In the main event of AEW Full Gear 2022, MJF took on Jon Moxley with the AEW World Championship on the line. The match was a chaotic affair with Moxley trying his best to draw his rival into a street fight. Things started going downhill for MJF when he seemed to injure his knee after dropping Moxley with a Tombstone on the ring apron. This gave the champ an opening he used to hit a huge Piledriver from the apron through a table on the floor that had been set up by MJF earlier.

