas prices have fallen across Missouri. The average price in Springfield is $3.23 gallon, down from $3.34 gallon last week. The statewide average price is $3.22 a gallon for unleaded, down ten cents from last week, but still 15 cents higher than this time last year.
ksmu.org
Missouri health authorities gear up for recreational marijuana
With the adoption of Amendment 3 by 53 percent of voters at the recent general election, Missouri’s regulation system for marijuana is changing. Amendment 3 takes effect Dec. 8, making Missouri one of 21 recreational marijuana states — a legal framework often called “adult-use cannabis” by industry types.
KFVS12
Pulaski Co. business break-in under investigation
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will name a new attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Teddy spent more than 100 days in the hospital prompting a public awareness campaign that came to be known as “Tough Like Teddy.”. Shop Small Holiday Market held before SEMO men’s basketball game. Updated:...
Missouri hunters increase November deer harvest over last year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation says deer hunters harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season. This is a slight increase over last year. According to the MDC, out of all the harvested deer, 102,633 were antlered bucks, 78,162 were does and...
KFVS12
Tough Like Teddy pt. 1
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will name a new attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Shop Small Holiday Market held before SEMO men’s basketball game. The Shop Small Holiday Market was held at the Show Me Center before the Redhawks men's basketball game. Mo. Gov. Parson to name new attorney...
KFVS12
Illinois expired driver’s license, I.D. extension ends Dec. 1
QUINCY (WGEM) - Illinois drivers may have gotten away with driving with an expired license these last two years but that’s all set to change on Dec. 1. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White did not require those in possession of an expired state I.D. to renew them in 2020 due to COVID-19.
plattecountylandmark.com
Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8
That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
KFVS12
Missouri State Highway Patrol expecting extra holiday traffic; full force of officers planned
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a crash happened every 11 minutes during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend last year. They expect more to be on the road this year. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it will have as many troopers on the roads as possible...
KFVS12
IDOT: Drive sober and wear seatbelts during Thanksgiving travel
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Many Illinoisans will be hit the road Wednesday to visit family or friends for Thanksgiving. However, drivers should also be on the lookout for people driving dangerously on Blackout Wednesday. The unofficial holiday has become more popular over recent years as college students and young professionals go...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/23
Governor Mike Parson named a new Missouri attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Shawnna Rhine, with S7HD, explains how to receive a free at-home FIT kit to screen for colorectal cancer. Southern Ill. retailers gear up for busiest shopping time of the year. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Small business...
KFVS12
Illinois: 52,354 deer harvested in first weekend of firearms season
Governor Parson named his general counsel Andrew Bailey to be State Attorney General. Preliminary numbers from the Conservation Department show hunters got more than 197,000 deer during the Show-Me State's firearms season. Mo. Gov. Parson names new attorney general. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor Mike Parson named a new...
KFVS12
Attorneys lead coalition to suspend Pink Energy customer payments
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky’s Attorney General is leading a coalition to urge solar lending companies to suspend the payment obligations of Pink Energy customers while an investigation into the company continues. The coalition is made up of nine attorneys general led by Attorney General Daniel Cameron. We’ve brought you...
What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri
This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. On Nov. 8, Missourians voted “yes” on Amendment 3, which legalized recreational use of marijuana, meaning you’ll now be able to buy weed, like marijuana flower or edibles, in the coming months. Starting Dec. 8, the state will begin transitioning its medical marijuana licenses to recreational […] The post What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KFVS12
Travel tips if you want to go to Montana to support SEMO football
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will name a new attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Teddy spent more than 100 days in the hospital prompting a public awareness campaign that came to be known as “Tough Like Teddy.”. Shop Small Holiday Market held before SEMO men’s basketball game. Updated:...
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports more than 100,000 deer harvested during Nov. portion of firearms deer season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season, Nov. 12-22. According to the MDC, out of the 197,724 deer harvested, 102,633 were antlered bucks, 16,929 were button bucks, and 78,162 were does.
KFVS12
Highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in Mo. poultry flock
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Federal officials confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a chicken flock in southwest Missouri. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Agriculture, after a sudden increase in deaths in a flock in Webster County, samples were sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa. They confirmed the presence of HPAI.
Comments / 5