beckersspine.com
Dr. Keith Baumgarten becomes 1st surgeon in South Dakota to operate with BEAR implant
Keith Baumgarten, MD, a surgeon at Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., has become the first surgeon in the state to perform a procedure using a BEAR implant. BEAR, an acronym for bridge-enhanced ACL repair, has several advantages for repairing torn ACLs, including reduced pain after surgery, less long-term discomfort and faster healing times, according to press release from the institute.
sdpb.org
This day in SD History: Contract awarded for new USD student union
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. On November 21 in 1963, contracts totaling just over 1.6 million dollars were awarded to construct a new Student Union Building on the campus of the University of South Dakota. A Student Center...
Elk Point nursing home to close in January
A nursing home in Elk Point will shut its doors just at the beginning of 2023.
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
sdpb.org
Donation brings second track chair to state parks
A donation to the state wildlife foundation is kicking off an effort to make state parks more accessible. The money will go towards a motorized track chair and trailer at the Sioux Falls Outdoor campus. It comes from the family of Cathy Peterson, a resident of Salem, who was an avid pheasant hunter.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
sdpb.org
Conversations around food, the dinner table, and family connections
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Sanford Health has received a grant that would expand its PLEDGE Study. We talk with Dr. Kurt Griffin about a blood test to identify children at risk for type 1 diabetes and celiac disease.
sdpb.org
Social studies standards proposal receives nearly 1,000 public comments
Proposed social studies standards have led to heated debate over the direction of education in South Dakota. That debate took center stage Monday in Sioux Falls at the second public input hearing for the embattled proposal. Shannon Malone with the South Dakota Department of Education said the state has received...
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man- who was driving with a female acquaintance- and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when...
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
A Sioux Falls Favorite Eatery Closes and Goes Back on the Road
Almost three years ago Watecha Bowl was born during a pandemic and owner Lawrence West began introducing and serving delicious Native American Cuisine to the Sioux Empire- -from his food truck. The popularity of the traditional Indian fry bread and tacos, Frybread cheese curds, frybread fingers, bowls, burgers, and more,...
KELOLAND TV
Back behind bars; pursuit in SF; reward leads to arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Thursday, Nov. 17. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On the Go. A Sioux Falls man – who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47 – is back behind bars. A man wanted for...
‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer
A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli outbreak in several states, Braga Foods, was negligent in its […] The post ‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man was shot in a Sioux Falls parking lot, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim had arranged to meet some people in a southwest Sioux Falls parking lot for what officers believe was a drug exchange. The passenger in the suspect’s car threatened the victim with a gun and then shot him in the arm.
gowatertown.net
Woman killed in crash on I-29 near Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. – One woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash a mile south of Brookings. The Highway Patrol says a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed...
kelo.com
Woman wanted for aggravated assault
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There is a wanted woman on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help. Authorities are looking for Abigail Garneaux. Garneaux is wanted for aggravated assault. She is 36 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 160 pounds. If you have...
kelo.com
Local drug ring leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A local drug ring leader has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. 49-year-old Christopher Daniels of Trent, was sentenced Monday for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and money laundering. Starting on an unknown date through December of last year, Daniels, along...
Lyon County man stabbed multiple times after alleged burglary, sheriff says
A man has been arrested for a robbery after allegedly being stabbed multiple times by a teen.
kelo.com
Local man convicted in connection with large meth ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The United States Attorney’s Office says Omar Perez-Ochoa, 31 of Sioux Falls, is found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments. Another man, John Radermacher, 41 Couderay, Wisconsin, is also found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute...
