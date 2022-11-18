ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Man shoots at South Florida landlord with spear gun

Opa-locka, FL - A man appeared in a South Florida court on Tuesday after allegedly shooting at his landlord with a spear gun. Police arrested Joel Cruz, 42, at a home along Northwest 135th Street in Opa-Locka on Monday. According to authorities, Cruz allegedly shot at his landlord with a...
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona

Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
The Oregonian

Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators

The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
Lebanon-Express

Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
State Attorney General Wants to Stop Payments to Pink Energy Customers

>State Attorney General Wants to Stop Payments to Pink Energy Customers. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is among several state attorneys who've sent a letter to companies asking them to suspend loan payments for customers of Pink Energy. He said in a statement Tuesday that Pink Energy ripped off consumers by making false statements regarding their systems' output and anticipated reductions for energy bills. The company has filed for bankruptcy. Shapiro says the lawsuit will help protect state customers while the state investigates Power Home Solar, which also does business as Pink Energy.
