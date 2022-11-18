ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Waxology offers waxing services for both men and women

Finding the perfect gift for someone can be really hard, but that's why services and experiences make great gifts. It shows you care, without bringing more clutter into a crowded home. A great option this year for someone who wants to get rid of unwanted hair is a gift certificate from Waxology.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Welcome veterans to GRR at 'Operation: Handshake' this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public is invited to welcome inbound veterans to West Michigan this Wednesday. This year’s Operation: Handshake is scheduled to take place at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Nov. 23 starting at 8 a.m. Local veteran groups will be on hand to thank...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Construction approved for 10-story building in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The construction of a new 10-story building in downtown Grand Rapids has received unanimous approval from the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission. The building will be located near the corner of Division Avenue and Wealthy Street. Dubbed “The McConnell,” the building would feature about 337,000...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

University honors fallen Kalamazoo native

DETROIT, Mich. — November 22nd marks 6 years since Sergeant Collin Rose was killed in the line of duty. He was a member of the Wayne State University Police Department, which reports the 29 year-old was shot during an investigation and later died of his injuries. Now, the university...
DETROIT, MI
Fox17

Deputies seek missing man from Leighton Township

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Leighton Township. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Avel T. Martinez has been missing since Monday. We’re told Martinez’s spouse noted he had recently been going through a bout of...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

YWCA: Stalking cases 'very prevalent' in Michigan

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Fruitport Township man is facing charges after police say he led a campaign of harassment and stalking against his ex-wife. Investigators say 44-year-old Mitchell Pierce threatened to kill her on multiple occasions — and threatened a school shooting where her children attended. Situations...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

New GR pop-up shop collecting donations to spread gift of Christmas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meaning in Colors is a Grand Rapids pop-up shop that provides resources to those struggling with personal, academic or professional growth. Right now, their founder wants to make Christmas more affordable. "I'm really hoping that we get a lot of donations from this,” says Founder...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Hop, skip, and sip your way through Small Business Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Small Business Saturday is getting a boost downtown with the Holly Sip and Shop Hop!. November 26th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. join the Art of Life Gallery on a shopping trip highlighting small businesses on the city's west side and on Monroe Center.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

US-131 opens after crash causes shut-down in Montcalm County

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A section of US-131 closed due to a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon. The highway was open to traffic at 6:30 pm., two hours after it was shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure affects the southbound lanes after Kendalville...
Fox17

Ottawa County elections division selected as finalist in federal support program

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County’s elections division has been selected as a finalist in the first Centers for Election Excellence initiative. The five-year U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence program, which just launched this year, gathers the nation’s nonpartisan election officials, designers and others to recognize and support election procedures in the country, according to the Ottawa County government.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Man arrested, charged with assault following reports of inappropriate touching in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of inappropriately touching women in Ottawa County has been taken into custody. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the first incident involved a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a Coopersville store on Oct. 26. The second reportedly took place in Grand Haven Township two days later involving a 19-year-old, deputies say.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Know the Law: Serving Alcohol & Dram Shop Law

Of the biggest, if not the biggest, drinking nights in the United States is the night before Thanksgiving. With the holiday just days away, Grand Rapids car accident lawyer Tom Sinas offers reminders on what’s known as Michigan’s “Dram Shop Law.” While you might not recognize that term, it refers to the laws surrounding serving alcohol to underaged minors and the visibly intoxicated. Learn more in this week’s Know the Law.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Fight prediabetes with these tips from Dr. Bitner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prediabetes can be a bit confusing— Do you have diabetes if you're pre-diabetic? Can you turn it around? Will you be on medication the rest of your life?. FOX 17's Women's Health Expert Dr. Diana Bitner says with a little help from your doctor,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy