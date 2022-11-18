ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
BORGER, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building

Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The WW2 War Hero Who Originated From Amarillo

It’s no secret that Amarillo played an important role during WW2, providing air bases, planes, and weapons to the United States during that time. But weapons were not our only contributions. One of the greatest contributions that Amarillo could give was brave men willing to contribute to the war effort. And turns out, that Amarillo actually contributed a notable figure, Brigadier General Odell M. Conoley who became a influential figures for the United States' millitery during WW2.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Best Places to Shop on Black Friday May Surprise You

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. People actually sit down and put together a game plan and map of all the places they will hit up to shop. Some people love going out and shopping it's a tradition for them. Others just stay home in bed or are wrapped up on the couch with a blanket and coffee. Then the ones that can't get away from Black Friday are your retail workers dealing with all the crazy.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The History of Amarillo’s First Laundry Service

Amarillo has a ton of history we love to learn about and a lot of businesses that have stood the test of time. Some haven't. Not long ago, one of Amarillo's somewhat historic buildings caught fire again. The business was a longstanding business in Amarillo. The business in question is Panhandle Laundry. It was the first of its kind in Amarillo when it opened its doors.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Popular Mexican Restaurant Returning to Amarillo on Wheels

Do you find yourself in mourning when one of your favorite restaurants closes its doors?. When Leal's closed its doors in Amarillo during the pandemic. I was devastated. Leal's was one of my favorite Mexican restaurants in Amarillo. Their hatch green chile queso was to die for, as were their crispy avocado, and their sour cream chicken enchiladas. Ahhhh, I'm so sad they are gone.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

