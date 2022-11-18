Read full article on original website
15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been savedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KCTV 5
KCKPD investigating shooting on southbound I-635
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating shooting that happened on I-635 on Wednesday afternoon. At 11:27 a.m., the police received a call regarding a shooting into a vehicle in the area of southbound I-635 and Kansas Avenue. When police arrived, they did find...
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Jimmy Peoples
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers has stated Jimmy Peoples is wanted on a sex offender registration violation out of Clay County, Missouri. His last known address was near 74th Terrace and North Stark Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as a 31-year-old Black man, 5...
KCTV 5
Large ‘Holiday Reflections’ display opens at Union Station
KCTV 5
Christmas In The Park opens Wednesday night at Longview Lake
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Christmas season’s magic is building up around the Kansas City metro, including at the Longview Lake Beach on Raytown Road in Lee’s Summit. Jackson County Parks + Rec’s 25th annual Christmas in the Sky and 35th annual Christmas in the Park...
KCTV 5
Fatal crash temporarily closes northbound 71 Highway past Bannister Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Northbound 71 Highway was closed past Bannister Road for about a couple hours on Wednesday due to a fatal crash. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. Several vehicles may have been involved in the accident. One vehicle, an SUV, rolled over multiple times. The police...
KCTV 5
KCI expects 350,000 Thanksgiving travelers, preps for stress-test ahead of single-terminal airport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCI is expecting upward of 350,000 travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday, a 14 percent increase from 2021. This is the last Thanksgiving before the opening of the new $1.5 billion single-terminal airport, set for a March 2023 launch. Now, the airport wants your help testing the terminal out before it lifts off.
KCTV 5
Developer begins demolition of former Kmart site in Merriam
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing man with medical conditions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Kansas City police are looking for a missing man who never made it to a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday. According the KCPD, John M. Schwarz was supposed to be at a local hospital for a 2:30 p.m. appointment. However, he never showed up.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating double homicide near 28th & Prospect
KCTV 5
Man wounded in Tuesday morning Olathe shooting
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said one man was in stable condition after being shot in the chest Tuesday morning. The Olathe Police Department said officers were called to the 500 block of North Walnut Street for an armed disturbance. When police arrived, they found a man had been shot...
KCTV 5
Woman who went missing in Kansas City on Wednesday found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in finding a woman reported missing. The Kansas City Police Department stated Carolyn Mitchell was last seen Wednesday morning just after 10 a.m. walking southbound at 51 Street and Tracy Avenue. She was said to be wearing a...
KCTV 5
Man thrown over bridge in brawl after Chiefs-Chargers game Sunday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said they are investigating a man being thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium following Sunday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. A fan-captured cellphone video showed two men brawling on a bridge near...
KCTV 5
Plaza lights celebrate 93rd year, while the Plaza itself turns 100
KCTV 5
Johnson County Christmas Bureau finds location to distribute donations
KCTV 5
2 Raytown businesses burn overnight following several small explosions
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Raytown businesses caught fire early Monday morning, including an auto shop and a nonprofit that helps veterans. Crews responded to the scene at East 76th Terrace and Raytown Road just after midnight and found the Disabled American Veterans Donation Center and the Recon Auto Center on fire. They worked to put out the fire over the course of about 30 minutes, but both businesses sustained significant damage.
KCTV 5
Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner
KCTV 5
Local beverage distributor, Jim Beam providing 2,000 free rides home in Missouri on Thanksgiving Eve
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jim Beam and Breakthru Beverage Missouri, a local beverage distributor, are partnering to provide 2,000 free rides home on Wednesday. The rides are being provided through Lyft from 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through 2:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. Free rides can be accessed by using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS2022. It applies to rides up to $30.
KCTV 5
Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.
KCTV 5
Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows
KCTV 5
Fire damages 2 Raytown businesses, including nonprofit helping veterans
