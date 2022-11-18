At 10:19 p.m. Claremont Police Department officers responded to Bert and Rocky’s Ice Cream Company at 242 Yale Ave. on a vandalism call. A witness said he saw a 41-year-old unhoused Claremont man throw a brick at the front window of the business, which did not break the glass but left a large scratch. Officers located a suspect matching the witness’s description in the 100 block of Yale, but the man walked away while ignoring repeated demands from police to stop. Officers caught up with him a short distance away and were able to place him in handcuffs. The man continued to struggle and police say had to be restrained on the ground. He was positively identified by the witness and police arrested him for vandalism and resisting police officers, both misdemeanors. He was transported to the Claremont jail, booked and later released with citation to appear at Pomona Superior Court.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO