'I just want to do a good job': Adele admits she's 'never been more nervous in her career' ahead of revived Vegas residency... after devastating her fans with shock 11th hour cancellation

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Adele has admitted she's 'never been more nervous in her career' ahead of reviving her rescheduled Las Vegas residency.

The 34-year-old singer–songwriter is set to launch her Weekends with Adele gigs on Friday at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, with the show running until March 2023.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday she shared a snap squeezing in last minute rehearsals as she shared her excitement about finally getting to perform after angering fans by canceling the original shows at the last minute back in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWBMc_0jFCRjR900
Like a kid on Christmas eve: Adele, 34, shared an Instagram snap as she rehearsed for Friday's opening Weekends with Adele show in Las Vegas as she delved into her nerves and excitement on Instagram

Adele was doing her tech rehearsal in a casual outfit, pairing a black graphic sweatshirt that she paired with leggings that accentuated her trimmed-down figure, and she opted for black socks without shoes.

The songstress (born Adele Adkins) stood in a red-carpeted aisle that appeared to be in the middle of the venue's floor section, with banks of seats surrounding her on all sides.

Teasing a glimpse of the run-though of her show she had massive family photos of children and a baby blown up on a screen behind her over the stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIf1a_0jFCRjR900
Mixed emotions: Adele admitted she was 'highly emotional' and 'incredibly nervous,' but also 'so excited,' adding 'At the same time I wish today was tomorrow!'; seen in July in London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wyHOY_0jFCRjR900
Bad timing: Adele's tearful cancellation video arrived just 24 hours before the shows were original set to begin in January. She initially blamed it on Covid but later admitted she wasn't satisfied with the stage show 

'I’m feeling all sorts as I write this,' she began, admitting that she was feeling 'highly emotional' and 'incredibly nervous,' but also 'so excited.'

'I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?' she continued, referencing Tim Burton's cult science fiction comedy.

'I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to,' she continued, alluding to her tearful video announcing that the shows had been canceled just 24 hours before the first date.

'Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don’t know,' she added. 'But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there x.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YrckA_0jFCRjR900
All wrong: 'There was just no soul in it,' she admitted to Elle in August. 'The stage setup wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment'; seen in July in London

Adele's initial cancellation in January led to pandemonium for fans who had already traveled to Vegas for the initial shows at the time of the last-minute announcement.

Making matters worse was the initial lack of new dates.

Although she initially claimed in her tearful video that many of the people on her team had contracted Covid-19, which slowed down preparations at the worst time, subsequent reporting indicated that the hitmaker wasn't happy with the stage show.

'There was just no soul in it,' she admitted to Elle in August. 'The stage setup wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.'

Although she was initially 'embarrassed' after the failure, she eventually found a way to be 'proud' of herself for standing up for the best possible show.

'The first couple of months was really, really hard,' she said. 'I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don't think many people would have done what I did. I'm very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.'

Adele's debut with her residency comes just days after she received seven nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, putting her just behind Beyoncé (with nine nods, the most of any artist this year) and Kendrick Lamar (with eight), while she tied with Brandi Carlile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRTMJ_0jFCRjR900
Award contender: Adele's debut with her residency comes just days after she received seven nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, putting her just behind Beyoncé (nine nods) and Kendrick Lamar (eight); seen in July in London

Comments / 1

 

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

