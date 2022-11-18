Read full article on original website
2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2022 Latin Grammys
It's date night for Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira!. The singer and the former Miss Universe Paraguay kept close as they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17. For the occasion, Marc, 54, opted for a black suit and matching shoes, while his fiancée stunned in a scarlet gown featuring a high slit. Nadia, 23, completed her red-hot ensemble with a pair of glitzy stilettos and silver jewelry.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records
Over the years, gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Tamela Jean Mann has become a powerhouse in the genre after first displaying her talents singing with fellow Soul Train Awards nominee Kirk Franklin and his choir, The Family. For over three decades, the Texas native has been blowing out hits and racking up the awards and recognition deservingly bestowed upon her.
John Legend Brings 'Special Guests' Luna and Miles to The Voice: 'My Biggest Fans'
"They’re definitely voting for #TeamLegend," the "All of Me" singer captioned an Instagram post featuring his children with wife Chrissy Teigen John Legend was joined by some special guests at work! The EGOT winner brought his children — daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen — to the set of The Voice, posting a photo of the moment on Instagram on Monday. In the snapshot, Luna and Miles can be seen sitting on Legend's lap while the singer sits...
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
talentrecap.com
Alicia Keys Accused of Pulling Out of World Cup Performance at the Last Minute
Former The Voice coach Alicia Keys is being accused of pulling out of a performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony just days before the event. According to the choreographer making the claim, the choice wasn’t related to the host country of Qatar. Alicia Keys Accused of Pulling...
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress At CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood is stunning in a baby blue and gorgeous red carpet look as she goes thigh-slit at the 2022 CMA Awards. The 39-year-old country superstar and CALIA founder put on a leggy display as she hit up Nashville, TN on Wednesday, going for a fairytale look in periwinkle shades and 100% showing off her world-famous pins. The annual event is now in its 56th year. Also attending were country singer Miranda Lambert and pop star Katy Perry.
ETOnline.com
Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time
On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and Bey and Jay are now officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, with 88 apiece. Beyoncé is also the most awarded woman artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 career wins to-date, and holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations, with eight nods including this year's for "Break My Soul."
TODAY.com
Carrie Underwood spins and soars in acrobatic performance at 2022 AMAs
Carrie Underwood really knows how to make an entrance!. When it came time for the country hit-maker to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards for a performance of her hit “Crazy Angels,” she did so by soaring over the audience in a spherical cage. On...
2022 AMAs: The 3 Worst Performances of the Night
The 2022 American Music Awards took over the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20, and some of the biggest names in music came together to celebrate their achievements of the last year, as well as watch some entertaining performances. Some performances at the fan-voted award show were memorable, while others were forgettable. Bebe …
Lionel Richie Delivers Powerful Remarks As He Receives 2022 AMAs Icon Award
“I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage.”
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
iheart.com
Charlie Puth And Stevie Wonder Beatbox Together In Honor Of Lionel Richie
Charlie Puth and Stevie Wonder gave an energetic performance together tonight (November 20) at the 2022 American Music Awards. 2-time AMA nominee Puth joined Wonder onstage for a tribute to this year's Icon Award recipient: Lionel Richie. The two sang a melody of the 17-time AMA winner's most ionic hits while sitting across from each other at separate pianos. "This is a great night, because we're here to honor a great man." Wonder began. Puth added, "The genius of Lionel is that you know what the song is right before it begins."
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
Latin GRAMMY 2022: The honorees at the ‘Leading Ladies of Entertainment’ event
Since last weekend, top Latin music stars have begun to arrive in Las Vegas to prepare for the biggest night in the industry, the Latin GRAMMY Awards, which will take place on November 17th. While we are still hours away from the famous awards ceremony, many events organized...
See Chrissy Teigen’s Kids Visit Dad John Legend on The Voice
We're turning our chairs around for this photo. Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her husband and The Voice coach John Legend on the set of the singing competition alongside their daughter Luna, 6,...
TODAY.com
John Legend brought his kids, Miles and Luna, to 'The Voice' — and the picture is adorable
John Legend turned “The Voice” into his family gathering. The EGOT winner brought kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, with him to the set of “The Voice” on Nov. 21. “My biggest fans (until they’re too cool to think I’m cool) came to @nbcthevoice! They’re definitely voting for #TeamLegend,” he captioned a photo of them sitting on his lap on Instagram.
ETOnline.com
'Dreamgirls' Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose Reminisce About the First Time They Sang Together
Jennifer Hudson had a mini Dreamgirls reunion on her talk show, and now we're holding out hope for a full cast one down the road! On Wednesday, the host reunited with Anika Noni Rose, her co-star in the 2006 film adaptation of the record-making 1981 Broadway production. Hudson starred in...
These 3 singers are still with Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’
Who is Camila Cabello on “The Voice”? Who are the Team Camila Cabello singers for “The Voice” 2022? Eric Who, Morgan Myles and Devix are the Team Camila Cabello singers on “The Voice” 2022.
Bebe Rexha Turns Heads in Blue Velvet 3D Bodysuit With Attached Heels at MTV EMAs 2022
Bebe Rexha certainly made an entrance on the red carpet ahead of the MTV EMAs. The “Break My Heart Myself” singer attended the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday in Duesseldorf, Germany. She took home the Collaboration of the Year award from her work with David Guetta on their song, “I’m Good (Blue).” Though she’s been nominated several times before, this is Rexha’s first MTV EMA award. For the event, the musician really was feeling — or at least looking blue. She wore an abstract look from Fjolla Nila. The cobalt blue garment was essentially a velvet bodysuit that featured a mock...
