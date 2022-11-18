Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
MHSA approves Class A realignment plus football moves for Wibaux, Joliet, Westby-Grenora
HELENA — Bigfork will move up and East Helena will move over as part of a Class A realignment announced Tuesday by the Montana High School Association. Bigfork, which has been competing in Class B, will become a part of the seven-school Northwest Conference for the 2023-24 school year. East Helena moves to the six-school Southeast Conference.
