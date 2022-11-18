A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a dog with a shovel around a dozen times last winter, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A warrant was issued for 19 year old Ayden McDaniel-Jensen back on February 24th after his girlfriend’s neighbor heard a dog yelp and a thumping sound before looking up to allegedly see McDaniel-Jensen hit the dog with a shovel around 12 times. McDaniel-Jensen remained at large until Wednesday when he was involved in a disturbance in the same location as the alleged dog abuse happened. He ran from police but was captured. He has been charged with Animal Neglect, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, and Interference. McDaniel-Jensen was familiar with police after being arrested in December for harassing employees at the Kwik Star on Nordic Drive on December 26th and is also awaiting trial for being found with a gun, marijuana, and a scale during a traffic stop last August.

