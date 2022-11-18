ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

04-05-17-26-38

(four, five, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

