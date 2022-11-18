Tis the season to be jolly, with bright lights, cheery songs and good will on earth everywhere. It comes at the darkest time of the year. To me it feels that the world goes into overdrive at this time. We rush to get to family turkey dinners at Thanksgiving. The day after, Black Friday, it’s Christmas shopping at the crowded malls with Frosty the Snowman blaring from loudspeakers all around, even though Santa isn’t due on our roof tops for another month. When I try to order a wreath from the L.L. Bean catalog on Dec. 1, I find they are already sold out.

