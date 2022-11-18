Read full article on original website
Lee
5d ago
Why is it that these parents are never held accountable for raising these demons. They never step up and apologize for any of the mistakes that they have made in raising these demons under the flesh they knew that he was evil. 😡😡😡
Reply
2
Related
Virginia man accused of stabbing, setting woman on fire will face grand jury, judge decides
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — New details in a gruesome murder case in Virginia came out in a Fairfax County courtroom on Tuesday. The case of Richard Montano, a man accused of stabbing and then setting a mother of two on fire, is now headed for a grand jury after a Fairfax County judge […]
fox5dc.com
Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes
FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
fox5dc.com
$100K reward offered in 2003 cold case murder of Carroll County man
WESTMINSTER, Md. - The family of a Carroll County man murdered in 2003 is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Richard Atkins Jr. was 30 years old when he was found beaten to death around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2003 in his apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street in Westminster.
fox5dc.com
3 teens, 1 adult shot outside shopping center in Temple Hills
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A shooting at a shopping center in Temple Hills Wednesday night left four people — including three teenagers — injured. Prince George County police said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The incident the caller was referring to took place in the 2300 block of Iverson Street near Los Nietos Salvadorean Restaurant and a 24/7 discount tobacco and wireless store.
Prosecutors work on plea deal for teens charged with murder in death of 15-year-old killed on porch
WASHINGTON — Prosecutors are currently working on a plea deal after a 13 and 15-year-old were charged with murder in the shooting death of another 15-year-old in Northeast, D.C., WUSA9 learned in a court hearing Tuesday. The violent shooting that left Andre Robertson dead on his great-grandmother's porch has...
Attempted Murder, Weapons Charges For Shooter Looking To Settle Dispute In Maryland: Police
Officials say that an attempted murder suspect is in custody in Maryland following a weeks-long investigation into the shooting of a man looking to settle a dispute in Prince George’s County. Rohan Dwayne Patterson has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted first-degree murder following an incident in...
fox5dc.com
DC police seek person of interest in murder of 18-year-old high school student killed in hotel room
WASHINGTON - Authorities have released images they say show a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old high school student who was shot and killed inside a hotel room over the weekend. Officers say Akira Wilson died Saturday night after she was shot inside a room at the...
Washington D.C. man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside Wendy's
Washington D.C. Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair inside a Wendy's restaurant.
Shore News Network
D.C. Police Release Photo of Person Of Interest In Murder of Female High School Senior
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Saturday night, a young woman was shot and killed inside of a hotel room in Northeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police department has now released a photo of a person of interest in reference to the shooting and is asking for help identifying the person. At 9:50 pm police were called to the Hilton Garden Inn for the sound of a gunshot. Inside a hotel room, police discovered 18-year-old Akira Wilson of Southeast D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. Wilson was pronounced at the scene. The Hilton Garden Inn is located on the 1200 Block The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Person Of Interest In Murder of Female High School Senior appeared first on Shore News Network.
3-year-old killed in collision in Montgomery County, mother has been indicted
a 36-year-old woman has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred in May 2022.
NBC Washington
Teen Indicted in Killing of Man, 73, at ATM
A grand jury indicted a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting a Fairfax County man at an ATM last year. Winston Lark IV is accused of shooting and killing 73-year-old Nelson Alexander in October 2021. Alexander stopped by an ATM in Annandale on his way to work when...
NBC Washington
Teen Girl Slain in Prince George's County
The skeletal remains of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in October were found in Takoma Park, Maryland, and police say they're working to identify who killed her. Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was last seen the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt police said.
fox5dc.com
LCPS teaching assistant accused of assaulting student
A teaching assistant at a Loudoun County high school is facing assault charges after multiple altercations with a student. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Aldie, Virginia in front of Lightridge High School.
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
fox5dc.com
Grieving mothers work to find gun violence solution in Prince George's Co.
A "Moms Against Gun Violence" seminar was held earlier over the weekend in Hillcrest Heights. Many members of the group lost someone to gun violence. The moms met with community leaders to help talk about solutions.
Police In Prince George's County Seek Killer After Missing Teen Girl's Skeletal Remains Located
Police in Maryland are attempting to identify the killer of a teen girl whose skeletal remains were found after she was reported missing earlier this year in Prince George’s County. Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt, was last seen on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22 on her way to...
mocoshow.com
Two Juveniles and 18-Year-Old Arrested Following Attempted Carjacking
Per MCPD: Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested, following an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District officers working the downtown Central Business District area, observed three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot.
NBC Washington
‘She Loved Everybody': Family Calls For Justice After Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in District Heights
The family of a woman struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in District Heights, Maryland, gathered for a vigil Monday to remember her, and also to call for action in the cases of “all the hit-and-run victims.”. Marcia Turner, 54, died on Nov. 14, when at around 7...
GW Hatchet
Crime log: Unknown male subject punches male student in the face
A male student reported being blackmailed by an unknown female subject he met through a dating app who threatened to expose photos of him that they had exchanged. A male student reported their property stolen from an off-campus gym, resulting in unauthorized purchases to their debit and credit card. –...
Accused 'Potomac River Rapist' found dead in jail while awaiting trial for murder, police say
Giles Warrick, the man accused of being the "Potomac River Rapist" who terrorized the Washington, D.C., area in the 1990s, was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday.
Comments / 5