Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
48th annual Orland Craft Fair returns this weekend
ORLAND, Calif. - The Orland Historical and Cultural Society is gearing up for the 48th annual Orland Craft Fair this weekend. There will be 150 sellers across three buildings displaying their handcrafted work. The event is free to attend at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, located at 221 E. Yolo St.
actionnewsnow.com
Christmas Preview brings thousands to downtown Chico for holiday sights and sounds
CHICO, Calif. - The streets of downtown Chico were filled with the sights and sounds of the holidays, for the Downtown Christmas Preview Sunday night. Christmas carols filled the air, dancers performed in storefronts and the ice skating rink was in full swing. The Christmas preview is a chance for...
actionnewsnow.com
Donated Christmas tree arrives in Red Bluff after vandalism killed city's historic living tree
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The city of Red Bluff welcomed a new Christmas tree Tuesday to replace the tree that died due to vandalism. The fresh cut tree was donated by Sierra Pacific Industries and was cut from the forest near Shingletown. The tree was trucked in and set up...
actionnewsnow.com
Queen Bee Bucks boost Orland's local economy
ORLAND, Calif. - Queen Bee bucks have been very successful in Orland bringing in around $25,000 in their first week of sales, all that can be spent at 30 participating local businesses. Owner of Bless Your Heart Mercantile, Panda Bell says it's been helping support her business, "So you said...
actionnewsnow.com
Volunteers plant more than 200 trees in Paradise over the weekend
PARADISE, Calif. - Rebuilding continues in Paradise as dozens of volunteers planted trees on over the weekend. About 120 people spent their weekend on the ridge to help plant trees within the Camp Fire burn scar at Noble Park. The Paradise Recreation and Park District (PRPD) oversees six undeveloped parks, one of them being Noble.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville Rescue Mission serves hundreds of people a Thanksgiving dinner
Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Oroville Rescue Mission served a Thanksgiving dinner. Oroville Rescue Mission serves hundreds of people a Thanksgiving dinner. Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Oroville Rescue Mission served a Thanksgiving dinner.
actionnewsnow.com
Free Thanksgiving meals happening in Northern California
Oroville Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next door to the Oroville Rescue Mission at 4248 Lincoln Blvd. Good News Rescue Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3075 Veda St.
actionnewsnow.com
Salvation Army is in need of donations
CHICO, Calif. - The Salvation Army is expected to serve around 300 people Wednesday for their annual Thanksgiving dinner for families in need. Lieutenant Jeff Boyd told Action News Now, that need has been rising because of inflated costs. "Every week we have people calling to sign up to receive...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman hit by van in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 11:09 A.M. UPDATE - A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Red Bluff. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Antelope Boulevard between Damon and Chestnut Avenues. Red Bluff Police said the woman was...
actionnewsnow.com
Police search for suspect in burglary of a Chico beauty store
CHICO, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect the burglarized a Chico beauty story Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. at the Ulta Beauty store near Costco on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Police said the suspect entered the store alone, threatened workers and took off with more...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Frosty start to your Tuesday, but warmer & windy mid week
Bundle up and give yourself an extra minute or two to scrape the frost off of your windshield as you get ready to head out the door Tuesday morning. We have another chilly start to your morning, and widespread frost is likely across our valley and mountain areas to start the day. High pressure to our east and west will continue to keep us dry today, but low pressure tracking into the Pacific Northwest will provide more cloud cover over northern California through your Tuesday. We're mostly clear before sunrise, but will be partly to mostly sunny through the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and mostly in the teens to 20's in our mountain zones early today. Winds will be light and out of the north through the entire day, and does not appear to be any kind of an issue for outdoor activities. High temperatures will be fairly similar to what we had on Monday, with most valley areas topping out in the mid 60's this afternoon. Foothill areas will top out in the lower 50's to lower 60's and our mountain zones will range from the lower 40's to around 60 degrees later today. Clouds will linger across our region this evening, and that will drive a slower cooling trend from Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.
actionnewsnow.com
Vegetation fire breaks out Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out early Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff. The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn unit found the fire burning in an area known to be a homeless camp. Fire crews tell Action News Now it appears to be a warming fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Roadside mystery solved: Decorators behind ‘Carrie's Tree’ caught on camera
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - You've likely passed "Carrie's Tree" just north of Jellys Ferry Road. Each year, it is mysteriously decorated but never caught on camera until now. Turns out, it's not just Santa's Elves at work. "Nobody we knew we did it until about three years ago. My parents...
actionnewsnow.com
43-acre prescribed burn produces smoke in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Smoke that is visible in the Forest Ranch area is due to a prescribed burn in the Big Chico Creek Canyon. The Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve (BCCER) said it is supporting the Higgins Ridge Property Management LLC as they burn about 43 acres Monday. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man dies in Highway 99 crash Monday night
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man died after a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday night, according to the CHP. The CHP said a black SUV was traveling south in the second lane of Highway 99 around 9:30 p.m. and was approaching Wilson Road. A semi-truck...
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder in Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 32-year-old developmentally disabled man in Chico in 2017, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 26-year-old Jason Jackson was sentenced for the murder of Travis Robertson on Oct. 1, 2017,...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in shooting near Chico business arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Officers have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting near a Chico business at the beginning of the month. Officers said a man was shot in the arm on the 1300 block of Longfellow Avenue, near East 1st Avenue, on Nov. 7. The suspect took off...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Bomb squad called to Paradise after driver found with pipe bomb, drugs and machete
PARADISE, Calif.- The bomb squad was called to Paradise Monday night after police said a motorcyclist was found with a pipe bomb, drugs and a machete. The incident started around 10:30 Monday night when an officer pulled over a motorcyclist at Clark and Elliott Roads. The driver was identified as...
Comments / 0