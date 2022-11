DENTON, Texas (November 17, 2022) - It's a season of firsts for the Texas Woman's Wrestling team as they make their first debut on the National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Women's Coaches Rankings.

The Pioneers are now ranked No. 13 in the NWCA following their first tournament at the Colorado Mesa Open on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Pioneers traveled to Grand Junction, Colorado where 116 wrestlers competed, including 15 Pioneers.