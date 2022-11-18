INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James has had the better of his matchups against Kansas City’s Travis Kelce over the years. The one time he didn’t, though, ended up being the most painful. James allowed his first touchdown to Kelce at the worst possible time Sunday night. Kelce’s 17-yard TD reception came with 31 seconds remaining as the Chiefs rallied for a 30-27 victory over their AFC West rivals. “It was a man-to-pick route. They ran a good play. Executed it,” James said. “He ran a drag route and was running away from my leverage. When I did try to catch up the dude got in my way. I got to make that play. That is what they pay me to do. “That one hurts. That is a tough one especially against that team.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 24 MINUTES AGO