ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating shooting on southbound I-635

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating shooting that happened on I-635 on Wednesday afternoon. At 11:27 a.m., the police received a call regarding a shooting into a vehicle in the area of southbound I-635 and Kansas Avenue. When police arrived, they did find...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Jimmy Peoples

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers has stated Jimmy Peoples is wanted on a sex offender registration violation out of Clay County, Missouri. His last known address was near 74th Terrace and North Stark Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as a 31-year-old Black man, 5...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large ‘Holiday Reflections’ display opens at Union Station

Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner. No charges will be filed after a Gardner police officer shot at a man in July who may have been suicidal. Previous coverage: kctv5.com/2022/07/27/police-man-involved-shooting-incident-with-gardner-police-wounded-himself. 19-year-old asks court to let her watch execution of her father, Kevin Johnson. Updated: 2...
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

Christmas In The Park opens Wednesday night at Longview Lake

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Christmas season’s magic is building up around the Kansas City metro, including at the Longview Lake Beach on Raytown Road in Lee’s Summit. Jackson County Parks + Rec’s 25th annual Christmas in the Sky and 35th annual Christmas in the Park...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KCTV 5

Developer begins demolition of former Kmart site in Merriam

Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner. No charges will be filed after a Gardner police officer shot at a man in July who may have been suicidal. Previous coverage: kctv5.com/2022/07/27/police-man-involved-shooting-incident-with-gardner-police-wounded-himself. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. More and more holiday displays are being added as we...
MERRIAM, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for missing man with medical conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Kansas City police are looking for a missing man who never made it to a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday. According the KCPD, John M. Schwarz was supposed to be at a local hospital for a 2:30 p.m. appointment. However, he never showed up.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating double homicide near 28th & Prospect

Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner. No charges will be filed after a Gardner police officer shot at a man in July who may have been suicidal. Previous coverage: kctv5.com/2022/07/27/police-man-involved-shooting-incident-with-gardner-police-wounded-himself. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. More and more holiday displays are being added as we...
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

Man wounded in Tuesday morning Olathe shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said one man was in stable condition after being shot in the chest Tuesday morning. The Olathe Police Department said officers were called to the 500 block of North Walnut Street for an armed disturbance. When police arrived, they found a man had been shot...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Woman who went missing in Kansas City on Wednesday found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in finding a woman reported missing. The Kansas City Police Department stated Carolyn Mitchell was last seen Wednesday morning just after 10 a.m. walking southbound at 51 Street and Tracy Avenue. She was said to be wearing a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Plaza lights celebrate 93rd year, while the Plaza itself turns 100

Mizzou marching band to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The state of Missouri will be represented in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Kansas City, Missouri,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 Raytown businesses burn overnight following several small explosions

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Raytown businesses caught fire early Monday morning, including an auto shop and a nonprofit that helps veterans. Crews responded to the scene at East 76th Terrace and Raytown Road just after midnight and found the Disabled American Veterans Donation Center and the Recon Auto Center on fire. They worked to put out the fire over the course of about 30 minutes, but both businesses sustained significant damage.
RAYTOWN, MO
KCTV 5

Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner

More and more holiday displays are being added as we get closer to Christmas. Union Station just opened its walkthrough holiday village, which they call Holiday Reflections. 19-year-old asks court to let her watch execution of her father, Kevin Johnson. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov....
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

Local beverage distributor, Jim Beam providing 2,000 free rides home in Missouri on Thanksgiving Eve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jim Beam and Breakthru Beverage Missouri, a local beverage distributor, are partnering to provide 2,000 free rides home on Wednesday. The rides are being provided through Lyft from 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through 2:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. Free rides can be accessed by using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS2022. It applies to rides up to $30.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy