WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Saturday night, a young woman was shot and killed inside of a hotel room in Northeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police department has now released a photo of a person of interest in reference to the shooting and is asking for help identifying the person. At 9:50 pm police were called to the Hilton Garden Inn for the sound of a gunshot. Inside a hotel room, police discovered 18-year-old Akira Wilson of Southeast D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. Wilson was pronounced at the scene. The Hilton Garden Inn is located on the 1200 Block

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO