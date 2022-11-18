Read full article on original website
WMBF
Better ‘longevity and health’: Older workers age 75-and-older increasing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s no secret, people are working longer in life. The Labor Department says the amount of workers age 55 and over is up 12 % from two decades ago. And workers age 75-and-older will increase by 96% over the next decade. It’s evidence that...
WMBF
Biden approves disaster declaration for South Carolina counties damaged by Hurrican Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties can now apply for federal aid to recover from Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden approved the South Carolina Disaster Declaration, declaring a major disaster exists in the State of South Carolina. Governor McMaster requested a presidential...
WMBF
SLED: Former Pee Dee Regional Center employee charged with abusing vulnerable adult
PEE DEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A former staff member of a Pee Dee assisted living facility is in jail after authorities say he abused a resident. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Joe Nathan Waymyers, 28, of Kingstree, on Tuesday for abuse of a vulnerable adult.
WMBF
‘It’s so life-giving’: Strangers come together, give gift of life through kidney donation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You don’t have to be a superhero to save a life. The requirements are simple, and it starts with a want-to-help. At any given moment, more than 90,000 people across the country need a kidney. There aren’t enough donors to give them all new life. But at the Medical University of South Carolina, there’s a program where Good Samaritans can donate their kidneys.
WMBF
Former clerk charged with embezzling from Pee Dee town
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The former town clerk in Florence County town is in custody for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars. Investigators with the sheriff’s office arrested Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, on Tuesday. Sullivan was the clerk for the Town of Pamplico. According to the report,...
WMBF
Traffic woes heightened in Carolina Forest with construction along Postal Way
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A project underway to expand Postal Way in Carolina Forest has people frustrated with the construction process. For more than a year drivers in Carolina Forest have struggled to use Postal Way. “Traffic backs up, takes a long time, It’s just getting on to Postal...
WMBF
SCHP expecting heaviest holiday traffic in years, urging motorists to practice safe driving
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - This Thanksgiving week, the South Carolina Department of Safety is urging those traveling in the Grand Strand for the holiday to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel. SCHP is anticipating heavy traffic, and with that, both troopers and police officers will be increasing...
WMBF
Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper accused of selling items taken from crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a retired Highway Patrol trooper was recently charged for allegedly selling items he took from a crash. SLED agents said 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany from Greer was charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny. According...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach gas prices down 16 cents ahead of Thanksgiving, analyst expects further drops
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite the U.S. being on track for one of the most expensive Thanksgivings on record, gas prices have been coming down across the country. That impact is being seen everywhere, including the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. TRAVEL GUIDE | Thanksgiving travel to exceed pre-pandemic...
WMBF
NCDOT suspends most construction through Thanksgiving weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has temporarily stopped most construction along major highways to keep traffic flowing for Thanksgiving travel. The NCDOT says construction along interstates, U.S., and key state routes is suspended through the evening of Nov. 28th to reduce anticipated traffic. WITN is...
WMBF
‘Incredible turnaround’: Gas prices fall almost a dime per gallon ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in South Carolina dropped 8.9 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations. The drop places the average price for a gallon of gas in the Palmetto State at...
