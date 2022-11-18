Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marcus Foligno scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as the Minnesota Wild took down the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Wednesday night. Matt Boldy added a goal and two assists for the Wild, and Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to seven games with a power-play goal 28 seconds into the third period. Foligno entered with just one goal all season, which came in Minnesota’s second game. The veteran winger scored on a rebound early in the third to give the Wild a 3-1 lead and added another midway through the period on a give-and-go play with linemate Joel Eriksson Ek. Gustavsson made his third straight start in net with Marc-Andre Fleury still out with an upper-body injury. His biggest save came midway through the second period when he stuffed Cole Perfetti on a breakaway.

