This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Meriden man gets nearly 8 years for selling drugs out of New Haven store
NEW HAVEN — A Meriden man was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison Tuesday after selling cocaine out of his New Haven business, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Kervin Diaz, 39, was sentenced to 95 months in prison and four years of supervised release, the...
Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer
BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
Connecticut's new Kid Governor wants to help with anxiety and depression
While Gov. Ned Lamont was reelected to lead Connecticut for a second term as governor, a new Kid Governor has been elected for a year-long term. Elected to office this month, Elisavet “Ellie” Mendez will serve as the state's 2023 Kid Governor. The fifth grader from Monroe Elementary...
Why nearly 10,000 in Norwalk won't see their electric bills increase
NORWALK — While Eversource and United Illuminating customers are expected to see a monthly average increase of about $80 in their electricity bills come the new year, thousands in South and East Norwalk will not face the same rate hike. South Norwalk Electric and Water, which provides utilities to...
Danbury bar's liquor license suspended after hundreds caught drinking after hours, officials say
DANBURY — The liquor license for La Canchita Bar & Lounge on Delay Street will be suspended Nov. 28 to 30 and the establishment was issued a $1,000 fine after police found patrons drinking after hours earlier this year, according to the state Department of Consumer Protection. Officers were...
Trumbull minister, state rep., EMS chief honored for prevention work
TRUMBULL — A local minister, restaurateur and state representative, and EMS chief have been honored for their commitment to preventing underage substance use and promoting mental health in town. On Friday, Nov. 18, the Connecticut Association of Prevention Professionals presented Coalition Sector All-Star Awards to the Rev. Tim Hare,...
Developer picked for first phase of Hartford's Bushnell South project
HARTFORD — Local officials have picked a firm to develop a key area of Bushnell South, a major project aimed at reinvigorating the neighborhood east of the state Capitol and south of Bushnell Park. The Capital Region Development Authority chose the Camden, N.J.-based firm Michaels Organization over three other...
Officials: One dog dies in Norwalk house fire, another rescued
NORWALK —A dog was killed in a house fire Tuesday evening, according to Norwalk fire officials. Deputy Fire Chief Steve Shay, of the Norwalk Fire Department, said personnel responded to the 20 block of June Avenue around 5:04 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a house fire. Smoke was billowing from all floors of the house when responders arrived at the scene, Shay said.
Santacons, bar crawls and holiday pop-up bars in CT for the 2022 holiday season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the holiday season approaches, themed events and bar crawls are returning as well. Connecticut cities host events like SantaCon and ugly sweater contests out in the streets and into the bars. SantaCon in particular is a nationwide event that brings Mr. and Mrs. Claus costumes to bars all around the U.S. In Connecticut there are 4 SantaCons in Stamford, South Windsor, Colchester and Hartford.
Photos: Person to Person dishes up turkeys and all the fixings for Thanksgiving at Norwalk event
NORWALK — Volunteers helped to load food items into cars during the Person to Person turkey distribution at the East Norwalk Association Library in Norwalk on Tuesday. Person to Person, a nonprofit in lower Fairfield County, distributed a total of 1,200 full Thanksgiving dinners, each including a turkey or chicken and several side dishes, among its three locations in Stamford, Darien and Norwalk in advance of the holiday, according to Person to Person CEO Nancy Coughlin.
Fire destroyed New London home, 'significantly damaged' others in neighborhood, official says
NEW LONDON — Multiple houses went up in flames in a single fire Monday, officials said. The fire began at a house on Mott Avenue Monday morning. New London Battalion Fire Chief Mark Waters said the blaze, which he described as "very severe," then spread to neighboring houses. "Wind...
Woog's World: Reflecting on Long Lots' history as officials consider its future
For 70 years old, Long Lots looks pretty good. The elementary school on Hyde Lane is not Westport’s oldest. In fact, it’s the newest of our five. Kings Highway, Saugatuck and Greens Farms are all at least 30 years older. Coleytown is a contemporary. But the first three...
Bethel’s $12.3 million water treatment project goes to voters at referendum next week
BETHEL — A referendum on funding for the proposed Bergstrom Well and Water Treatment Plant is set for Dec. 1. The date was set during a special town meeting, attended by roughly 25 people, last Thursday. The proposed plant would be located north of Joe Freebairn Field near the...
West Hartford school board elects leadership
WEST HARTFORD — The Board of Education elected its leadership slate for the current school year last Tuesday night. Lorna Thomas-Farquharson, who has been serving on the board since 2017, was unanimously elected to continue as chairperson. Thomas-Farquharson was first elected chair in 2021 after serving as vice chairperson for the two years prior.
Connecticut's top girls soccer performances from the CIAC tournaments
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performers in girls soccer from the CIAC state tournament:. Annabel Edwards, Staples: Had a hat trick in a 7-minute stretch in the second half to help the Wreckers defeat Cheshire 4-0 and win the Class LL state championship.
‘This is coming home’: Beehive Queen Christine Ohlman to buzz back to The Kate in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK — Talk about indefatigable. This October alone, Christine Ohlman, who will take the stage at The Kate with Rebel Montez on Saturday, Nov. 26, returned to Saturday Night Live as lead vocalist for its band, a gig she’s held since 1991 when SNL creator Lorne Michael witnessed her performing and hired her on the spot.
Opinion: Warmth at the darkest time of year
Tis the season to be jolly, with bright lights, cheery songs and good will on earth everywhere. It comes at the darkest time of the year. To me it feels that the world goes into overdrive at this time. We rush to get to family turkey dinners at Thanksgiving. The day after, Black Friday, it’s Christmas shopping at the crowded malls with Frosty the Snowman blaring from loudspeakers all around, even though Santa isn’t due on our roof tops for another month. When I try to order a wreath from the L.L. Bean catalog on Dec. 1, I find they are already sold out.
Susan Campbell (opinion): Celebrating this Thanksgiving takes a special kind of courage
I’m sitting in a beautiful Bridgeport church, waiting for a funeral to begin. I didn’t know the man whose life we’re celebrating, but I know his daughter and have listened to her stories about her father for years. I always thought of him as a man of great passions, and as the church fills with friends and loved ones, the organ sends to the heavens the first chords of “Day By Day.”
Quinnipiac, UConn, Yale ranked in men's, women's college hockey polls
Five men's and women's college hockey programs in Connecticut are ranked among the top 20 in the country. On the men’s side, Quinnipiac is No. 4, while UConn rose from No. 8 to No. 6. The Bobcats (9-1-2) are on a seven-game winning streak and defeated Princeton twice with...
Why UConn women’s basketball guard Nika Mühl had record-setting game with ‘subtle’ performance
HARTFORD — Nika Mühl added all sorts of pizazz and precision to the UConn women’s basketball team’s 91-69 thumping of NC State Sunday afternoon at the XL Center and checked out to an ovation with 1:04 remaining. She had 15 assists, the significance of which was not lost on another Huskies’ point guard.
