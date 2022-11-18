Read full article on original website
wkyufm.org
High electricity bill? Kentucky utility regulators are looking into that
Among the fees tacked onto your monthly electricity bill, there’s a little-understood charge that allows utilities to automatically pass on the costs they pay for fuels like coal and natural gas. When prices for natural gas spike, as they have over the last two years, utilities pass those costs...
95.3 MNC
What a railroad strike might mean for Indiana
Indiana makes cars and grows food and requires trains for both of those endeavors and for many others. That’s why a possible railroad strike could affect Indiana and force you to pay more. “With inflation, at abnormally high levels, and a few months ago at historic levels, and the...
lanereport.com
Legislators continue to consider gray machines
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Interim Joint Committee on Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations heard ardent comments and testimony regarding gambling machines known as “gray machines.”. This isn’t the first time lawmakers have heard about the machines, as a measure to prohibit the machines in Kentucky failed during the...
indianaenvironmentalreporter.org
Coal Ash Ponds in Indiana Threatening State Waterways, Hoosier Health: Report
More than a dozen coal ash impoundments in Indiana continue to threaten state waterways with cancer-causing metals and other toxic pollution years after they stopped receiving new coal ash, according to a new report. The report, by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice, compiled federally mandated monitoring data submitted by...
mingomessenger.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
bsquarebulletin.com
Hall nets +3: Provisional ballot review for District 62 House gives Hall 15 more, Githens 12 more
Republican candidate Dave Hall now has 40 more votes than Democrat Penny Githens in the race for the Indiana state house District 62 seat. Before Friday’s review of provisional ballots—in each of the three counties that are partly included in District 62—the margin between the two candidates stood at 37.
westkentuckystar.com
State agencies warn against dumping deer carcasses
With deer firearm season in progress across the region, the usual warnings about watching for deer on highways apply, but so do cautions to the hunters themselves about dumping deer carcasses illegally. After a hunter kills a deer and processes it for the meat, they must get rid of what...
WISH-TV
Judge to consider blocking AG Rokita from accessing abortion patient’s records
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An emergency hearing has been set for Friday morning on the preliminary injunction filed last week against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita by the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio in June. The suit was filed Nov. 3 in Marion...
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
indianacapitalchronicle.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Eric Doden launches ad campaign
Eric Doden, a 2024 candidate for governor of Indiana, has launched an ad campaign just over a week after the midterm election. The moves comes just before U.S. Sen. Mike Braun is expected to announce his decision on whether to run for governor. Several media reports have indicated it could come any day now.
Missouri Votes to Legalize Recreational Marijuana – Could Indiana Be Next?
Marijuana legalization is always a hot-button issue with those on both sides ready to argue their case. Just this week legislators in the state of Missouri voted in favor of Amendment 3. Once it goes into effect on December 8, 2022, it will be legal for adults over the age of 21 to purchase marijuana for non-medical purposes in the Show-Me State.
wibqam.com
DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into a lake in Plainfield, Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Michael Sullivan of Griffith entered a guilty plea in October to one count of importing...
WLWT 5
How easy will it be for Kentuckians to get medical marijuana? A look at laws in neighbor states
Despite a new order making it legal to possess, there will be challenges for Kentuckians to get medical marijuana. Currently, medical marijuana is not legal in Kentucky and therefore, isn't sold there. But new executive action allows people with certain conditions to have a small amount of it as long...
Wave 3
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
WISH-TV
Rail strike could hit Indiana hard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A looming rail strike could throw supply chains back into disarray following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unions representing freight workers cannot agree on a contract. The dispute centers around vacation and sick time, not pay. The unions have given the railroad companies until December to come to an agreement, but could strike sooner.
stjohnsource.com
Thanksgiving Week Brings a Chance for Unsettled Weather to Puerto Rico, the USVI
The National Weather Service (NWS) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has indicated that there may be a chance for rain, heavy at times, for portions of Puerto Rico and the USVI during the week of Thanksgiving. While this system is not expected to cause significant problems, the ground is very saturated, and any additional heavy rains may bring the possibility of localized flooding.
Some Indiana veteran families eligible for holiday funds
INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana veteran families may be eligible for up to $500 per dependent for holiday needs through a new program. The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is beginning their MFRF’s Operation Holiday program. The program is now open for applicants. Officials say Indiana veteran families experiencing financial hardship may be eligible for $300 […]
Indiana governor honors southern Indiana leader with the state's highest honor
INDIANAPOLIS — The Chief Elf of Santa Claus, Indiana has just received the state's highest award for her life of service to the community. Governor Eric Holcomb said on Friday this year's Sachem Award recipient is southern Indiana leader Pat Koch, one of the original partners of Holiday World and Splashin' Safari in southern Indiana.
spectrumnews1.com
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
