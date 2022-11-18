Read full article on original website
Texas Panhandle Wins Big With 3 Best Counties In Texas For 2022
You may be scratching your head wondering if you read the headline right. You did. Apparently, we're living in the Lone Star land of milk and honey. The science is in, and if you're looking to make a move in Texas, the panhandle is apparently the place to be. The...
Top 6 Names To Call Massive Metro If Amarillo And Canyon Combine
Many of us from Amarillo joke about it. I'm sure plenty of people from Canyon do too. One day, the few remaining empty plots of land will be gone, and Amarillo will merge with Canyon to become one massive metro on the high plains. Joking aside, what are we going...
Amarillo Roads Suck. Which Ones Need The Most Repairs?
Holy crap the roads suck here in Amarillo. It's a phrase we hear and use often, isn't it? I'm absolutely convinced the drivers in Amarillo have to spend more money on car repairs than any other city in America. I think I might actually look into that. Regardless, that's neither...
A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
Doing Something Stupid This Holiday? Amarillo Police Says Think Again.
If there's one thing we can absolutely count on, it's people making bad decisions during the holiday season. Maybe having one too many and saying something to a family member they shouldn't have. It could be simply eating WAY too much at Thanksgiving and going into a two-day food coma. That extra piece of pie may not be worth it.
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building
Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
The WW2 War Hero Who Originated From Amarillo
It’s no secret that Amarillo played an important role during WW2, providing air bases, planes, and weapons to the United States during that time. But weapons were not our only contributions. One of the greatest contributions that Amarillo could give was brave men willing to contribute to the war effort. And turns out, that Amarillo actually contributed a notable figure, Brigadier General Odell M. Conoley who became a influential figures for the United States' millitery during WW2.
Do We Need More Fees When We Go Out to Eat in Amarillo?
It's a fact of life that everything and I mean everything has a cost. Remember the day when we had to pay in cash? Then checks became a thing. Checks are still around but they are just not used as often as "back in the day". I never carry cash....
Fish Aren’t Biting? Not Anymore. Amarillo Lakes Stocking Up!
From what I've been hearing from some anglers is that the fishing season has been pretty decent so far. I know a lot of people that take their weekends and head out to different area lakes and ponds to try and reel in some big ones. My kids talk all...
Best Places to Shop on Black Friday May Surprise You
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. People actually sit down and put together a game plan and map of all the places they will hit up to shop. Some people love going out and shopping it's a tradition for them. Others just stay home in bed or are wrapped up on the couch with a blanket and coffee. Then the ones that can't get away from Black Friday are your retail workers dealing with all the crazy.
Another Restaurant in Amarillo Has Closed Their Doors? But When?
It was earlier this year when I got to stop by and do a review of a new place in Amarillo. Ok, when I am given the task of trying new food I am excited. I mean I am all about food. I don't care what type it is I am in and will try it.
Is Amarillo Really One of the Best Places to Live in Texas?
Whether you were born here in Amarillo or moved here later in life, you probably have some big feelings about where you live. I mean you wouldn't live here if you didn't want to, right?. Well that is not necessarily true. I know that. Maybe you did move away at...
The History of Amarillo’s First Laundry Service
Amarillo has a ton of history we love to learn about and a lot of businesses that have stood the test of time. Some haven't. Not long ago, one of Amarillo's somewhat historic buildings caught fire again. The business was a longstanding business in Amarillo. The business in question is Panhandle Laundry. It was the first of its kind in Amarillo when it opened its doors.
Is Amarillo Texas A Large City Or A Small Town? The Answer Is Yes
When you move to Amarillo, Texas, you really only get one description of the city from anyone who has been here for any extended amount of time. People who were born here, and people who are just now on the other side of 12 months of being here all say the same thing.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Returning to Amarillo on Wheels
Do you find yourself in mourning when one of your favorite restaurants closes its doors?. When Leal's closed its doors in Amarillo during the pandemic. I was devastated. Leal's was one of my favorite Mexican restaurants in Amarillo. Their hatch green chile queso was to die for, as were their crispy avocado, and their sour cream chicken enchiladas. Ahhhh, I'm so sad they are gone.
Do We Have More Churches Or Toot’n Totums In Amarillo, TX?
When I first moved to Amarillo, I heard a joke that God and Toot'n Totum were in a race to see who could claim the most Amarillo real estate. I laughed it off, but over time came to realize there is a bit of truth to the joke. So, do...
Looking To Make A Move? Here Is Amarillo’s Top 10 Safest Neighborhoods.
It's been a tough year in the headlines. Because of all the "bad news" we've seen in 2022, you may be wondering which neighborhoods in Amarillo are the safest if you're planning to move here. If you're from here, it's a chance to gloat or scoff. Here's a look at...
Want To Be That Neighbor? How Many Chickens Are Legal In Amarillo
There are many benefits to having backyard chickens. I know this. I've flirted with the idea. They eat bugs, produce eggs, and taste pretty good when mixed with eleven herbs and spices. Also, have you seen the price of eggs lately?. But before you go fowl...find out how many chickens...
