>State Attorney General Wants to Stop Payments to Pink Energy Customers. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is among several state attorneys who've sent a letter to companies asking them to suspend loan payments for customers of Pink Energy. He said in a statement Tuesday that Pink Energy ripped off consumers by making false statements regarding their systems' output and anticipated reductions for energy bills. The company has filed for bankruptcy. Shapiro says the lawsuit will help protect state customers while the state investigates Power Home Solar, which also does business as Pink Energy.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO