Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Truth in sentencing: Man sentenced to a 20 year mandatory sentence could get out decades earlier
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids domestic abuse survivor is worried about what might happen if her estranged husband was to get out of prison years earlier than the mandatory sentence he received. In January 2019, Tabitha Brocks was outside of her Cedar Rapids apartment in the early...
KCRG.com
Suspect in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting gets new trial date
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police back in July has a new trial date scheduled. According to State law enforcement officials, on July 30th officers with the Cedar Rapids Police...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Charged with Arson
A teenager has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a Waterloo house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning. Waterloo Police say the fire broke out around 2:20AM at 328 Edwards St. A 16-year-old girl was charged with second-degree arson. She will be charged as a juvenile. No injuries were reported in the incident. The house received damage to the second floor.
Cedar Rapids man convicted in beating assault
(Cedar Rapids, IA) A Cedar Rapids man convicted in July after the beating of an older couple has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Thirty-three-year-old Brandon Lee was accused of posing as a police officer, beating and attacking an older Coggon couple, then stealing 50 thousand dollars from their safe back on January 9th. A Linn County jury found Lee guilty of two counts each of first-degree robbery and willful injury, along with one count each of first-degree theft and impersonating a public official. Lee must serve a minimum of 30 years before being eligible for parole.
littlevillagemag.com
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
KCJJ
Oxford man wanted for violating no-contact order in North Liberty arrested for allegedly stealing trail cam in Washington County
An Oxford man wanted for violating a no-contact order in North Liberty has been arrested in Washington County after allegedly stealing a trail cam. Washington County dispatch records indicate sheriff’s deputies were called to an address on Red Oak Avenue…between Washington and Crawfordsville…just before 2:15 Sunday afternoon for a subject who had stolen a camera set up along a nature trail. The camera reportedly captured both the suspect’s image and that of his vehicle before it went off-line.
KCRG.com
Driver that hit Cedar Rapids protestor pleads not guilty; motions to change trial venue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 24th at approximately 7:17 pm, a person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse was reportedly struck by a truck in the area of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE. Cedar Rapids Police officially charged 53-year-old David Alan Huston several weeks...
kwayradio.com
CF Man Allegedly Hit Dog Repeatedly With Shovel
A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a dog with a shovel around a dozen times last winter, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A warrant was issued for 19 year old Ayden McDaniel-Jensen back on February 24th after his girlfriend’s neighbor heard a dog yelp and a thumping sound before looking up to allegedly see McDaniel-Jensen hit the dog with a shovel around 12 times. McDaniel-Jensen remained at large until Wednesday when he was involved in a disturbance in the same location as the alleged dog abuse happened. He ran from police but was captured. He has been charged with Animal Neglect, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, and Interference. McDaniel-Jensen was familiar with police after being arrested in December for harassing employees at the Kwik Star on Nordic Drive on December 26th and is also awaiting trial for being found with a gun, marijuana, and a scale during a traffic stop last August.
1650thefan.com
One Person Dies in Waterloo Shooting
One man is dead following a shooting in Waterloo on Monday night. Waterloo Police were dispatched to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30PM on a call that a person had been shot. Police say that the body was found in a parking area. It’s confirmed that the victim was an adult male. Investigation efforts continue and no arrests have been made. The shooting is the eighth homicide this year in the city. Police say the man’s identity will be revealed at a later time.
KCJJ
Lesson not learned: For second month in a row, North Liberty man arrested on felony meth charges after driving on barred license
Driving with meth in the car is risky, but the risk is even greater when you’re driving on a barred license. That’s lesson a North Liberty man apparently failed to learn on Sunday after he was arrested on felony charges under those same circumstances after a similar incident last month.
KCJJ
Transient accused of intentionally starting fire inside Coralville residence
A transient faces charges that he intentionally started a fire inside a Coralville residence. 36-year-old Jose Parsons was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 5:00 Sunday night after he was caught allegedly shoplifting from the Coralville Walmart. Parsons was wanted by Coralville police after a May 7th incident at a house on 20th Avenue Place. Officers were called to the residence after a caller reported that Parsons had set a fire and fled on foot. The caller said the fire was already out.
KCRG.com
Iowa City police ask for help finding stolen downtown sleigh
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Public Safety says the city’s decorative sleigh that usually sits downtown has been stolen. In a tweet, officials said the sleigh, which is displayed annually in the Pedestrian Mall, was taken sometime between 11:56 p.m. Friday and 1:15 a.m. Saturday. City officials...
KCRG.com
Waterloo police investigate fatal shooting
West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses. West Central Community Schools in Maynard are closed Tuesday due to a high number of illnesses among students and staff. Updated: 6 hours ago. Rescue crews are digging through debris for survivors after a deadly earthquake hit Indonesia. Pitbull...
KCJJ
Swisher man accused of driving woman’s head into concrete during assault near Lake MacBride
A Swisher man faces charges that he drove a woman’s head into a concrete road multiple times during an attack north of Lake MacBride late Friday night. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Ely Road and 120th Street just after 11:45pm. Investigators allege that 24-year-old Weston Christner of Swisher View Drive SW threw a woman onto the middle of the roadway, then continued to slam her head into the concrete by holding onto and pulling her hair.
KCRG.com
Dubuque woman arrested for child endangerment after sending kid to school with THC gummy
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Nov. 17th, police were called to Lincoln Elementary School after staff found a gummy inside a student’s lunch pail. The student told school staff that his mother gives the gummy to him once in the morning and that he is to take a second one after lunch.
Man Guilty of Cedar Rapids Shooting’s Chilling Response To Verdict
Dimione Walker of Coralville has been convicted of first-degree murder. His response to his conviction might make chills go down your spine. Seven months ago, Walker was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at a Cedar Rapids night club. As we previously reported, on April 10th violence broke out at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge. Three people were killed and nine injured as a result of the incident, reports confirm.
KCJJ
Washington County man accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy at Iowa City substance abuse diversion facility
Allegedly attacking a sheriff’s deputy at an Iowa City substance abuse diversion facility has led to the arrest of a Washington County man. Iowa City Police were called to the Guildelink Center on Southgate Avenue just before 6:15 Thursday night for a subject fighting with a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy. Witnesses say 56-year-old Gary Showman of Washington had been brought to the facility for evaluation after a domestic incident in Ainsworth. Showman reportedly became aggressive and agitated with staff during the intake process, at one point allegedly elbowing the deputy in the face. As Iowa City Police were on their way to the scene, the deputy was able to take Showman into custody after a brief struggle.
KCRG.com
Iowa City sleigh stolen on Friday
Iowa State Patrol reminding people to practice safe driving while traveling during the holidays. The Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to make sure they get to their destination in one piece- urging people to slow down, put down your phone, and don't drive under the influence. Cedar Rapids man...
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
KCRG.com
Court documents regarding January homicide reveal details of what happened
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022. 20-year-old Kazius Jarekaiser Childress was charged back in May in connection to the murders Cordal Lewis and Kavon Johnson. Police say that both murders were targeted incidents.
Comments / 7