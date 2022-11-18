Read full article on original website
NFL Week 12 betting tips: Five props that pop
Liz Loza offers her top five prop bets from a betting and fantasy perspective for NFL Week 12's slate of Thanksgiving games.
Times Gazette
Week 12 Waiver Wire: No byes and options available
RB Samaje Perine (Bengals) (8% Rostered on Yahoo) The 27-year-old back up to Joe Mixon has had a productive season and he has been involved all season due to his ability to pass block. He also catches passes out of the backfield. Well after Mixon left the Stealers game with a concussion, Perine came in and had 3 TDs. Now, the NFL has been super cautious with concussions, so I expect Mixon will miss a game. Pick up Perine if you can. Chris Evans (0%) is also a good name to look at.
Atlanta Hawks Spoil Kevin Huerter's Homecoming
The Atlanta Hawks snapped the Sacramento Kings seven-game winning streak on Wednesday night.
