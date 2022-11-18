ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

borderreport.com

Uvalde school district suspends police force, puts top officials on leave

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The Uvalde school district said Friday it will suspend all activities of its police department, and confirmed that two of the department’s top officials have been placed on administrative leave after the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 21 people. In a statement issued...
UVALDE, TX
straightarrownews.com

The incompetent Texas Rangers failed us in Uvalde

Though nearly 400 law enforcement agents from 23 different agencies responded to the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, it took 77 minutes before any of them breached the classroom where the 18-year-old gunman had already killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers. Since then, almost no one has accepted blame or faced consequences for the delayed response, except for Lt. Mariano Pargas, the acting police chief on the day of the massacre, who resigned on Nov. 18. Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw has faced widespread demands from victims’ relatives for his resignation, as well, but McCraw blames the on-scene commander for not acting faster. Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette argues that McCraw made a promise he should be forced to keep.
UVALDE, TX
myfoxzone.com

Six months after the Robb Elementary shooting, what's changed in Uvalde?

UVALDE, Texas — This week marks six months since the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde. That milestone falls on Thanksgiving, the first major holiday 21 families will celebrate without the students and teachers they loved. The deaths of 19 students and two teachers reignited a national conversation about school...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre

The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
UVALDE, TX
CNN

CNN

