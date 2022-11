Heading into a Thanksgiving week full of interesting non-conference matchups, here are some of the major headlines from across Hockey East. After a midweek loss to the Boston College Eagles (4-4-2, 4-3-1 Hockey East), the University of Massachusetts Lowell River Hawks (8-5-0, 5-3-0 HE) split a home-and-home series with the University of Connecticut Huskies (10-2-3, 7-2-2 HE).

