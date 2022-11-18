Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated rolls past Huntsville 85-45
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Huntsville 85-45 Tuesday afternoon at Hornet Gym. The Tigers move to 5-2 overall while the Hornets drop to 0-2. The Tigers doubled their 20-point halftime lead (41-21) in the second half. After a sluggish start, the Hornets took...
KBTX.com
Containing LSU’s Daniels will be key in regular season finale for Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M defense has gone up against the top four rushing quarterbacks in the SEC and while they held Auburn’s Robby Ashford to just 47 yards. They struggled to contain the other three and that doesn’t bode well as they prepare for LSU’s Jayden Daniels who is the league’s most prolific rushing Q-B. Florida’s Anthony Richardson had 78 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the Gators 41-24 win at Kyle Field earlier this month. He also threw for another 200 yards.
KBTX.com
Maroon and White to fill Kyle Field for last Aggie home game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kyle Field will be a sea of maroon and white for the last home football game of the 2022 Aggie Football season. In honor of Stripe the Stands, Maroon Out says its mission is to show support for Aggie Football while uniting the community. “We are...
KBTX.com
Aggie women beat Texas State 67-46 in afternoon affair at Reed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has won back to back games for the second time this season following a 67-46 win over Texas State Wednesday afternoon at Reed Arena. Texas A&M women’s basketball held Texas State to 28.6% shooting from the field, and...
KBTX.com
Aggies gearing up for Harold Perkins, LSU defense
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football will play its final game of the season this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. against LSU at Kyle Field. The Tigers have already punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game and they’re hoping to make the College Football Playoff. The Aggies would love to spoil LSU’s playoff chances with an upset win on Saturday and give themselves some momentum at the end of a disappointing season.
KBTX.com
Achane Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist
TYLER, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Devon Achane was selected as a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the organization announced Wednesday morning. Achane is one of the most versatile backs in the SEC and the country this season, ranking among the top 20 in rushing, punt return and all-purpose yards. Achane’s 98.6 rushing yards per game are good for third in the SEC, while also ranking 20th nationally. His 10 trips to the end zone this season rank eighth among SEC scorers and he stands as the only player in the country to have scored as a rusher, receiver and returner this year. The Missouri City, Texas, native ranks fifth nationally and leads the SEC, averaging 155.0 all-purpose yards per game. His 3,328 career AP yards currently sit in 16th on A&M’s all-time list. Achane has registered four 100-yard games on the ground this season and a pair of multi-touchdown games, including a career-best three-touchdown performance against Florida.
KBTX.com
Women’s basketball preps for Texas State matchup on Wednesday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Following a bounce-back win against Texas Southern, the Texas A&M women’s basketball team hosts Texas State at 4 p.m. Wednesday inside Reed Arena. The Maroon & White’s (3-1) victory over the Tigers saw three Aggies score in double-digits for the fourth time this season. Sahara Jones and Janiah Barker each put up career highs in points with 17. Sydney Bowles also racked up double-digits, putting in 10 points. Bowles also registered career highs in both rebounds and assists, earning four in each.
KBTX.com
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
KBTX.com
Schlossnagle Named ABCA President for 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle was recently named President of the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) for 2023. ”I’m truly honored to be a small part of the leadership of the ABCA,” Schlossnagle said. “There is no greater organization for coaches at all levels and I look forward to helping advance our profession and grow the great game of baseball in the coming year.”
KBTX.com
Nelson named SEC Freshman of the Week
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving’s Baylor Nelson was tabbed as the Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week, announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon. Nelson helped the Aggies win the Art Adamson Invitational, tallying four top finishes and notching a pair...
KBTX.com
Aggie duo earns Academic All-District Honors
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Allison Fields and Elena Karakasi earned spots on the 2022 College Sports Communicators Women’s Volleyball Division I Academic All-District Team after successful seasons on the court and in the classroom. Fields appeared in all 29 matches this season and played a...
KBTX.com
Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Westinghouse building in Providence Park has been sold to a Dallas based company after being owned by Oldham Goodwin Capital for six years. The old Westinghouse campus was occupied by an electronics company that built radar systems for the air force in College Station between 1983 until 1999. After they closed, the old campus sat empty in the middle of College Station for nearly two decades.
KBTX.com
City of Navasota to host ‘shop small business’ giveaway
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Navasota and the Navasota EDC are encouraging you to shop local this holiday season. That’s why they are bringing back their Christmas shopping promotion. Starting Nov. 25 until Dec. 3, every $25 customers spend at a local business in Navasota will earn...
KBTX.com
AT&T customers in College Station say they’re struggling with service
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Laura Mann has been an AT&T customer for more than a decade but after she moved to south College Station, she noticed her cell phone became a lot less reliable. “It’s pretty frustrating,” said Mann. “Especially if I drop a call or the people I’m...
KBTX.com
Update: Missing Brazos County man found safe
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe, according to his family members. The 27-year-old was last seen Tuesday morning at his home. On Wednesday night, he was reported found and safe. No other details were immediately available.
KBTX.com
Epicures Catering preps to feed over 2,000 people this Thanksgiving
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Epicures Catering is sending free meals to people across the Brazos Valley on Thanksgiving. This year, Epicures Catering along with several organizations and volunteers, are expected to serve 2,100 Bryan and College Station residents in need of a Thanksgiving meal. These Thanksgiving meals are individual, ready-to-eat plates.
KBTX.com
Get your gameday essentials or the perfect Christmas gift at Aggieland Outfitters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the Texas A&M Football season coming to a close and the holidays quickly approaching, you can always count on Aggieland Outfitters to have what you need. For essentials or that perfect Christmas gift, you can shop the Jon Hart collection. From handbags and bookbags, to...
KBTX.com
College Station Noon Lions Club: Christmas tree lot 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Noon Lions Club is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. Nearly 500 trees were delivered all the way from Clear Lake Minnesota for this year’s Christmas Tree Lot on Monday. Some trees even still had snow on them!. Dozens...
KBTX.com
Ballet Brazos is bring the Nutcracker to BCS next week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As everyone is gearing up for Thanksgiving, Ballet Brazos is getting ready to bring a holiday classic to the stage. Dominick Oliver & CJ Zapalac joined First News at Four to share more about Ballet Brazos’ 11th annual production of the Nutcracker. Oliver will portray...
KBTX.com
Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery sets up angel tree for senior citizens
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some senior citizens will be able to receive gifts for the holiday season thanks to a Bryan restaurant. Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery set up a Christmas tree inside of the restaurant to help the elderly. The restaurant partnered with Home Instead to provide Christmas gifts...
