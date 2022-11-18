RB Samaje Perine (Bengals) (8% Rostered on Yahoo) The 27-year-old back up to Joe Mixon has had a productive season and he has been involved all season due to his ability to pass block. He also catches passes out of the backfield. Well after Mixon left the Stealers game with a concussion, Perine came in and had 3 TDs. Now, the NFL has been super cautious with concussions, so I expect Mixon will miss a game. Pick up Perine if you can. Chris Evans (0%) is also a good name to look at.

