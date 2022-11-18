Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New CenterCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Mikki Cichocki Receives Teacher of the Year AwardCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
claremont-courier.com
Sustainable Claremont to host ‘bike rodeo’ in January
Sustainable Claremont has announced its first ever “bike rodeo,” set for late January. At a TBA date in late January 2023, the local nonprofit will hold the event aimed at teaching local youth about the importance of riding their bikes to school, how to be safe while doing so, and bike maintenance. Sustainable Claremont will also be advocating for slower and safer local streets.
claremont-courier.com
Event Calendar (November 25 – December 3, 2022)
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, city offices and the chamber of commerce will be closed. Regular business hours will resume Monday, November 28. The Pomona Valley Certified Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the corner of Pearl Street and Garey Avenue in Pomona. The market features organic and chemical-free produce from local urban farms, books and more. For more information, visit pomonacfa.org.
claremont-courier.com
Tour de Foothills attracts cyclists of all levels
The Tour de Foothills Family Ride 2022 has become a huge event for cyclists of all ages and experience levels, and this year’s, on Saturday, November 12, was no exception. By the time the day was done, more than 1,200 bikers spent the day with friends and family traversing several scenic routes.
claremont-courier.com
Obituary: Dr. James P. Beasom III
Longtime Claremont resident, former chief of surgery at PVHMC was 99. Well known orthopedic surgeon Dr. James P. Beasom III died at age 99 on November 13 with his family by his side, 46 days shy of his 100th birthday. He and his identical twin brother, Dr. Ralph D. Beasom, were born in Seattle, Washington to the Rev. James P. Beasom Jr. and Helga Kirkrod Beasom.
claremont-courier.com
Former Webb Schools chief is honored
Earlier this month, former Webb Schools Head of Schools Susan A. Nelson was awarded the 2022 and 13th annual Ruzicka Compass Premier Leadership Award by The Association of Boarding Schools. The award, named for the late Steven D. Ruzicka, recognizes extraordinary contributions to the excellence, advancement and success of boarding...
claremont-courier.com
Camp La Casita celebrates diamond anniversary
The Girl Scouts of the Greater Los Angeles area invite all to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Claremont’s Camp La Casita from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 4. Festivities will be held at the iconic camp, 150 E. Pomello Dr., Claremont, and will include an afternoon of singing and mingling with current and past Girl Scouts who’ve attended the camp.
claremont-courier.com
Town meets Gown in annual community event
On Tuesday, November 15, The Claremont Colleges hosted its annual Town & Gown event bringing together local community members (town) with the college community (gown) to foster the relationship between the colleges and the City of Claremont. Market lights canopied Pomona College’s Sontag Greek Theatre as Claremont officials mingled with...
Obituary: Gabriel Damico
Obituary: Gabriel Damico
Longtime CUSD teacher, principal, extensive traveler, volunteer. Gabriel Damico died Sunday, October 9 in Claremont. He was 97. Gabe was a longtime resident, educator and volunteer in Claremont. He was born in Chester, Pennsylvania, the son of Giuseppe and Assunta Damico. In 1963 he accepted a position teaching science at...
claremont-courier.com
Police Blotter: November 25, 2022
At 10:19 p.m. Claremont Police Department officers responded to Bert and Rocky’s Ice Cream Company at 242 Yale Ave. on a vandalism call. A witness said he saw a 41-year-old unhoused Claremont man throw a brick at the front window of the business, which did not break the glass but left a large scratch. Officers located a suspect matching the witness’s description in the 100 block of Yale, but the man walked away while ignoring repeated demands from police to stop. Officers caught up with him a short distance away and were able to place him in handcuffs. The man continued to struggle and police say had to be restrained on the ground. He was positively identified by the witness and police arrested him for vandalism and resisting police officers, both misdemeanors. He was transported to the Claremont jail, booked and later released with citation to appear at Pomona Superior Court.
claremont-courier.com
High school sports roundup: November 25, 2022
Results from the Division II CIF-Southern Section Finals on Saturday, November 19: The varsity girls team placed fifth out of 16 teams with a score of 149 in the Division II race. Junior Denise Jie Yi Chen (17:55.9) finished seventh in the heat and was part of the top-15 recognition ceremony. Freshman Isla Bulmer (18:43.6) came in 16th, sophomore Kaitlyn Smith (19:05.9) placed 23rd and juniors Alexa Gossett (19.54.4) and Emily Noyes (20:03.5) placed 54 and 64 respectively.
claremont-courier.com
Library’s annual book sale approaching
The Friends of the Claremont Library Bookstore’s fine book sale will take place throughout the month of December at the Claremont Helen Renwick Library, 208 N. Harvard Ave. First editions, classics in academic fields, autographed works, specialty printers and works, art books and real pre-1922 antiques will be among the items available.
claremont-courier.com
Christmas event at Priceless Pets Ranch
Priceless Pets Rescue, a nonprofit, no-kill pet rescue, invites the public to a free and open to the public pop-up Christmas celebration featuring photos with Santa and holiday happenings from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 11 at Priceless Pets Ranch, 2810 English Rd., Chino Hills. Vendors and food trucks...
Obituary: Robert L. Hauducoeur
Obituary: Robert L. Hauducoeur
Robert L. Hauducoeur was born in Philadelphia on May 26, 1944, the third child of Dorothy and Robert Hauducoeur, joining two older sisters. He was raised in the Philadelphia suburb of Glenolden. “Bob” was married to Pat for 56 years. They have three sons, Tim, Rob, and Kyle; three daughters-in-law,...
claremont-courier.com
CUCC hosts Claremont Chorale, choir for ‘Messiah’
The Claremont Chorale will be joined by the Claremont Concert Choir at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 4 to perform the Christmas portion of the holiday masterwork, Handel’s “Messiah,” at Claremont United Church of Christ, 233 Harrison Ave. The concert will feature a chamber orchestra and solos from...
claremont-courier.com
Colleges’ Joint Music Program to host orchestra concerts
The Joint Music Program of Claremont McKenna, Harvey Mudd, Pitzer, and Scripps colleges will present two free and open to the public performances by The Claremont Concert Orchestra on December 10 and 11 of symphonic works inspired by ballet and folk dances. The concerts will be held in Garrison Theater at the Scripps College Performing Arts Center, 241 East 10th St., Claremont.
