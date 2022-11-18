Read full article on original website
Vince McMahon Almost Had Police Called On Him After Tracking Down Where His Summer School Professors Lived
Vince McMahon spent four decades bringing his unorthodox approach as a promotor and way of making television to WWE. This led the company to incredible highs as well as some of the most surreal programming that the wrestling industry has ever seen. Unsurprisingly, McMahon also took a somewhat unconventional approach...
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
Former WWE Superstar Compares Backstage Influence Of The Undertaker And Shawn Michaels
Throughout their respective in-ring WWE careers The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels wielded tremendous power backstage. While it was often said that The Deadman was the “locker room leader,” Michaels formed part of The Kliq, famous for their backstage politics. Dennis Knight, who performed as Mideon and Phineas I....
Seth Rollins Will Defend United States Championship In Triple Threat At WWE Survivor Series
On October 10th, Brock Lesnar shocked the world by returning to WWE for the first time since WWE SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Lesnar attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley, delivering multiple F5’s before locking in the Kimura, doing enough damage to Bobby Lashley’s arm that he was unable to apply the Hurt Lock to Seth Rollins during their title bout immediately afterward.
Former Cruiserweight Champion Coming Out Of Retirement For Upcoming WWE Live Event
The number of wrestlers coming out of retirement has seen a sharp increase in the last few years. With modern-day advances in medical treatment, the prospect of working a safer style as well as the inevitable pop from a live crowd, wrestlers are coming out of retirement in droves. From...
Royal Rumble 2023 Sets Major New Show Record
As WWE Royal Rumble 2023 moves ever closer, it has already been breaking records. The upcoming event will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas on January 28th 2023. Following on from the success of Clash at the Castle and Crown Jewel, WWE have now revealed that 2023 is set to kick off in a big way.
Becky Lynch Names Surprisingly Simple Wrestling Move As Her Favourite
Becky Lynch is not only one of the biggest stars in WWE, but one of the biggest female wrestling stars in the world. While her journey to the top was far from straight forward, once Big Time Becks hit the… big time, there was no stopping her. The Irish...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (State College, PA) (November 20)
WWE Sunday Stunner results are in. WWE held its November 20, 2022 edition of their WWE Sunday Stunner house show in State College, Pennsylvania’s Bryce Jordan Center. WWE Sunday Stunner: Two Title Matches Were On The Books. The full results from the WWE Sunday Stunner live event were:. WWE...
Vince McMahon Paid Ex-WWE Star Just $100 For WrestleMania Appearance After They Annoyed Him
Whoever said that you should never let personal feelings affect business never told Vince McMahon. Time and time again the former WWE Chairman let personal grudges affect how he did business, although it was also said that no bridge couldn’t be mended if there was enough money to be made.
“Egos Were At Play” – Ex-WWE Star Explains Why WrestleMania Dream Match Never Happened
From the moment Ronda Rousey first got involved with WWE, fans anticipated a dream WrestleMania match between the Four Horsewomen of MMA and the Four Horsewomen of NXT, but the match never came into fruition. The meteoric rise of women’s wrestling in WWE can be traced back to NXT. Bayley,...
Bianca Belair Explains Why She Broke Down In Tears Following Recent PLE Match
At WWE Crown Jewel, Bianca Belair took on Bayley in a rematch for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. The two fought previously in a ladder match at Extreme Rules, and just as before, Belair was victorious at Crown Jewel, retaining the title she won from Becky Lynch in April at WWE WrestleMania 38.
Ex-WWE Superstar Gives Savage Assessment Of Shane McMahon’s Skills – “He Doesn’t Know How To Wrestle”
Despite not being properly trained wrestler Shane McMahon enjoyed a huge level of popularity in the late 1990’s and into the early 2000’s. This mainly stemmed from his on-screen reputation as the most likeable member of the McMahon family, and willingness to throw himself from very tall structures.
Tyrus Was “Elated” To Find Out NWA Title Win Made History
At NWA Hard Times 3 on November 12th, Tyrus was crowned the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion, defeating former champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in triple threat action. While this marks the star’s first World Heavyweight Championship reign, it is also historic for the fact that Tyrus, who stands at 6’7″ and weighs over 350lbs, is the largest man in history to win the prestigious title.
Road Dogg Comments On Challenges Of Booking John Cena As Part-Time Star
After years of success in the ring John Cena’s star began to shine so brightly it was noticed by the wider entertainment industry. This meant that as the 2010’s progressed, Cena began to make fewer WWE appearances while branching out into Hollywood. To highlight this point, WrestleMania 37...
Jim Cornette On Why Dwayne Johnson vs Roman Reigns Is Different From Other Part-Timer Vs Part-Timer Matches
Despite no official comment from WWE or the performers involved, it is widely believed that Dwayne Johnson will face Roman Reigns in a huge main event at WrestleMania 38. While the sheer star-power involved in such a match up will make for box office viewing, fan response hasn’t been all positive. With both Reigns and Johnson not being full-time wrestlers, some have questioned the wisdom of building WrestleMania around two part-time stars.
Brock Lesnar Allegedly Refused To Work With Former Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar has spent the best part of two decades competing against the great and the good of professional wrestling. The Beast was World Champion within months of arriving on the main roster, and before his rookie year was out he’d squared off against The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker and more.
Ric Flair Names Multiple WWE Legends & Celebrities Who’ll Feature In Upcoming Documentary
Ric Flair is set to be the subject of a new documentary from WWE and Peacock. While a release date for the project is yet to be confirmed, Flair has been talking up the new film, promising fans a more in depth look at his life and career than ever before.
“Be A Man And Back It Up” – Baron Corbin Slams Braun Strowman Over Controversial Tweets
Braun Strowman recently drew the ire of wrestling fans, as well as some of his co-workers, after taking shots at smaller ‘flippy’ wrestlers. Following his victory over Omos at this month’s Crown Jewel event, Braun Strowman took to Twitter to brag about his performance and troll online fans. In a now deleted tweet, ‘The Monster of all Monsters’ claimed that “no one cares about all these floppy floppers”.
WWE Star Wants To Form An Army To Take Down Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has stood at the top of the WWE mountain for over two years, but that’s not to say that he’s done it all flying solo. The star has been backed up by The Bloodline who exist to dominate WWE and keep championship gold around the waist of Reigns.
Ex-WWE Star Reveals Upcoming Film Role Is Inspired By The Undertaker
While it’s not uncommon for The Undertaker to serve as inspiration for wrestlers inside the squared circle, it might be a surprise that he’s also inspired a former star with a project outside of the ring. Although The Undertaker altered his character throughout his career, his portrayal of...
