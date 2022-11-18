Read full article on original website
Grauer: Pickle from pickleball event
Two Aspen educational organizations, the school district and the Aspen Education Foundation, should re-examine the ethics of using of over $25,000 raised in part by disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong in a “celebrity pickleball event” this year. In the election campaign for Pitkin County Sheriff, Joe DiSalvo garnered significant...
Timbah Bell: Generosity in practice
The Buddhist priest moved methodically around the room, instructing us in rhythmically hitting our instruments. He divided us into groups of four: one person beating a taiko drum, the next clapping copper cymbals, the third in line striking bronze bowls, and the final person tapping wooden fish. The music sounded...
In Brief: Vail downplays slippage in ski rankings; Last day fro ski-safety survey
As part of a two-course sequence at Fort Lewis College, marketing professor Tomasz Miaskiewicz has his classes focusing on behavior at and opinions of ski areas, perceptions of on-slope safety, and the development of messaging so that various groups “slide with respect.” And, you can help today. “The...
Fabrocini: Krabloonik is not about the activists
I have attempted to stay out of the media in regard to the (once-again) controversy about Krabloonik. However, the most recent news story in which owner Danny Phillips states that animal-rights activists would rather see the dogs locked up in shelters or put down rather than working and doing what they love crosses a line that requires a response.
Coleman: Retweeting shares in spread of hate
I recently (and unfortunately) stumbled upon a retweet shared out by Anna Zane — an “Aspen Native. Wife. Mother of 4! Hockey mom. Right minded conservative.” — where she passed along hate, spewed toward the “leftists” and LGBTQ+ community after the shootings in Colorado Springs. After undoubtedly getting backlash on her own Twitter page, she added, “Retweets are not endorsements” to her profile.
Pitkin County property sales slow as home prices rise
The rush on real estate in Pitkin County in 2020 and 2021 has lost steam in 2022. Year-to-date sales of $2.9 billion in Pitkin County were 14.67% behind last year’s sales volume of $3.4 billion and also shy of 2020’s $3 billion. Year-to-date figures represent the first 10 months of each year and the dollar volume accounts for residential, agricultural, commercial and other property types.
Markalunas: Can’t get over it!
Wow! $141,127,460: The proposed city of Aspen budget for 2023. That’s a big number! What a difference a century makes!. Back in 1923, the monthly expenditures for March of 1923 that year were $296.47! Mayor Wagner, as the acting city marshal, received a salary of $75 and $5 a month for being mayor! The largest expenditure (outside of his salary) was $67.42 for street lights.
