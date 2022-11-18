Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Related
Fox17
Waxology offers waxing services for both men and women
Finding the perfect gift for someone can be really hard, but that's why services and experiences make great gifts. It shows you care, without bringing more clutter into a crowded home. A great option this year for someone who wants to get rid of unwanted hair is a gift certificate from Waxology.
Fox17
Welcome veterans to GRR at 'Operation: Handshake' this week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public is invited to welcome inbound veterans to West Michigan this Wednesday. This year’s Operation: Handshake is scheduled to take place at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Nov. 23 starting at 8 a.m. Local veteran groups will be on hand to thank...
Fox17
Construction approved for 10-story building in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The construction of a new 10-story building in downtown Grand Rapids has received unanimous approval from the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission. The building will be located near the corner of Division Avenue and Wealthy Street. Dubbed “The McConnell,” the building would feature about 337,000...
Fox17
GR project filing details planned apartment complex in Creston Heights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new Grand Rapids apartment complex is in the planning stages off Plainfield Avenue. If approved, Hillcrest Apartments would be located on 220 Quimby St in the Creston Heights neighborhood, according to the project filing. We’re told the complex would be four stories tall and...
Fox17
Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
Fox17
University honors fallen Kalamazoo native
DETROIT, Mich. — November 22nd marks 6 years since Sergeant Collin Rose was killed in the line of duty. He was a member of the Wayne State University Police Department, which reports the 29 year-old was shot during an investigation and later died of his injuries. Now, the university...
Fox17
Deputies seek missing man from Leighton Township
LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Leighton Township. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Avel T. Martinez has been missing since Monday. We’re told Martinez’s spouse noted he had recently been going through a bout of...
Fox17
YWCA: Stalking cases 'very prevalent' in Michigan
FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Fruitport Township man is facing charges after police say he led a campaign of harassment and stalking against his ex-wife. Investigators say 44-year-old Mitchell Pierce threatened to kill her on multiple occasions — and threatened a school shooting where her children attended. Situations...
Fox17
New GR pop-up shop collecting donations to spread gift of Christmas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meaning in Colors is a Grand Rapids pop-up shop that provides resources to those struggling with personal, academic or professional growth. Right now, their founder wants to make Christmas more affordable. "I'm really hoping that we get a lot of donations from this,” says Founder...
Fox17
7-year-old soda maker heading to semifinals in national beverage contest
(WXMI) — Good Soda is not your average beverage. The drink is made for kids, by kids, and it's already gaining national attention. "We add a little bit of real fruit, carbonate it, add a little bit of citric acid, couple drops of Monk Fruit, and then we can it," said Good Soda Owner Beau Blackmon.
Fox17
Hop, skip, and sip your way through Small Business Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Small Business Saturday is getting a boost downtown with the Holly Sip and Shop Hop!. November 26th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. join the Art of Life Gallery on a shopping trip highlighting small businesses on the city's west side and on Monroe Center.
Fox17
WGHN says it won’t accept 'bullying' by city after being pulled from airwaves
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven radio station released a public statement Wednesday, two days after the city cut off their transmitter’s power supply. The city of Grand Haven claims WGHN 92.1 didn’t pay their dues by providing enough content to meet their contract’s demands.
Fox17
WMU continues safety efforts for LGBTQ community amid Colorado mass shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Following the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Western Michigan’s Office of LGBT Student services is continuing their efforts to create safe spaces on campus. The office knows that training sessions won’t stop all violence, but they believe education on how...
Fox17
Temporary restraining order granted to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A temporary restraining order has been granted to the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System board. On Monday, the academy system board announced it intended to take legal action against the district’s board of education (BOE). The academy system board’s attorney argued the BOE...
Fox17
US-131 opens after crash causes shut-down in Montcalm County
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A section of US-131 closed due to a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon. The highway was open to traffic at 6:30 pm., two hours after it was shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure affects the southbound lanes after Kendalville...
Fox17
Ottawa County elections division selected as finalist in federal support program
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County’s elections division has been selected as a finalist in the first Centers for Election Excellence initiative. The five-year U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence program, which just launched this year, gathers the nation’s nonpartisan election officials, designers and others to recognize and support election procedures in the country, according to the Ottawa County government.
Fox17
Corewell Health requests more beds for DeVos Children's Hospital as RSV surges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health says it has filed an emergency request to add more beds at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital as the number of RSV cases soar in West Michigan. We’re told the request was filed with the state health department toward the end of last...
Fox17
Man arrested, charged with assault following reports of inappropriate touching in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of inappropriately touching women in Ottawa County has been taken into custody. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the first incident involved a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a Coopersville store on Oct. 26. The second reportedly took place in Grand Haven Township two days later involving a 19-year-old, deputies say.
Fox17
Know the Law: Serving Alcohol & Dram Shop Law
Of the biggest, if not the biggest, drinking nights in the United States is the night before Thanksgiving. With the holiday just days away, Grand Rapids car accident lawyer Tom Sinas offers reminders on what’s known as Michigan’s “Dram Shop Law.” While you might not recognize that term, it refers to the laws surrounding serving alcohol to underaged minors and the visibly intoxicated. Learn more in this week’s Know the Law.
Fox17
Fight prediabetes with these tips from Dr. Bitner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prediabetes can be a bit confusing— Do you have diabetes if you're pre-diabetic? Can you turn it around? Will you be on medication the rest of your life?. FOX 17's Women's Health Expert Dr. Diana Bitner says with a little help from your doctor,...
Comments / 0