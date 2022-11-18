Read full article on original website
Bodene: Dangerous where I live
On Nov. 8, one of my neighbors at the Aspen Country Inn or the Pomegranate Condos was hit while walking across Highway 82. This has been an ongoing issue for a number of years. The fact that there is not a safe way to cross the highway because there is no underpass is extremely dangerous. Basically, you have to play leapfrog across Highway 82 in a 45 mph zone hoping that you do not get hit.
Milias: Punishing tourists won’t save Aspen
My former colleague Roger Marolt recently penned an op-ed in support of ballot measure 2A, “the STR tax.” He is surely feeling his oats today because the Aspen electorate overwhelmingly approved the measure. In his eyes, this special excise tax on renters of private residential property is what is needed to save our town.
Glover: Glossed over atrocities this time
Like other Aspen/Snowmass visitors, I was disappointed and upset by your article, “Krabloonik ownership digs in their heels, plan to stay open amid dispute.” It is written in a cursory manner, without much thought, research or background information. The article states that Krabloonik “attracted scrutiny in previous years over its treatment of the huskies,” but fails to mention the fact that Dan MacEachen, the previous owner, was arrested and convicted for animal cruelty and forced to relinquish the business.
On the Fly: Choosing a rod and reel doesn’t have to be daunting
For those uninitiated to this sport, the number of different rods, weights, lengths, and actions can be confusing, to say the least. Like everything else in this world, you can keep it simple or make it as complicated as all get-out. Whether you are purchasing for yourself or someone on your holiday list, here are a few pointers to keep it simple.
