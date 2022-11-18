Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Yardbarker
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh criticized for puzzling late-game decision vs. Illinois
Michigan escaped on Saturday with a 19-17 win over Illinois, keeping their unbeaten record intact. Although Michigan’s late-game strategies mostly paid off, there was one decision Jim Harbaugh made that nobody understood. The Wolverines had a 3rd-and-5 with 13 seconds left while trailing 17-16 against the Illini. They had...
Boston College, Wyoming to stage rare meeting in tourney
Boston College and Wyoming both look to bounce back and finish the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on a high
Yardbarker
Justin Fields undegoing medical evaluation after Bears loss
There appeared to be some reason for concern surrounding Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields following Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Fields appeared to be in serious pain toward the end of Sunday’s game after seemingly injuring his left shoulder on a tackle in the fourth quarter. The quarterback could be seen favoring the shoulder at the end of the game, and was spotted on a medical cart being taken for further evaluation after the game.
Yardbarker
Michigan shares update on Blake Corum's knee injury
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Saturday regarding the status of running back Blake Corum. Corum suffered a knee injury just before halftime of the Wolverines’ 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday. Though he came out and was on the field for the second half, Corum only played two snaps. The Wolverines struggled to run the ball and could have used their top running back. So his absence led to concerns about his health.
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut
Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Yardbarker
Crazy photo of snow-covered Bills stadium goes viral
The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to a new location, and you will know why when you see what their stadium looked like on Friday. A historic snowstorm that rolled into Western New York on Thursday night is expected to clobber...
Yardbarker
Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?
Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
Unbeaten Kansas State to face Rhode Island in tourney opener
Kansas State will look to remain undefeated when it faces Rhode Island in the first round of the Cayman Islands
Yardbarker
The Bills Share Some Must-See Blizzard Photos
If the Bills and the Browns were to play under these conditions in Buffalo (some forecasts are calling for six total feet of snow), there would be several Bills offensive players that would not be able to see over the snowdrifts. Two players of note are Buffalo’s two running backs,...
Yardbarker
Ex-Notre Dame QB takes weird shot at school via Instagram
Former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec took a shot at the Fighting Irish in an odd Instagram post on Saturday. Jurkovec began his college career at Notre Dame. After falling behind Ian Book on the depth chart for his redshirt freshman 2019 season, Jurkovec transferred to Boston College. Ahead of...
Clemson eyes third straight win, faces Loyola Maryland next
The Clemson Tigers will be looking for their third straight win when they host the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds in a
Yardbarker
Look: Buffalo's Highmark Stadium is completely blanketed in snow
We knew Buffalo was going to get hammered with a massive snowstorm this weekend, and the pictures are unbelievable. The Bills posted a handful of pictures from Highmark Stadium to their Twitter account on Friday afternoon, showing a completely blanketed stadium that is buried under several feet of snow. That...
Yardbarker
Three studs and duds from the Chicago Bears loss to the Falcons
The Chicago Bears couldn’t finish against the Falcons. The Chicago Bears had their chances to win in Week 11. The Bears had another opportunity to win a game on their final drive. They failed to do so for the third straight week. The Bears’ coaching staff made some odd decisions in the game. The team activated Teven Jenkins but didn’t start him. The decision only looks worse after Fields was noticeably hurt after the game.
Yardbarker
Jayron Kearse taunts Vikings after getting sack in revenge game
The Dallas Cowboys had a big day in Minnesota on Sunday, and few enjoyed it more than safety Jayron Kearse. Kearse, a former Vikings player, had a brutal way of taunting the team and its fans during Sunday’s game. After collecting a sack in the third quarter of what had turned into a blowout, Kearse turned and mocked the Vikings by mocking the team’s “skol” clap.
Comments / 0