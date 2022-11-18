ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lee
5d ago

Why is it that these parents are never held accountable for raising these demons. They never step up and apologize for any of the mistakes that they have made in raising these demons under the flesh they knew that he was evil. 😡😡😡

Related
fox5dc.com

Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes

FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

$100K reward offered in 2003 cold case murder of Carroll County man

WESTMINSTER, Md. - The family of a Carroll County man murdered in 2003 is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Richard Atkins Jr. was 30 years old when he was found beaten to death around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2003 in his apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street in Westminster.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

3 teens, 1 adult shot outside shopping center in Temple Hills

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A shooting at a shopping center in Temple Hills Wednesday night left four people — including three teenagers — injured. Prince George County police said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The incident the caller was referring to took place in the 2300 block of Iverson Street near Los Nietos Salvadorean Restaurant and a 24/7 discount tobacco and wireless store.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Release Photo of Person Of Interest In Murder of Female High School Senior

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Saturday night, a young woman was shot and killed inside of a hotel room in Northeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police department has now released a photo of a person of interest in reference to the shooting and is asking for help identifying the person. At 9:50 pm police were called to the Hilton Garden Inn for the sound of a gunshot. Inside a hotel room, police discovered 18-year-old Akira Wilson of Southeast D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. Wilson was pronounced at the scene. The Hilton Garden Inn is located on the 1200 Block The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Person Of Interest In Murder of Female High School Senior appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Teen Indicted in Killing of Man, 73, at ATM

A grand jury indicted a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting a Fairfax County man at an ATM last year. Winston Lark IV is accused of shooting and killing 73-year-old Nelson Alexander in October 2021. Alexander stopped by an ATM in Annandale on his way to work when...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Teen Girl Slain in Prince George's County

The skeletal remains of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in October were found in Takoma Park, Maryland, and police say they're working to identify who killed her. Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was last seen the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt police said.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Juveniles and 18-Year-Old Arrested Following Attempted Carjacking

Per MCPD: Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested, following an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District officers working the downtown Central Business District area, observed three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
GW Hatchet

Crime log: Unknown male subject punches male student in the face

A male student reported being blackmailed by an unknown female subject he met through a dating app who threatened to expose photos of him that they had exchanged. A male student reported their property stolen from an off-campus gym, resulting in unauthorized purchases to their debit and credit card. –...

