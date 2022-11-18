ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Justin Fields undegoing medical evaluation after Bears loss

There appeared to be some reason for concern surrounding Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields following Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Fields appeared to be in serious pain toward the end of Sunday’s game after seemingly injuring his left shoulder on a tackle in the fourth quarter. The quarterback could be seen favoring the shoulder at the end of the game, and was spotted on a medical cart being taken for further evaluation after the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Michigan shares update on Blake Corum's knee injury

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Saturday regarding the status of running back Blake Corum. Corum suffered a knee injury just before halftime of the Wolverines’ 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday. Though he came out and was on the field for the second half, Corum only played two snaps. The Wolverines struggled to run the ball and could have used their top running back. So his absence led to concerns about his health.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut

Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Crazy photo of snow-covered Bills stadium goes viral

The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to a new location, and you will know why when you see what their stadium looked like on Friday. A historic snowstorm that rolled into Western New York on Thursday night is expected to clobber...
BUFFALO, NY
Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
BUFFALO, NY
The Bills Share Some Must-See Blizzard Photos

If the Bills and the Browns were to play under these conditions in Buffalo (some forecasts are calling for six total feet of snow), there would be several Bills offensive players that would not be able to see over the snowdrifts. Two players of note are Buffalo’s two running backs,...
BUFFALO, NY
Ex-Notre Dame QB takes weird shot at school via Instagram

Former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec took a shot at the Fighting Irish in an odd Instagram post on Saturday. Jurkovec began his college career at Notre Dame. After falling behind Ian Book on the depth chart for his redshirt freshman 2019 season, Jurkovec transferred to Boston College. Ahead of...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Look: Buffalo's Highmark Stadium is completely blanketed in snow

We knew Buffalo was going to get hammered with a massive snowstorm this weekend, and the pictures are unbelievable. The Bills posted a handful of pictures from Highmark Stadium to their Twitter account on Friday afternoon, showing a completely blanketed stadium that is buried under several feet of snow. That...
BUFFALO, NY
Three studs and duds from the Chicago Bears loss to the Falcons

The Chicago Bears couldn’t finish against the Falcons. The Chicago Bears had their chances to win in Week 11. The Bears had another opportunity to win a game on their final drive. They failed to do so for the third straight week. The Bears’ coaching staff made some odd decisions in the game. The team activated Teven Jenkins but didn’t start him. The decision only looks worse after Fields was noticeably hurt after the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Jayron Kearse taunts Vikings after getting sack in revenge game

The Dallas Cowboys had a big day in Minnesota on Sunday, and few enjoyed it more than safety Jayron Kearse. Kearse, a former Vikings player, had a brutal way of taunting the team and its fans during Sunday’s game. After collecting a sack in the third quarter of what had turned into a blowout, Kearse turned and mocked the Vikings by mocking the team’s “skol” clap.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

