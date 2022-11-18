ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remsen, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sioux City Journal

Area girls basketball: Hinton downs Sioux City North in season opener

HINTON, Iowa -- Three Hinton girls basketball players scored in double figures as the Blackhawks defeated Sioux City North 57-47 in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night. Hinton led 14-10 after the first quarter, 26-21 at halftime and 37-28 at the end of the third stanza. Bailey Boeve...
HINTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Women's college basketball: Dordt stays unbeaten with win over Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY -- No. 13-ranked Dordt remained unbeaten Tuesday as the Defenders edged Briar Cliff 81-75, snapping the Chargers' five-game winning streak. Karly Gustafson and Bailey Beckman scored 18 points each to lead Dordt, which held off a fourth quarter comeback by Briar Cliff in Sioux City. Konnor Sudmann had...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes prepare for big opportunities

IOWA CITY — When McKenna Warnock took a quick first look at the Iowa women’s basketball schedule, something big stood out. The chance to play in the Phil Knight Legacy this weekend, a field that includes traditional power Connecticut, Duke and Oregon State, in Portland jumped off the page.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Briar Cliff women's soccer loses in regional tournament

SIOUX CITY -- In a snowy NAIA National Tournament contest in Michigan, the Briar Cliff women's soccer team's fell in the opening round 3-1 to Cumberland of Tennessee last Thursday. "We had some good moments, but it was not enough to get us through," said head coach Clark Charlestin. "It...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Dordt wins first NAIA title in men's cross country

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt University men's cross country team has claimed the school's first NAIA team title. The Defenders posted a team score of 97 points to beat out national runner-up Milligan (Tenn.) who finished with 115 points at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida last weekend. Dordt...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City North football standout Demarico Young describes plans for college

A winning team: Deaf football star Demarico Young likes having Dawn Habhab on his side. Dawn Habhab has the best seat at most North High School sporting events. As interpreter for 17-year-old Demarico Young, who’s deaf, she’s just about everywhere he is, conveying messages from coaches, referees and, yes, fans.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes' Petras focused on the task at hand

IOWA CITY — Spencer Petras has a lifetime to reflect on his memories as a quarterback of the Iowa football team. But, the senior only has one opportunity to help the Hawkeyes attempt to earn a Big Ten West Division championship on their own terms. “This has a different...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Storm Lake man wins $250,000 lottery prize in "Extreme Cash" scratch game

CLIVE, Iowa — A Storm Lake man has won a $250,000 lottery prize, the Iowa Lottery announced Tuesday. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Brew, 1201 E. Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.
STORM LAKE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

KC-135 operations return to Sioux City as runway reopens

SIOUX CITY -- Military aircraft operations have returned to Sioux City, following the completion of a roughly $8.9 million runway project at Sioux Gateway Airport, which began the last week in April. After their return in mid-summer, the deployed jets joined the rest of the unit's aircraft at Air National...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hard Rock announces its support of Sioux City's Hubbard Park

SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced they will be supporting Hubbard Park by contributing the softball field's scoreboard. Alongside Sioux City local and Iowa fastpitch Hall of Famer Pete Sandman, longtime park caretaker Steve Hauge and umpire Delbert Christensen, Hard Rock is among the community organizers are banding together to breathe life into Hubbard Park, which was first constructed in the 1930s.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly

Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
MUSCATINE, IA
Sioux City Journal

2023 Tulip Festival Queen crowned

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An MOC Floyd Valley senior was named the 2023 Tulip Festival Queen on Monday. Amanda Hulstein, the daughter of Brent and Mary Hulstein, will reign over the 82nd annual Tulip Festival on May 18, 19 and 20, 2023. Hulstein will be joined on the 2023 Tulip...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Zachary Douglas Bremmer, 17, Sioux City, second-degree robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Nov. 18, deferred judgment, three years probation. Meagan Jean Fourt, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Nov. 17, deferred judgment, three...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center announces special holiday hours

SIOUX CITY -- Due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will be closed on Thursday. The 4500 Sioux River Road nature center will reopen with shorter hours of operation on Friday. It will open at 10 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m., according to the nature center's education programs director Dawn Snyder.
SIOUX CITY, IA

