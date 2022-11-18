Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Area girls basketball: Hinton downs Sioux City North in season opener
HINTON, Iowa -- Three Hinton girls basketball players scored in double figures as the Blackhawks defeated Sioux City North 57-47 in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night. Hinton led 14-10 after the first quarter, 26-21 at halftime and 37-28 at the end of the third stanza. Bailey Boeve...
Sioux City Journal
Remsen St. Mary's Ortmann, CLGLR's Lutmer named Iowa all-state football team captains
DES MOINES — Remsen St. Mary's quarterback Cael Ortmann (8-man) and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock quarterback Zach Lutmer (Class 2A) were among the seven captains named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association 2022 all-state football teams. Captains had to be a senior and...
Sioux City Journal
Women's college basketball: Dordt stays unbeaten with win over Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY -- No. 13-ranked Dordt remained unbeaten Tuesday as the Defenders edged Briar Cliff 81-75, snapping the Chargers' five-game winning streak. Karly Gustafson and Bailey Beckman scored 18 points each to lead Dordt, which held off a fourth quarter comeback by Briar Cliff in Sioux City. Konnor Sudmann had...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes prepare for big opportunities
IOWA CITY — When McKenna Warnock took a quick first look at the Iowa women’s basketball schedule, something big stood out. The chance to play in the Phil Knight Legacy this weekend, a field that includes traditional power Connecticut, Duke and Oregon State, in Portland jumped off the page.
Sioux City Journal
Briar Cliff women's soccer loses in regional tournament
SIOUX CITY -- In a snowy NAIA National Tournament contest in Michigan, the Briar Cliff women's soccer team's fell in the opening round 3-1 to Cumberland of Tennessee last Thursday. "We had some good moments, but it was not enough to get us through," said head coach Clark Charlestin. "It...
Sioux City Journal
Dordt wins first NAIA title in men's cross country
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt University men's cross country team has claimed the school's first NAIA team title. The Defenders posted a team score of 97 points to beat out national runner-up Milligan (Tenn.) who finished with 115 points at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida last weekend. Dordt...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City North football standout Demarico Young describes plans for college
A winning team: Deaf football star Demarico Young likes having Dawn Habhab on his side. Dawn Habhab has the best seat at most North High School sporting events. As interpreter for 17-year-old Demarico Young, who’s deaf, she’s just about everywhere he is, conveying messages from coaches, referees and, yes, fans.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' Petras focused on the task at hand
IOWA CITY — Spencer Petras has a lifetime to reflect on his memories as a quarterback of the Iowa football team. But, the senior only has one opportunity to help the Hawkeyes attempt to earn a Big Ten West Division championship on their own terms. “This has a different...
Sioux City Journal
Storm Lake man wins $250,000 lottery prize in "Extreme Cash" scratch game
CLIVE, Iowa — A Storm Lake man has won a $250,000 lottery prize, the Iowa Lottery announced Tuesday. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Brew, 1201 E. Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.
Sioux City Journal
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
KC-135 operations return to Sioux City as runway reopens
SIOUX CITY -- Military aircraft operations have returned to Sioux City, following the completion of a roughly $8.9 million runway project at Sioux Gateway Airport, which began the last week in April. After their return in mid-summer, the deployed jets joined the rest of the unit's aircraft at Air National...
Sioux City Journal
Hard Rock announces its support of Sioux City's Hubbard Park
SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced they will be supporting Hubbard Park by contributing the softball field's scoreboard. Alongside Sioux City local and Iowa fastpitch Hall of Famer Pete Sandman, longtime park caretaker Steve Hauge and umpire Delbert Christensen, Hard Rock is among the community organizers are banding together to breathe life into Hubbard Park, which was first constructed in the 1930s.
Sioux City Journal
Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly
Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
Sioux City Journal
Elk Point nursing home, Prairie Estates Care Center, to close in January
ELK POINT, S.D. — A nursing home in Elk Point plans to shutter its doors early next year. Prairie Estates Care Center, 600 S. Franklin St., will be closing its operations as of Jan. 14. "Our sincerest thanks to all of you for the support you have provided over...
Sioux City Journal
2023 Tulip Festival Queen crowned
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An MOC Floyd Valley senior was named the 2023 Tulip Festival Queen on Monday. Amanda Hulstein, the daughter of Brent and Mary Hulstein, will reign over the 82nd annual Tulip Festival on May 18, 19 and 20, 2023. Hulstein will be joined on the 2023 Tulip...
Sioux City Journal
Le Mars to kick off the holiday season with music, a winter carnival and a 26-foot tree
LE MARS, Iowa -- There's holiday spirit around every corner in downtown Le Mars, as well as a 26-foot Christmas tree in the middle of Olson Event Center. If things seem a bit chaotic right now, that's OK, said Margaret Catton. "Somehow, our Christmas in Hometown Le Mars festival always...
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Parent company of Elk Point care center responds to impending closure
ELK POINT, S.D. -- Lantis Enterprises, the parent company of Prairie Estates Care Center, said in a statement that it hopes residents "transition smoothly" to other facilities, when the Elk Point nursing home closes its door early next year. Prairie Estates Care Center, 600 S. Franklin St., will be closing...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary Douglas Bremmer, 17, Sioux City, second-degree robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Nov. 18, deferred judgment, three years probation. Meagan Jean Fourt, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Nov. 17, deferred judgment, three...
Sioux City Journal
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center announces special holiday hours
SIOUX CITY -- Due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will be closed on Thursday. The 4500 Sioux River Road nature center will reopen with shorter hours of operation on Friday. It will open at 10 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m., according to the nature center's education programs director Dawn Snyder.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Sioux City police look into reported shots fired incident on west side
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police continue to investigate a reported shots fired incident Tuesday on the city's west side. Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said officers had not found any shell casings or evidence that a shot was fired in the area of West Seventh and Burton streets before noon.
Comments / 0