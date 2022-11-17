Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Report: Deion Sanders Speaking With Two Schools About Job Openings
One of the hottest names in this year's college football coaching carousel has been Deion Sanders. The former NFL and MLB star led Jackson State to its first unbeaten regular season in program history, capped with a 24-13 win over Alcorn State on Saturday. "Coach Prime" has particularly seen ...
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
Heisman Trophy Race Down to Two Quarterbacks After Injuries, Big Upset
One colossal game this week will be when No. 3 Michigan visits No. 2 Ohio State in a battle of frontrunners.
Comments / 0