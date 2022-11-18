ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

‘#RIPTwitter’ trends as users await site’s potential collapse

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2km583_0jFCJxh300

(NEXSTAR) — After reports of mass resignations at Twitter on Thursday evening, users of the social media site eulogized the application — sending hashtags like #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter to the top of Twitter’s What’s Happening section.

The tweet floodgates opened as a deadline set by Twitter owner Elon Musk expired. As the New York Times reports, on Wednesday, Twitter employees were given until 5 p.m. ET Thursday to decide to commit to the company and continue their employment in building “Twitter 2.0.”

Live Nation CEO, largest shareholder defend company after Taylor Swift ticket chaos

The email, obtained by NY, was titled “A Fork in the Road,” and as of the deadline Thursday, hundreds of employees chose to leave the company, which has faced critical difficulties since Tesla CEO Musk, 51, took control in late October. The email promised further “long hours at high intensity” for those who remained.

The resignations leave the operability of Twitter in serious jeopardy, the Washington Post explained Thursday. Even before Thursday’s exodus, Musk had already triggered thousands of layoffs. Some operational divisions had already been reduced to single digits — for a website which hosted about 238 million daily active users, according to the company in October.

“I thought my soul was already fully crushed after the last two weeks. I was so wrong. Today has been rough,” one former Twitter employee tweeted Thursday. “There will never be a better culture than what we had. We know it. Every other tech company knows it. #LoveWhereYouWorked.”

Many non-affiliated users reminisced about their favorite moments on the site, like certain memes and trends. Others, meanwhile, lamented the cultural impact of certain minority communities on the site, like segments known as “ Black Twitter ” and “Gay Twitter.”

LGBTQ voters overwhelmingly voted for Democrats, says Human Rights Campaign

“Twitter has given me access to people, experts, data and opinions that have made me more reflective, smarter, radicalized and a better human being and teacher. I’ve met people who are my friends. [There will] never be a space like Black Twitter. Single fist raised. It’s been real,” tweeted one user.

Twitter currently has no communications department to contact for comment. As of Thursday evening, Musk himself had not specifically addressed the resignations, tweeting only at 7:25 p.m., “How do you make a small fortune in social media? Start out with a large one.”

The company’s offices are set to be closed through Monday for all employees, Reuters and other outlets report.

Twitter was founded in 2006 in San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Help deputies identify 2 suspects wanted for robbery

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man and woman wanted for a robbery at the Family Dollar store located at 35000 Blk of E. U.S. Hwy 50. The suspects left the store with a cart full of items. The man and woman left […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Routine patrols lead to three drug-related arrests

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said routine night patrols by deputies have resulted in three arrests and the seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine through two separate traffic stops. PCSO said the first stop occurred after deputies were patrolling in the 3800 block of East Fourth Street, just west of Colorado […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man stranded in stolen car arrested for felony warrants

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a Colorado Springs man who was stranded on the road in a stolen vehicle and wanted on several felony warrants, which included attempted homicide early Friday morning on Nov. 18. At 3 a.m., PCSO responded to reports of a stranded motorist on Interstate 25 south […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Musk shares new ‘hate tweet’ rules

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says “hate tweets” will be demonetized on the platform, but users will still be able to find them if they want. Meanwhile, a new poll found more than half of Americans said they wouldn’t buy items from advertisers that promote them on platforms with hate speech.
TheDailyBeast

Elon Sends ‘Dire’ 2:30 A.M. Email to Remaining Twitter Staff

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday ended the company’s work-from-anywhere policy in his first email to staff, saying any exceptions to the ban would have to be personally approved by him. He told workers who survived last week’s mass layoffs at the company that they should prepare themselves for “difficult times ahead” and said there was “no way to sugarcoat the message” about how economic trends are set to hit a company like Twitter, which depends on advertising revenues. All employees will now be expected to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week effective immediately. “The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” Musk wrote in the email, adding that he wants subscriptions to ultimately account for half of Twitter’s revenue.
KXRM

Body identified, death being investigated as homicide

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Ricky Keiser as the man whose body was found in southeast Colorado Springs in early November. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 3 a.m., CSPD received a call about a possible dead body near South […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Business Insider

Elon Musk plans to come after Twitter's free lunches, days after telling employees they're no longer allowed to work from home: report

Days after slashing half of Twitter's workforce and U-turning on its remote work policy, new CEO Elon Musk is mulling another cost-cutting strategy: charging for meals that were previously provided for free at the company headquarters in San Francisco. The conversation surrounding free meals at Twitter headquarters began on Friday,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KXRM

Suspects wanted for Pueblo West Walgreens burglary

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking information on the identify of two suspect who stole items from a Pueblo West Walgreens in late October. PCSO says one woman paid for a few items and the other suspect left with a cart full of unpaid items. If you have information, call […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Family member dies & 4 seriously injured in DUI crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An arrest affidavit reveals moments during and after a fatal three-vehicle crash that led to the arrest of a man for Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence on Friday, Oct. 28. The suspect’s family member died as a result of the crash, which also left four victims with serious injuries. Shortly […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Nov. 18 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Daniel Howlingwolf, 30, is described as a Native American male, 5’11”, 130 pounds withbrown hair and brown eyes. Howlingwolf has two warrants. He has a no-bond warrant for aParole Violation which includes Larceny and a second warrant […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help deputies locate missing & endangered 16-year-old

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl. Jaylyn Edmonds left her home on Tuesday, Nov. 16, near the corner of Almont Avenue and Goulet Way in Security-Widefield. If seen, call EPSO at (719) 390-5555.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

Elon Musk was handed seven-page document from Twitter's Trust and Safety team that recommended AGAINST his $8-a-month blue check mark system - before the site was flooded with fake accounts

Elon Musk was reportedly warned by Twitter's Trust and Safety Team about the chaos that would ensue on the platform over his $8-a-month blue check mark system. Musk, his lawyers, and Esther Crawford, the director of product management who has risen as one of the Chief Twit's top lieutenants, were all presented with a seven-page document listing the consequences of the system a week before its launched, Platformer reports.
KXRM

Victim of Pueblo officer-involved shooting identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office has identified a victim who died during an officer-involved shooting near the Pueblo Mall on Thursday, Nov. 10. 62-year-old Reginald Perry Bethea was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Coroner’s Office. The shooting occurred in the area of Mel Harmon Drive and Dillon Drive Thursday morning. […]
PUEBLO, CO
The Independent

Elon Musk posts Twitter grave meme as #RIPTwitter trends

Elon Musk has posted a meme of a grave with a Twitter logo on the headstone in response to the hashtag #RIPTwitter trending on the social media platform.The term was the number one trend on Twitter on Friday morning following a chaotic few days for the company.Employees are currently locked out of their offices after hundreds of them reportedly refused to agree to an “extremely hardcore” ultimatum issued by Mr Musk. It required workers to agree to work “long hours at high intensity” in order to build “Twitter 2.0”, or else be fired. Having already laid off more than half...
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy