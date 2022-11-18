Flu Cases Climb While About 25% of San Diego County Residents Have Received Flu Shot

A youngster receives a vaccination. Photo credit: County News Center

Flu numbers continue to rise, according to San Diego County public health officials, with the share of residents vaccinated against the ailment approaching 25%.

As of Saturday, 813,065 San Diegans have received a flu vaccination, or 24.3% of the more than 3.35 million who are eligible. Meanwhile, lab-confirmed flu cases rose to 2,361 through Saturday, and are up by nearly 600, from the previous week.

COVID-19 remains a concern and is on the rise as well, according to the county. Through Monday, 2,298 COVID-19 cases had been reported to the county, up from 2,016 the week before.

The region’s pandemic total rose to 935,554 with the new cases. Fourteen additional deaths bring the local COVID-19 death toll to 5,557.

In the last week, 38,753 COVID-19 vaccinations and 63,149 flu shots have been administered. As far as the latest type of COVID shot, the bivalent booster, as of Thursday, 15.1% of eligible San Diegans have received it.

It is recommended, county officials said, that residents be vaccinated against both viruses.

Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., San Diego County’s public health officer, said she wants to “encourage the community to help us improve on” the vaccination progress so far.