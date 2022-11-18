ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

‘It’s so life-giving’: Strangers come together, give gift of life through kidney donation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You don’t have to be a superhero to save a life. The requirements are simple, and it starts with a want-to-help. At any given moment, more than 90,000 people across the country need a kidney. There aren’t enough donors to give them all new life. But at the Medical University of South Carolina, there’s a program where Good Samaritans can donate their kidneys.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

Former clerk charged with embezzling from Pee Dee town

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The former town clerk in Florence County town is in custody for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars. Investigators with the sheriff’s office arrested Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, on Tuesday. Sullivan was the clerk for the Town of Pamplico. According to the report,...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Traffic woes heightened in Carolina Forest with construction along Postal Way

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A project underway to expand Postal Way in Carolina Forest has people frustrated with the construction process. For more than a year drivers in Carolina Forest have struggled to use Postal Way. “Traffic backs up, takes a long time, It’s just getting on to Postal...
WMBF

Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper accused of selling items taken from crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a retired Highway Patrol trooper was recently charged for allegedly selling items he took from a crash. SLED agents said 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany from Greer was charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny. According...
GREER, SC
WMBF

NCDOT suspends most construction through Thanksgiving weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has temporarily stopped most construction along major highways to keep traffic flowing for Thanksgiving travel. The NCDOT says construction along interstates, U.S., and key state routes is suspended through the evening of Nov. 28th to reduce anticipated traffic. WITN is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy