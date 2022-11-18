ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Croix, IN

95.3 MNC

What a railroad strike might mean for Indiana

Indiana makes cars and grows food and requires trains for both of those endeavors and for many others. That’s why a possible railroad strike could affect Indiana and force you to pay more. “With inflation, at abnormally high levels, and a few months ago at historic levels, and the...
INDIANA STATE
lanereport.com

Legislators continue to consider gray machines

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Interim Joint Committee on Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations heard ardent comments and testimony regarding gambling machines known as “gray machines.”. This isn’t the first time lawmakers have heard about the machines, as a measure to prohibit the machines in Kentucky failed during the...
KENTUCKY STATE
indianaenvironmentalreporter.org

Coal Ash Ponds in Indiana Threatening State Waterways, Hoosier Health: Report

More than a dozen coal ash impoundments in Indiana continue to threaten state waterways with cancer-causing metals and other toxic pollution years after they stopped receiving new coal ash, according to a new report. The report, by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice, compiled federally mandated monitoring data submitted by...
INDIANA STATE
mingomessenger.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

State agencies warn against dumping deer carcasses

With deer firearm season in progress across the region, the usual warnings about watching for deer on highways apply, but so do cautions to the hunters themselves about dumping deer carcasses illegally. After a hunter kills a deer and processes it for the meat, they must get rid of what...
KENTUCKY STATE
indianacapitalchronicle.com

Republican gubernatorial candidate Eric Doden launches ad campaign

Eric Doden, a 2024 candidate for governor of Indiana, has launched an ad campaign just over a week after the midterm election. The moves comes just before U.S. Sen. Mike Braun is expected to announce his decision on whether to run for governor. Several media reports have indicated it could come any day now.
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year

Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
KENTUCKY STATE
WISH-TV

Rail strike could hit Indiana hard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A looming rail strike could throw supply chains back into disarray following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unions representing freight workers cannot agree on a contract. The dispute centers around vacation and sick time, not pay. The unions have given the railroad companies until December to come to an agreement, but could strike sooner.
INDIANA STATE
stjohnsource.com

Thanksgiving Week Brings a Chance for Unsettled Weather to Puerto Rico, the USVI

The National Weather Service (NWS) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has indicated that there may be a chance for rain, heavy at times, for portions of Puerto Rico and the USVI during the week of Thanksgiving. While this system is not expected to cause significant problems, the ground is very saturated, and any additional heavy rains may bring the possibility of localized flooding.
WEHT/WTVW

Some Indiana veteran families eligible for holiday funds

INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana veteran families may be eligible for up to $500 per dependent for holiday needs through a new program. The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is beginning their MFRF’s Operation Holiday program. The program is now open for applicants. Officials say Indiana veteran families experiencing financial hardship may be eligible for $300 […]
INDIANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Roger Marsh

Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NEW ALBANY, IN

