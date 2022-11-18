Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-electedTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas GovernorAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
borderreport.com
Uvalde school district suspends police force, puts top officials on leave
UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The Uvalde school district said Friday it will suspend all activities of its police department, and confirmed that two of the department’s top officials have been placed on administrative leave after the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 21 people. In a statement issued...
straightarrownews.com
The incompetent Texas Rangers failed us in Uvalde
Though nearly 400 law enforcement agents from 23 different agencies responded to the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, it took 77 minutes before any of them breached the classroom where the 18-year-old gunman had already killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers. Since then, almost no one has accepted blame or faced consequences for the delayed response, except for Lt. Mariano Pargas, the acting police chief on the day of the massacre, who resigned on Nov. 18. Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw has faced widespread demands from victims’ relatives for his resignation, as well, but McCraw blames the on-scene commander for not acting faster. Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette argues that McCraw made a promise he should be forced to keep.
Woman dead after being stabbed, Dimmit officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed Friday after being stabbed by another woman she lived with, officials said. Dimmit County Sheriff's Office responded to the 600 block of Milam Street in Asherton for reports of the stabbing just before 2 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they found...
myfoxzone.com
Six months after the Robb Elementary shooting, what's changed in Uvalde?
UVALDE, Texas — This week marks six months since the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde. That milestone falls on Thanksgiving, the first major holiday 21 families will celebrate without the students and teachers they loved. The deaths of 19 students and two teachers reignited a national conversation about school...
Eagle Pass casino’s slot machine spits out over $1M for lucky player
EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lucky guest at a Texas casino hotel has plenty to be thankful for after recently triggering a slot machine and hitting a jackpot in a big way. A really big way. The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel guest won more than $1 million playing a popular slot machine, Dancing […]
Watch: Falcons honor Uvalde shooting survivor as honorary team captain
The Falcons invited Daniel ‘Tres’ Ruiz, a Uvalde shooting survivor, to join the team as an honorary captain Sunday. Check out his reaction as he was left speechless by the invite:
'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre
The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 3