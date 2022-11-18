Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iputney.com
The winners of the Putney Big Tree Quest
The winners of the Putney Big Tree Quest were announced at the Putney Big Tree Quest Wrap-up Event and Awards Ceremony at the Putney Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Forty community members and participants gathered outside to drink hot cider, eat cider donuts and celebrate the big trees of Putney and those who discovered them.
manchesterinklink.com
Once the streets get a hold of you…it’s hard to get away
Above: Listen to Anthony Payton’s interview with John Rainville, Executive Director of the Manchester Police Athletic League. When gangs target kids for recruitment, they’re looking for youth who need acceptance from their peers and guidance from someone older. Unfortunately, Manchester and many urban neighborhoods across America have an abundance of those kids.
manchesterinklink.com
Munchie Mart: A return to family-run corner convenience stores
MANCHESTER, NH – Ryan Dubois was all smiles Friday as some of his lifelong besties cheered him on as they watched him do the thing he does best –taking care of business. After 15 years working for another local sub shop, Dubois and his mom, Nancy Dubois, decided it was time to take a leap of faith and create something of their own for the community while revitalizing a corner store in need of some TLC.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester priest to be honored for long and loyal service, installation ceremony set for Dec. 6
MANCHESTER, NH – The Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, recently announced that His Holiness Pope Francis has elevated a priest of the Diocese of Manchester to Chaplain to His Holiness: Reverend Monsignor Marc R. Montminy. “I know that these honors are humbly but joyfully received by...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Animal Adventures Opens New Location In Hubbardston
Animal Adventures Opens New Location In Hubbardston! After 25 years in Bolton, Animal Adventures is expanding to a second location in Hubbardston, MA. The public is invited to a special fundraiser to help the family zoo & rescue center get off the ground. The Hubbardston fundraiser is set for Thanksgiving...
WCVB
Monday, November 21: Main Streets and Back Roads of Cheshire County, N.H.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight Ted Reinstein brings us the inspiring story of a man who came back from the brink of addiction to summit Monadnock 17 times - in 24 hours! Ted spends time exploring a reclaimed theater, along with famed Lindy’s Diner and a new international market in the county’s only city, Keene. Ted also visits Harrisville, a historic mill village still churning out fine textiles.
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Nov. 19-20, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. Parents and teachers of Thornton's Ferry School in Merrimack are hosting their 40th annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. More than 80 crafters will show off all kinds...
manchesterinklink.com
Decision upcoming on upper Elm Street office-to-housing conversion
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A proposal to convert an office building on Elm Street into mixed-use building with over 100 apartments at 1230 Elm St. will now wait to see if it can obtain approval for a conditional use permit and a change of use site plan from the Manchester Planning Board.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 13 to Nov. 19
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov 13 to Nov 19. There were 143 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,164-square-foot home on Norfolk Street in Worcester that sold for $380,000.
WMUR.com
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
nhbr.com
Take me to the river
As the NH Department of Transportation puts the finishing touches to its plans to widen and improve Interstate 93 through Concord — a nagging bottleneck, particularly during tourism season — city officials intend to explore the prospect of fulfilling the longstanding vision of creating a direct interface between the downtown precinct and the Merrimack River.
manchesterinklink.com
Calling all happy campers and glampers: Pop-up ‘Campery’ shop on Elm Street is open for business
MANCHESTER, NH – Campery, a Bookery pop-up shop featuring unique gift options for all things camping and glamping, opened for the holiday season Nov. 16. It’s located right next door to the Bookery at 850 Elm St. The pop-up shop in collaboration with several popular local and international...
Right up your alley? For $1.25m, a Lancaster Tudor Revival with a bowling lane
The 8,709-square-foot mansion dates to 1883, and its woodwork does not disappoint. Practice your 7-10 split. The Gilded Age is in full swing at 495 George Hill Road in Lancaster, where the “John E. Thayer House” just hit the market for $1,250,0000. Ready to be restored to its full glory, the Tudor Revival mansion even features a subterranean bowling alley.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
mynbc5.com
Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion
NEWFANE, Vt. — A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
WMUR.com
Video: Sun and clouds with chance for snow squalls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A few snow showers and squalls return to the forecast Sunday with a cold, gusty wind ahead of quieter holiday travel conditions next week. Colder and windy for Sunday. The day will start with a mix of sun and clouds. During the afternoon and early evening, there is the chance for a few snow showers and squalls. Highs mainly in the 30s with wind gusts 30 to 40 mph. Wind chills will be in the 20s all day long.
Car impaled on pole in Walmart parking lot in Leicester
LEICESTER, Mass. — Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in a Walmart parking lot on Friday night where officers found the car stuck on a pole. Leicester Police Department posted a photo on Facebook showing a car that appears to be stuck on a pole with just two passenger-side tires touching the ground.
WCAX
West Townshend man seriously injured in Newfane car crash
NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash in Newfane sent a West Townshend man to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say early Sunday morning, 21-year-old Benjamin Stone drifted off Vt. Route 30 in Newfane, crashing into two cars parked in a driveway. They say he was ejected from his...
nhbr.com
USDOL recovers $374k in back wages from Keene firm
The U.S. Labor Department has recovered nearly $375,000 in back wages and liquidated from a Keene-based home care service provider D+S Elder Services after finding that the company denied its employees overtime wages. USDOL investigators charged the company with violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act after finding it failed...
Comments / 0