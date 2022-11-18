Read full article on original website
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
MJF Wins AEW World Championship, William Regal Sells His Soul To The Devil
MJF is the new AEW World Champion, but it took a shocking betrayal from William Regal to get the job done at Full Gear. The Blackpool Combat Club had been built on friendships that went back decades, but that trust and brotherhood, now lies shattered thanks to William Regal. The veteran stepping in at the last moment to cost his man the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling.
A Number Of Figures “Very Concerned” About Adam Cole
Adam Cole hasn’t wrestled since competing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26th. On that occasion the star clashed with Hangman Adam Page, Jay White and Kazuchika Okada in a bid to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. During the bout Coe suffered a concussion, just weeks...
Top Tag Team Implodes At AEW Full Gear
There has been tension between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for a number of weeks, and at AEW Full Gear that tension boiled over in spectacular fashion. Heading into the event Swerve in Our Glory were looking to regain their AEW World Tag Team Titles having lost them to The Acclaimed back at Dynamite Grand Slam. The two teams have been battling ever since, but now the fight finally appears to be over.
NJPW Strong Detonation spoilers: Former AEW and NXT talent returns
Strong's Openweight and Openweight Tag titles were also on the line at the taping.
Brock Lesnar Could Wrestle First-Time-Ever Match At WrestleMania 39
Scheduled for April 1 and 2 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, WrestleMania 39 is rumoured to be one of the biggest ‘Manias ever, with regular names such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey being joined by legends like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and John Cena.
AEW Full Gear 2022 Results
On November 19th AEW Full Gear 2022 comes lives from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The stacked card features a total of 13 matches including the Zero Hour pre-show, and culminates with the huge clash between Jon Moxley and MJF. The final AEW pay-per-view of the year plays...
Former WWE Referee Names Brock Lesnar And The Undertaker Among The Easiest Stars To Work With
Brock Lesnar might have a fearsome reputation both inside and outside of the ring, but that doesn’t mean that he’s difficult to work with when it comes to doing business. In the past, Lesnar’s no-nonsense style backstage has drawn criticism, but one former WWE referee was full of praise for The Beast.
Vince McMahon Once Tried To Sabotage Dana White & The UFC
In many ways, Vince McMahon and Dana White are one and the same. McMahon was once at the helm of the WWE ship before his July 2022 retirement, whereas White is currently the President of the UFC, a role he’s maintained since January 2001. By 2005, The Ultimate Fighter...
Mystery Member Of The Brawling Brutes Revealed Ahead Of Survivor Series
With Survivor Series just around the corner, the opening segment of the November 18th edition of Friday Night SmackDown featured The Brawling Brutes were joined by Drew McIntyre. The Scottish star had some to their aid the previous week during their latest tussle with The Bloodline. Sheamus explained the history...
AEW Have Considered Stripping Thunder Rosa Of AEW Women’s World Championship
Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s Championship since defeating Britt Baker at AEW Dynamite St Patrick’s Day Slam in a Steel Cage Match back in March. Since then she has seen off the likes of Nyla Rose, Toni Storm and Serena Deeb, but her reign has been far from straightforward.
Multiple AEW Stars In Line For Potential Return [SPOILER]
With AEW Full Gear 2022 on the horizon comebacks are in the air. It has already been confirmed that The Elite will be back in action at the event, while it has now been claimed more stars could be about to return. In the summer it was suggested that a...
WWE Star’s Win Over John Cena Sparked “A Lot Of Heat” Backstage
During his full-time WWE career John Cena earned a reputation as a man who rarely found his shoulders pinned to the mat. This reputation spawned internet memes and frustration among fans who saw a number of their favourite stars defeated by the 16-time World Champion. However, a WWE veteran has...
“It Was One Of The Worst Experiences And Times In My Life” – SmackDown Star Reflects On Previous WWE Release
Current SmackDown Superstar Top Dolla has recently reflected on Hit Row’s release from WWE in October 2021, describing it as one of the worst experiences of his life. Top Dolla made his NXT debut in 2020 alongside Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis and B-Fab as part of Hit Row.
MJF Makes History With AEW World Championship Win
In the main event of AEW Full Gear 2022, MJF took on Jon Moxley with the AEW World Championship on the line. The match was a chaotic affair with Moxley trying his best to draw his rival into a street fight. Things started going downhill for MJF when he seemed to injure his knee after dropping Moxley with a Tombstone on the ring apron. This gave the champ an opening he used to hit a huge Piledriver from the apron through a table on the floor that had been set up by MJF earlier.
Former WWE Star Deletes Twitter After Denouncing Intergender Wrestling
Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) has deleted his Twitter account. After the end of the Attitude Era, intergender wrestling has grown in popularity throughout professional wrestling’s independent circuit, however, some male wrestlers are getting down with the idea of men wrestling women. Scotty 2 Hotty is one of those men, who spoke out against the male vs. female style of pro wrestling.
Who Was The Undertaker’s Final Opponent?
The Undertaker began his wrestling career back in 1987 and had spells in World Class Championship Wrestling and the Continental Wrestling Association before arriving in WCW. However, while the star found some success in the Atlanta based promotion, he found his opportunities limited. After realising that he had gone as...
Potential Bad Sign For AEW’s Upcoming Rights Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery
The sun isn’t shining as much as usual on the side of Warner Bros. Discovery and All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported some news information about the relationship between Warner Bros. Discovery and AEW, with the latter claiming they lost $2.3 billion in revenue in the third quarter. The original idea was that AEW was going to get a massive increase when it came to rights, however, WBD CEO David Zaslav’s latest comments to investors don’t sound as optimistic. Due to merger restructuring changes and slower advertising, the company fell short of their expectations with Wall Street last quarter.
Kenny Omega Challenges Will Ospreay For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
After two months away from AEW, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks made their return at Full Gear on November 19th. The trio entered to a huge ovation from the crowd as they made their way to the ring to face Death Triangle for the Trios Championships they never lost.
Colt Cabana Reacts To Fans Chanting For Him During The Elite’s In-Ring Return
At AEW Full Gear 2022, The Elite made their triumphant return to the company after being suspended in the aftermath of a backstage brawl following All Out. The trio entered to Carry On Wayward Son by Kansas and received a huge ovation from the audience as they made their way to the ring for the first time in over two months to face Death Triangle for the World Trios Championships they never lost.
